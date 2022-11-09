The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season were released on Tuesday, and there was a significant shakeup at the top. Georgia, fresh off its most impressive showing of the year in a dominant win over No. 5 Tennessee, vaulted into the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Alabama and Clemson fell out of the top four after losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, which opened the door for TCU to jump into the fold after its comeback win over Texas Tech.

