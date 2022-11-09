Read full article on original website
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
Georgia high school football playoffs are here
The Georgia High School Association football state championship tournament begins this week and we take a look at who is in and who may make history.
CFP Rankings: Georgia jumps to No. 1 while TCU enters picture at 4
The Georgia Bulldogs are now top dog in the College Football Playoff rankings after their win over Tennessee while TCU finally got some love from the committee.
ESPN
Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win
Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
SB Nation
Bellarmine iced its win over Louisville with a genius basketball punt
The Bellarmine Knights officially made the jump from DII to DI in the 2020-21 school year, but they are already comfortable in their new digs in the Atlantic Sun. Bellarmine won the A-Sun men’s basketball conference tournament last season, but didn’t get the auto-bid to the NCAA tournament because they were ineligible as a program transitioning up a level. Instead, the biggest game on Bellarmine’s calendar is against crosstown big brother Louisville. On Wednesday night, they stunned the mighty Cardinals in the first game of the Kenny Payne era.
Drew Peterson sparks USC to rout over Alabama State
Drew Peterson scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and USC cruised to a 96-58 victory over Alabama State on Thursday.
FOX Sports
Ohio State vs. Indiana, TCU vs. Texas, more we're watching in Week 11
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to bounce back from a lackluster victory and remain undefeated as they welcome Indiana to Columbus to kick off Week 11 of college football action on Saturday. That's one of four games on FOX, including a huge Pac-12 matchup between No. 6...
Rating playoff contenders controlling their destinies, from Oregon and Georgia, to USC and TCU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at destiny after the release of the second playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Which teams truly are in a situation of making the playoff if they win out, and why are there so...
Inexperienced teams collide as Oregon St. hosts Florida AM
Both the Oregon State Beavers and Florida A&M Rattlers are trying to break in rosters that include nine new players
College football games today: Two games on Thursday’s CFB schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, and TV schedule
SB Nation
Every NBA City edition jersey for 2022-2023, ranked
The NBA City Edition jerseys have been released for the 2022-2023 season, and we got an interesting crop of jerseys this year. Some are remixed versions of their original City edition uniforms, while others went in a totally new direction. In the words of great philosopher and scholar Marshawn Lynch,...
theScore
CFB betting: Value on the College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy
In college football, it's almost unheard of to lose convincingly but have your College Football Playoff chances improve. It's even more improbable that not only has no one seemed to notice, but the odds have lengthened far more than they should have. College Football Playoff odds. Georgia +110. Ohio State...
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections after wild Week 10
The last month of the regular season is off and running, and teams are starting to become bowl eligible. That’s why CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has shaken up his bowl projections — and his College Football Playoff has a new look after a wild Week 10. TCU...
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Alabama overrated, UCLA underrated in new top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season were released on Tuesday, and there was a significant shakeup at the top. Georgia, fresh off its most impressive showing of the year in a dominant win over No. 5 Tennessee, vaulted into the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Alabama and Clemson fell out of the top four after losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, which opened the door for TCU to jump into the fold after its comeback win over Texas Tech.
247Sports
College football schedule Week 11: Alabama dynasty, TCU ranking, USC highlight Joel Klatt storylines
College football's Week 11 schedule is right around the corner, and FOX Sports color commentator Joel Klatt had some things to clean up after last weekend. With Alabama’s latest loss, there are new questions regarding Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. The second edition of the College Football Playoff...
Panthers down Falcons Thursday night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy night. The Panthers piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field […]
SB Nation
Bo Nix is a Heisman contender, as the fates foretold
Absolutely nothing makes sense this football season, both at the NFL level, and at the NCAA level. On Monday morning, as the staff at SB Nation began to sketch out the week, it dawned on us, like the warm rays of the sun cascading at dawn. It was Heisman Ballot...
SB Nation
Everything we know about Parks Frazier, the new Indianapolis Colts’ play-caller
Having just hung up with my editors, and due to a conversation where the phrases “this is not why we hired you” and “you cannot be serious with this effort” were used repeatedly, I actually have some things to add to this piece. In a 2022...
SB Nation
The Panthers went all out on their ‘Venom’ inspired black helmet video
The NFL is seriously ridiculous in a way that’s kind of awesome. This summer we had all manner of ludicrous schedule reveals, as has become the norm, and now we’re getting extremely high-touch video packages for alternate helmets. Zero shade on the Panthers social media team, because this...
