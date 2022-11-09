ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

wkdzradio.com

Christian County’s 2,000-Foot Solar Farm Variance Passes First Reading

During Thursday’s special-called, post-primary election Christian County Fiscal Court session, magistrates approved 6-0 the first reading of the widely-discussed and argued solar installation ordinance — creating a 2,000-foot setback variance for all major solar installations outside of the Hopkinsville city limits. Squire Mark Wells abstained. Though the ordinance...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

10 veterans who made a difference this year in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re lucky to live in a community that veterans value as a desired location to retire when they leave the service. And we’re especially lucky when they make a lasting difference in the community they call home. In that spirit, here are...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

92-year-old Montgomery County voter has been casting ballots for 73 years

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Voters who went to the polls on Election Day were joined by Roberta Morphis, 92, who has been voting since she was 19 years old. Mrs. Morphis said the first time she voted was in 1949 in her father’s service station and grocery store in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Over the years, she continued to vote near her home in Colorado Springs, and this was her first time voting in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Advocate Andy

Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program

Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison

A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers. Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved …. A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race

Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?

You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison

Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect. Metro Police are investigating their second officer-involved shooting in under 24 hours. Memorial held for Clarksville boy who died of malnutrition. On...
NASHVILLE, TN
J.R. Heimbigner

New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

3 charged in construction site thefts

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is...
NASHVILLE, TN

