ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State

PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win

Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. The state now has less than 400,000 votes that still need to be tabulated, with about 275,000 of those in Maricopa County. Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly wins bid for reelection. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sen. Mark Kelly beat...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses

PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. Based on results reported on Election Day, The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Early election results show voters reject three judges’ bids for retention

Initial results reveal voters rejected three judges’ bids for retention in the Maricopa County Superior Court. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
jackcentral.org

Early Arizona ballots for the House, Senate and Governor

Arizona polls closed at 7 p.m. and now, early results are beginning to come in. Mail-in ballots are being counted first and Democrats are taking an early lead. Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is taking the lead with 56.9% of the vote over Republican nominee Kari Lake with 43.1% of the vote.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?

Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some advocates say it's a...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Arizona governor’s race still too close to call

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Not enough votes have been counted to declare Katie Hobbs or Kari Lake the winner. In an election night speech, Lake believed her victory would come sooner, and criticized how the state election was being run. “When we win, and I think it will be...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy