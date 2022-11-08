Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Mainstream Media Outlets Project Democrat Wins in Two Arizona Races as 390,000 Ballots Remain Uncounted
Maricopa County continues to drop nightly ballot dumps, with Friday’s results adding another 74,000 votes to the total, allegedly including ballots dropped off on Election Day. Despite predictions that tonight’s dump would swing in Republicans’ favor, Democrats cling to a lead across the significant races. “They want...
AOL Corp
Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
ABC 15 News
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State
PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
AZFamily
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win
Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. The state now has less than 400,000 votes that still need to be tabulated, with about 275,000 of those in Maricopa County. Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly wins bid for reelection. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sen. Mark Kelly beat...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
Arizona's big races still uncalled as vote count continues
Arizona's largest county on Friday will begin releasing the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day.
KTAR.com
Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. Based on results reported on Election Day, The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton.
AOL Corp
Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by...
Arizona's election may not be decided for days. Over 350K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa County updated thousands of ballots Friday, including early ballots received by the county on Saturday, Sunday, and most of Monday. Pima County still has over 100,000 ballots left to tabulate as of Friday morning. Officials say over 2 million ballots have already been counted across the state.
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
Official on how many votes one of Arizona's largest cities still has to count
CNN senior national correspondent Sara Sidner talks to Maricopa County election official Bill Gates, in one of the largest population centers in the state of Arizona, which still has hundreds of thousands of votes that need to be counted.
Arizona Capitol Times
Early election results show voters reject three judges’ bids for retention
Initial results reveal voters rejected three judges’ bids for retention in the Maricopa County Superior Court. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
KOLD-TV
Democrats have a chance to take AZ Senate for first time in 30 years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “There is some uncertainly on how the legislature is going to look at this point,” said Doug Cole, the COO of AZ Highground, Inc., a political consulting firm in Phoenix. Some races were very close as we talked, like in State Senate...
Results: Gosar easily wins seat in Arizona's 9th Congressional District
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican Paul Gosar has won another term in Congress after the Associated Press quickly declared him the victor in a race for a congressional seat representing the western side of Arizona. U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has represented this region of the state since 2011. Arizona's...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call
PHOENIX (AP) - A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remained too early to call as Republicans hoped to shift the state’s 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those...
jackcentral.org
Early Arizona ballots for the House, Senate and Governor
Arizona polls closed at 7 p.m. and now, early results are beginning to come in. Mail-in ballots are being counted first and Democrats are taking an early lead. Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is taking the lead with 56.9% of the vote over Republican nominee Kari Lake with 43.1% of the vote.
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
AZFamily
Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?
Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some advocates say it's a...
kawc.org
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
kyma.com
Arizona governor’s race still too close to call
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Not enough votes have been counted to declare Katie Hobbs or Kari Lake the winner. In an election night speech, Lake believed her victory would come sooner, and criticized how the state election was being run. “When we win, and I think it will be...
