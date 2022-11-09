Second College Football Playoff rankings released: Georgia's No. 1
After beating the Tennessee Volunteers 27-13 on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) have moved into the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Last week’s rankings simply got it wrong. Georgia was No. 3 and Tennessee No. 1. UGA proved it’s the team to beat in college football this year with the beat down over the Vols.
After the loss, Tennessee fell to No 5.
In total, the Southeastern Conference has six teams inside the top-25 with LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Kentucky checking in as well.
Here’s a look at the full top-25 rankings, with each team’s national title odds (courtesy of BetMGM)…
25
Washington Huskies (7-2)
Week 10: Beat Oregon State, 24-21
National title odds: +50,000
24
Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)
Week 10: Beat Missouri, 21-17
National title odds: +50,000
23
Florida State Seminoles (6-3)
Week 10: Beat Miami, 45-3
National title odds: +50,000
22
UCF Knights (7-2)
Week 10: Beat Memphis, 35-28
National title odds: +50,000
21
Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)
Week 10: Lost to Michigan State, 23-15
National title odds: +50,000
20
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)
Week 10: Beat Clemson, 35-14
National title odds: +50,000
19
Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)
Week 10: Lost to Texas, 34-27
National title odds: +50,000
18
Texas Longhorns (6-3)
Week 10: Beat Kansas State, 34-27 (Longhorns Wire)
National title odds: +6,600
17
Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
Week 10: Beat Tulsa, 27-13
National title odds: +100,000
16
NC State Wolfpack (7-2)
Week 10: Beat Wake Forest, 30-21
National title odds: +50,000
15
North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)
Week 10: Beat UVA, 31-28 (Tar Heels Wire)
National title odds: +6,600
14
Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)
Week 10: Beat Indiana, 45-14 (Nittany Lions Wire)
National title odds: +50,000
13
Utah Utes (7-2)
Week 10: Beat Arizona, 45-10
National title odds: +10,000
12
UCLA Bruins (8-1)
Week 10: Beat Arizona State, 50-36
National title odds: +10,000
11
Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
Week 10: Bye
National title odds: +8,000
10
Clemson Tigers (8-1)
Week 10: Lost to Notre Dame, 35-14
National title odds: +10,000
9
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)
Week 10: Lost to LSU, 32-31 (OT)
National title odds: +2,500
8
USC Trojans (8-1)
Week 10: Beat Cal, 41-35 (Trojans Wire)
National title odds: +5,000
7
LSU Tigers (7-2)
Week 10: Beat Alabama, 32-31 (OT)
National title odds: +5,000
6
Oregon Ducks (6-1)
Week 10: Beat Colorado, 49-10 (Ducks Wire)
National title odds: +3,000
5
Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)
Week 10: Lost to Georgia, 27-13
National title odds: +2,000
4
TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)
Week 10: Beat Texas Tech, 34-24
National title odds: +3,000
3
Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
Week 10: Beat Rutgers, 52-17
National title odds: +900
2
Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
Week 10: Beat Northwestern, 21-7
National title odds: +200
1
Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
Week 10: Beat Tennessee, 27-13
National title odds: +110
