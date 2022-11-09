Read full article on original website
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville mayoral candidates draw thousands in donations
The three candidates for Clarksville Mayor reported their finances for their campaigns to the Montgomery County Election Commission, with David Allen and Joe Pitts drawing thousands in contributions. October contributions.
rewind943.com
News in Clarksville: High-pay jobs, election results, honoring veterans and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Kewpie to build food plant in Montgomery County with jobs paying almost $26 per hour: Japan’s leading manufacturer of mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces and marinades will bring about 85 jobs.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County’s 2,000-Foot Solar Farm Variance Passes First Reading
During Thursday’s special-called, post-primary election Christian County Fiscal Court session, magistrates approved 6-0 the first reading of the widely-discussed and argued solar installation ordinance — creating a 2,000-foot setback variance for all major solar installations outside of the Hopkinsville city limits. Squire Mark Wells abstained. Though the ordinance...
Questions surround DA employees' involvement in Funk's reelection campaign
A NewsChannel 5 investigation has uncovered new questions about whether employees in Nashville DA Glenn Funk's office crossed the line, using your tax dollars to help get the boss reelected.
rewind943.com
Little-known SS Clarksville Victory ship from World War II returned, in part, to Customs House
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some remnants of little-known World War II history directly tied to Clarksville are now on display at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. The Customs House recently unveiled the hull plate from the SS Clarksville Victory, a World War II ship built in...
WSMV
Commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal loses re-election bid
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lisa Garramone, the commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal, exposed by WSMV4 Investigates, lost her bid for re-election Tuesday night. Garramone came in third (2,311 votes), behind new commissioners Kate Cortner (2,535 votes) and Jessica Salamida (2,777 votes). The vote comes as Williamson County...
clarksvillenow.com
10 veterans who made a difference this year in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re lucky to live in a community that veterans value as a desired location to retire when they leave the service. And we’re especially lucky when they make a lasting difference in the community they call home. In that spirit, here are...
rewind943.com
92-year-old Montgomery County voter has been casting ballots for 73 years
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Voters who went to the polls on Election Day were joined by Roberta Morphis, 92, who has been voting since she was 19 years old. Mrs. Morphis said the first time she voted was in 1949 in her father’s service station and grocery store in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Over the years, she continued to vote near her home in Colorado Springs, and this was her first time voting in Montgomery County.
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
WKRN
Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison
A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers. Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved …. A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked...
Tennessee Tribune
WeGo celebrates Dr. Ernest Rip Patton, Jr. North Nashville Transit Center groundbreaking
NASHVILLE – WeGo Public Transit officials, lawmakers, and invited guests broke ground on the Dr. Ernest Rip Patton, Jr. North Nashville Transit Center this morning, marking the start of construction for its latest neighborhood transit center. The project is part of an overall effort to increase access to public...
Davidson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Davidson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wkdzradio.com
Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race
Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
Tennessee Election Results: U.S. Congressional Races | November 8, 2022
Track election results for all nine U.S. House of Representatives races in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Tennessee Tribune
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?
You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
WKRN
Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison
Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting …. Bodycam released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison. Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding suspect. Metro Police are investigating their second officer-involved shooting in under 24 hours. Memorial held for Clarksville boy who died of malnutrition. On...
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
WKRN
Bodycam video released in deadly shooting of knife-wielding man in West Nashville
A man was shot and killed late Saturday night after police say he came at officers with a knife following a brief confrontation. Bodycam video released in deadly shooting of knife-wielding …. A man was shot and killed late Saturday night after police say he came at officers with a...
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
North Nashville neighborhood gets new sidewalk after waiting seven years
A proposal to build a sidewalk in North Nashville passed in 2015. Seven years later, it's finally done. Sadly, neighbors say they're not surprised by the delay.
WKRN
3 charged in construction site thefts
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is...
