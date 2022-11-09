Read full article on original website
CNET
NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away
NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire
NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for Florida
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
Gizmodo
After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object
The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
scitechdaily.com
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
Meteorite that smashed into Mars shook planet, NASA says
Scientists who study Mars on Thursday revealed the remarkable Christmas gift they received from the planet last year. - 'Useful' ice presence - The valuable information gathered in studying the crash will contribute to deeper knowledge of Mars' interior and the history of how the planet was created, scientists said.
China's out-of-control rocket crashed into Earth over the Pacific Ocean
For the fourth time now, China fired its Long March 5B rocket into the skies only to allow it to perform a potentially dangerous reentry into Earth's atmosphere. China's space administration doesn't perform a controlled reentry of its expendable Long March 5B rocket core stage. Instead, it allows the 21-ton rocket part to slowly deorbit, meaning it could fall anywhere over a large area of the Earth, including overpopulated regions.
Startling discovery shows the Moon is drifting away from Earth
Every year, the Moon drifts further away from the Earth. According to a post on The Conversation, the Moon drifts away from our planet at a rate of 3.8 centimeters a year. At that rate, in 100 years, the Moon will have drifted roughly 380 centimeters from our planet, a total of around 12 feet.
Giant asteroid found hiding in sun’s glare within Earth’s orbit
Scientists have discovered a large asteroid within Earth’s orbit that was previously unseen because it was hidden by the sun’s glare. In a study published in The Astronomical Journal, scientists using the Dark Energy Camera mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile said they found a 1.5-kilometer-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 within the Earth’s orbit that could someday be in our planet’s path.
Section of destroyed space shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic.
Digital Trends
NASA’s mega moon rocket looks tiny in this launchpad shot
NASA is targeting November 14 for the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket will power an uncrewed Orion spacecraft toward the moon where it’ll come within 62 miles of the the lunar surface before returning to Earth for a splashdown landing on December 9.
Look: Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away.
Photo Shows Enormous Asteroid 2022 RM4 Before Its Close Pass by Earth
The image depicts the massive asteroid one day before it zoomed past Earth at over 52,000 miles per hour.
Fate of NASA's Artemis I launch uncertain as Tropical Storm Nicole churns in Atlantic
Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Update: Kennedy Space Center has confirmed to FLORIDA TODAY that the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule at pad 39B will not be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to ride out Subtropical Storm Nicole. The full statement: ...
Ars Technica
China ditches expendable rocket plan for its Moon program
When China started to get serious about sending its astronauts to the Moon in the middle of the last decade, the country's senior rocket scientists began to plan a large booster to do the job. In 2016 the country's state-owned rocket developer, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, began...
Gizmodo
NASA's Moon Rocket Endures Excessive Winds on Its Launchpad in Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday morning, unleashing strong winds on NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) where the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket was left stranded on the launchpad. In anticipation of the storm, NASA further delayed the launch of the SLS rocket for its...
iheart.com
World's First Space Tourist Books Flight Around The Moon On SpaceX Ship
Twenty-one years ago, Dennis Tito made history by becoming the first civilian to travel to outer space when he paid Russia $20 million for the privilege of leaving Earth for just ten minutes. Now, at 82 years old, Tito plans to return to space for a much longer journey. Tito,...
BBC
Golden asteroid: Nasa mission set to launch in 2023
Somewhere between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter lurks a massive metal asteroid known as 16 Psyche. Nasa has announced it plans to launch a mission to the 140-mile-wide rock in October 2023. The asteroid is thought to contain a core of iron, nickel and gold worth a whopping $10,000...
