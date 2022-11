Roger Wallace, age 65, of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 while under hospice care. Memorial service will be 3 PM on Saturday, November 12th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with visitation beginning at 2 PM. Following the service, inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online guestbook can be signed at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO