ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mesa Independent

5 Tips to Help Families Manage Holiday Stress

(Family Features) While it is a joyous time of year, the never-ending to-do lists and school being out of session can make everyone feel a little overwhelmed, children included. Consider these five practical tips to help families proactively manage holiday stressors.
Sherwood Gazette

OPINION: Managing holiday season sober is not an impossible task

Michael Leach: 'While in recovery, maintaining sobriety over the holidays seems like an uphill battle.'Whether this involves holiday work events or family gatherings, it can be tough to manage sobriety while in recovery. There is always a temptation. In contrast, it can be challenging for most people to avoid excessive alcohol use over the holiday season. People become stressed with relationships, grief or loss, shopping, finances, and seeing family. While in recovery, maintaining sobriety over the holidays seems like an uphill battle. However, despite relapse triggers and the crippling stress the holiday season may bring, staying sober...
psychologytoday.com

Your True Purpose: Reduce Drinking Without Feeling Miserable

When a choice is forced upon someone, such as “you should drink less,” many feel an instinct to rebel. Potential punishment can motivate someone in the short term, but the key to long-lasting change often lies in one's internal drives. Being "sober curious" redefines one's relationship with alcohol...
Newsweek

Woman Accidently Breeding Golden German Shepherds Delights Internet

A video telling the story of a dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral on TikTok with 7.7 million views. In the video, Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's tricky pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows a...
Vice

Can You Live With a Family That Traumatized You?

Sometimes, it’s the people who should love and protect you that cause you the most harm. Potentially traumatizing events, abuse, and neglect can happen at home because you’re more likely to be hurt by those closest to you, literally and figuratively, and because families can pass down generational trauma. This means that people sometimes have no choice but to reckon with the difficult task of living with the ones responsible for their pain. Shae Chisman, a psychotherapist based in Georgia, United States, said that this can be extremely taxing on one’s body and mind.
GEORGIA STATE
Exemplore

Cat Absolutely Loses It Every Time It Goes Near a Wall and Owners Cannot Figure It Out

This orange cat was meowing for attention when its owner discovered it staring strangely at a particular corner of the kitchen. The cat seems to be staring at a wall by the door and goes closer to investigate. As soon as it passes by the wall seems to suck the cat into a body slam. The cat starts literally flipping out, doing a series of flips and kicks in what appears to be a violent attack on the offending wall.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Old-fashioned custom is still the best way to say ‘thanks!’

DEAR ABBY: I was taught to write handwritten thank-you notes when I received a gift. Over the last few years, my gifts have been acknowledged with a brief text, Facebook post, a photo or not at all. I enjoy giving gifts, but the lack of response I receive from today's younger folks leaves me feeling frustrated and dismissed. Must I adapt my expectations to a new normal in etiquette? -- MANNERLY MISTER IN TENNESSEE DEAR MANNERLY MISTER: The topic of thank-you notes is one of the most common complaints I get from readers. While there's no excuse for not acknowledging a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rosie

What Do You Define as Love?

We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy