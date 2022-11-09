The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol SPGS WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A common stock — ticker symbol SPGS — and units — ticker symbol SPGS.U — will continue on the NYSE.

