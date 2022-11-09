Unofficial Ashe County election results
ASHE COUNTY - Unofficial election results as of 8:30 p.m. with all 17 precincts, early voting and absentee ballots being reported.
US Senate
Matthew Hoh (Green Party) – 80
Cheri Beasley (Democratic Party) – 3142
Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian Party) – 186
Ted Budd (Republican Party) – 8337
U.S. House of Representatives District 5
Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) – 8595
Kyle Parrish (Democratic Party) – 3159
NC State Senate District 47
Ralph Hise (Republican Party) – 8956
NC House of Representatives District 93
Ben Massey (Democratic Party) – 3396
Ray Pickett (Republican Party) – 8281
District Attorney District 34
Tom E. Horner (Republican Party) – 8870
Board of Commissioners (Three seats available)
Mike Eldreth (Republican Party) – 7966
Todd A. McNeill (Republican Party) – 8453
Chuck Olive (Republican Party) – 7734
Beth Sorrell (Democratic Party) – 3636
Clerk of Superior Court
Pam W. Barlow (Republican Party) – 9626
Register of Deeds
Deaett R. Roten (Democratic Party) – 7004
Sheriff
B. Phil Howell (Republican Party) – 9444
Board of Education (Three seats available)
Wes Cornwell – 2764
Ernest Crosby – 1361
Dianne Eldreth – 6093
Polly Sexton Jones – 5059
Drew Martin – 2748
Joseph (Joe) Miller – 1674
Toni Wall – 1772
Janet Ward – 3204
Robin Brown – 2832
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (Two seats available)
Ryan Huffman – 6525
Terry Munday – 4022
Joshua Biggers – 3259
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3
Richard Dietz (Republican Party) – 8447
Lucy Inman (Democratic Party) – 3170
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5
Sam J. Ervin IV (Democratic Party) – 3278
Trey Allen (Republican Party) – 8350
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8
Julee Tate Flood (Republican Party) – 8396
Carolyn Jennings Thompson (Democratic Party) – 3144
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9
Brad A. Salmon (Democratic Party) – 3011
Donna Stroud (Republican Party) – 8556
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10
John M. Tyson (Republican Party) – 8377
Gale Murray Adams (Democratic Party) – 3144
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
Darren Jackson (Democratic Party) – 3132
Michael J. Stading (Republican Party) – 8386
NC Superior Court Judge District 23 Seat 1
Michael D. Duncan (Republican Party) – 9001
NC District Court Judge District 23 Seat 1
Robert (Rob) Crumpton (Republican Party) – 8912
NC District Court Judge District 23 Seat 2
William (Bill) Brooks (Republican Party) – 8906
NC District Court Judge District 23 Seat 3
Laura Byrd Luffman (Republican Party) – 8847
Comments / 0