Ashe County, NC

Unofficial Ashe County election results

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

ASHE COUNTY - Unofficial election results as of 8:30 p.m. with all 17 precincts, early voting and absentee ballots being reported.

US Senate

Matthew Hoh (Green Party) – 80

Cheri Beasley (Democratic Party) – 3142

Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian Party) – 186

Ted Budd (Republican Party) – 8337

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) – 8595

Kyle Parrish (Democratic Party) – 3159

NC State Senate District 47

Ralph Hise (Republican Party) – 8956

NC House of Representatives District 93

Ben Massey (Democratic Party) – 3396

Ray Pickett (Republican Party) – 8281

District Attorney District 34

Tom E. Horner (Republican Party) – 8870

Board of Commissioners (Three seats available)

Mike Eldreth (Republican Party) – 7966

Todd A. McNeill (Republican Party) – 8453

Chuck Olive (Republican Party) – 7734

Beth Sorrell (Democratic Party) – 3636

Clerk of Superior Court

Pam W. Barlow (Republican Party) – 9626

Register of Deeds

Deaett R. Roten (Democratic Party) – 7004

Sheriff

B. Phil Howell (Republican Party) – 9444

Board of Education (Three seats available)

Wes Cornwell – 2764

Ernest Crosby – 1361

Dianne Eldreth – 6093

Polly Sexton Jones – 5059

Drew Martin – 2748

Joseph (Joe) Miller – 1674

Toni Wall – 1772

Janet Ward – 3204

Robin Brown – 2832

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (Two seats available)

Ryan Huffman – 6525

Terry Munday – 4022

Joshua Biggers – 3259

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3

Richard Dietz (Republican Party) – 8447

Lucy Inman (Democratic Party) – 3170

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5

Sam J. Ervin IV (Democratic Party) – 3278

Trey Allen (Republican Party) – 8350

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8

Julee Tate Flood (Republican Party) – 8396

Carolyn Jennings Thompson (Democratic Party) – 3144

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9

Brad A. Salmon (Democratic Party) – 3011

Donna Stroud (Republican Party) – 8556

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10

John M. Tyson (Republican Party) – 8377

Gale Murray Adams (Democratic Party) – 3144

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Darren Jackson (Democratic Party) – 3132

Michael J. Stading (Republican Party) – 8386

NC Superior Court Judge District 23 Seat 1

Michael D. Duncan (Republican Party) – 9001

NC District Court Judge District 23 Seat 1

Robert (Rob) Crumpton (Republican Party) – 8912

NC District Court Judge District 23 Seat 2

William (Bill) Brooks (Republican Party) – 8906

NC District Court Judge District 23 Seat 3

Laura Byrd Luffman (Republican Party) – 8847

