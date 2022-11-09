Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State will look to break a two-game slide that derailed a promising season when the Cowboys host Iowa State in Big 12 play on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3) are coming off a 37-16 loss at Kansas last week for their third loss in the past four games after opening the season 5-0. Iowa State (4-5, 1-5) ended a five-game losing streak with a 31-14 win over visiting West Virginia.
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 10 of the college football season.
Oklahoma State and Iowa State were going in opposite directions at the start of Big 12 play. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) won their first two conference games, while the Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) dropped each of their first five. Now, the two programs are again on different paths as Oklahoma State has lost three of its last four and Iowa State earned its first Big 12 win of the season last week.
TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has played quite a bit of football in his time for the Frogs. A staple in the Frogs' defense, the senior cornerback is a leader of the defense and regarded as one of the top corners in the Big 12. Hodges-Tomlinson has been one of the...
STILLWATER, Okla. — Believe it or not, Oklahoma State football still has a chance at making it back to the Big 12 Championship Game at the end of this season. Yes, that is right. Even after losing three of their past four games, there is hope for the Cowboys to salvage what has quickly turned into a disappointing campaign.
Kansas State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Kansas State (6-3), Baylor (6-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions |...
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball suffered another early-season loss after letting a double-digit second half lead slip away against Southern Illinois inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Thursday night. The Cowboys (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) fell in a 61-60 defeat to the Salukis (2-0, 0-0 MVC), who held Oklahoma State to one field goal in the final five minutes of action. Here is a quick recap of the game with highlights, scores and stats:
Nebrasketball is 2-0 for first time under Fred Hoiberg
STILLWATER, Okla. — After back-to-back losses, Oklahoma State was not included in the latest College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season, which were released Tuesday evening. The Pokes were previously No. 18 in the initial set of rankings from last week. This is the first time Oklahoma State is not included in the CFP rankings since 2018.
