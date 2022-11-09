ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Second College Football Playoff rankings released: Georgia's No. 1

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9yjU_0j3irHna00

After beating the Tennessee Volunteers 27-13 on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) have moved into the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Last week’s rankings simply got it wrong. Georgia was No. 3 and Tennessee No. 1. UGA proved it’s the team to beat in college football this year with the beat down over the Vols.

After the loss, Tennessee fell to No 5.

In total, the Southeastern Conference has six teams inside the top-25 with LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Kentucky checking in as well.

Here’s a look at the full top-25 rankings, with each team’s national title odds (courtesy of BetMGM)…

25

Washington Huskies (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvaSm_0j3irHna00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Oregon State, 24-21

National title odds: +50,000

24

Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmskY_0j3irHna00
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Missouri, 21-17

National title odds: +50,000

23

Florida State Seminoles (6-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSZ17_0j3irHna00
Eric Espada/Getty Images

Week 10: Beat Miami, 45-3

National title odds: +50,000

22

UCF Knights (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APPEc_0j3irHna00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Memphis, 35-28

National title odds: +50,000

21

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GJL6_0j3irHna00
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Lost to Michigan State, 23-15

National title odds: +50,000

20

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSRtp_0j3irHna00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Clemson, 35-14

National title odds: +50,000

19

Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xk7hj_0j3irHna00
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Lost to Texas, 34-27

National title odds: +50,000

18

Texas Longhorns (6-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xcb0_0j3irHna00
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Week 10: Beat Kansas State, 34-27 (Longhorns Wire)

National title odds: +6,600

17

Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvVER_0j3irHna00
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Tulsa, 27-13

National title odds: +100,000

16

NC State Wolfpack (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGfnj_0j3irHna00
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Wake Forest, 30-21

National title odds: +50,000

15

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDEV4_0j3irHna00
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat UVA, 31-28 (Tar Heels Wire)

National title odds: +6,600

14

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgsis_0j3irHna00
Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Indiana, 45-14 (Nittany Lions Wire)

National title odds: +50,000

13

Utah Utes (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V543Z_0j3irHna00
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Arizona, 45-10

National title odds: +10,000

12

UCLA Bruins (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uE47Y_0j3irHna00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Arizona State, 50-36

National title odds: +10,000

11

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCwrj_0j3irHna00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Bye

National title odds: +8,000

10

Clemson Tigers (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38p1l8_0j3irHna00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Lost to Notre Dame, 35-14

National title odds: +10,000

9

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wQuX_0j3irHna00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Lost to LSU, 32-31 (OT)

National title odds: +2,500

8

USC Trojans (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnRUu_0j3irHna00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Cal, 41-35 (Trojans Wire)

National title odds: +5,000

7

LSU Tigers (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Od3av_0j3irHna00
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Week 10: Beat Alabama, 32-31 (OT)

National title odds: +5,000

6

Oregon Ducks (6-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ia33v_0j3irHna00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Colorado, 49-10 (Ducks Wire)

National title odds: +3,000

5

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUShC_0j3irHna00
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Week 10: Lost to Georgia, 27-13

National title odds: +2,000

4

TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1ltI_0j3irHna00
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Week 10: Beat Texas Tech, 34-24

National title odds: +3,000

3

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLYwx_0j3irHna00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Beat Rutgers, 52-17

National title odds: +900

2

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fViIt_0j3irHna00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Week 10: Beat Northwestern, 21-7

National title odds: +200

1

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQeLK_0j3irHna00
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Week 10: Beat Tennessee, 27-13

National title odds: +110

List

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800 GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

