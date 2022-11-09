ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
ESPN

Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win

Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
ATLANTA, GA
SB Nation

Bellarmine iced its win over Louisville with a genius basketball punt

The Bellarmine Knights officially made the jump from DII to DI in the 2020-21 school year, but they are already comfortable in their new digs in the Atlantic Sun. Bellarmine won the A-Sun men’s basketball conference tournament last season, but didn’t get the auto-bid to the NCAA tournament because they were ineligible as a program transitioning up a level. Instead, the biggest game on Bellarmine’s calendar is against crosstown big brother Louisville. On Wednesday night, they stunned the mighty Cardinals in the first game of the Kenny Payne era.
LOUISVILLE, KY
SB Nation

Every NBA City edition jersey for 2022-2023, ranked

The NBA City Edition jerseys have been released for the 2022-2023 season, and we got an interesting crop of jerseys this year. Some are remixed versions of their original City edition uniforms, while others went in a totally new direction. In the words of great philosopher and scholar Marshawn Lynch,...
ARIZONA STATE
theScore

CFB betting: Value on the College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy

In college football, it's almost unheard of to lose convincingly but have your College Football Playoff chances improve. It's even more improbable that not only has no one seemed to notice, but the odds have lengthened far more than they should have. College Football Playoff odds. Georgia +110. Ohio State...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Alabama overrated, UCLA underrated in new top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season were released on Tuesday, and there was a significant shakeup at the top. Georgia, fresh off its most impressive showing of the year in a dominant win over No. 5 Tennessee, vaulted into the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Alabama and Clemson fell out of the top four after losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, which opened the door for TCU to jump into the fold after its comeback win over Texas Tech.
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Panthers down Falcons Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy night. The Panthers piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
SB Nation

Bo Nix is a Heisman contender, as the fates foretold

Absolutely nothing makes sense this football season, both at the NFL level, and at the NCAA level. On Monday morning, as the staff at SB Nation began to sketch out the week, it dawned on us, like the warm rays of the sun cascading at dawn. It was Heisman Ballot...
EUGENE, OR
SB Nation

The Panthers went all out on their ‘Venom’ inspired black helmet video

The NFL is seriously ridiculous in a way that’s kind of awesome. This summer we had all manner of ludicrous schedule reveals, as has become the norm, and now we’re getting extremely high-touch video packages for alternate helmets. Zero shade on the Panthers social media team, because this...

