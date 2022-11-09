ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB situation in flux as Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State

Oklahoma State will look to break a two-game slide that derailed a promising season when the Cowboys host Iowa State in Big 12 play on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3) are coming off a 37-16 loss at Kansas last week for their third loss in the past four games after opening the season 5-0. Iowa State (4-5, 1-5) ended a five-game losing streak with a 31-14 win over visiting West Virginia.
What Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State and Iowa State were going in opposite directions at the start of Big 12 play. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) won their first two conference games, while the Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) dropped each of their first five. Now, the two programs are again on different paths as Oklahoma State has lost three of its last four and Iowa State earned its first Big 12 win of the season last week.
Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction Game Preview

Kansas State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Kansas State (6-3), Baylor (6-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions |...
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State falls to Southern Illinois, 61-60

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball suffered another early-season loss after letting a double-digit second half lead slip away against Southern Illinois inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Thursday night. The Cowboys (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) fell in a 61-60 defeat to the Salukis (2-0, 0-0 MVC), who held Oklahoma State to one field goal in the final five minutes of action. Here is a quick recap of the game with highlights, scores and stats:
