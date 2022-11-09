Read full article on original website
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington. In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican Matt Larkin. In the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged...
Budd won NC’s U.S. Senate race with a cautious campaign
Rep. Ted Budd won North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race without much running. The Republican congressman finished ahead of Democrat Cheri Beasley by coasting to the GOP nomination on President Donald Trump’s endorsement and riding through the general election on worries about inflation and crime that turned many voters toward Republicans.
Sabato makes final calls for control of US House, Senate, gubernatorial races
With a day to go before the midterm election, political scientist and analyst Larry Sabato has made his final prediction for which party will win in the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and gubernatorial races. Sabato’s analysis, "Final Ratings for the 2022 Election, was published Monday in his newsletter, "Sabato’s Crystal...
Why AP called North Carolina Senate race for Ted Budd
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED NORTH CAROLINA FOR TED BUDD. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd lagged in early North Carolina vote counts but caught up to Democrat Cheri Beasley when totals from Election Day itself were tallied. That led The Associated Press to call the Senate race for Budd late Tuesday.
California election results: House races swinging toward Democrats
In four of the five races that saw updates Wednesday, the Democrats slightly improved their margins.
How Lauren Boebert Ended Up in One of the Closest Midterm Races in the Country
The race in a red district wasn't expected to be such a nail biter.
Democrats hold slim leads over GOP rivals in key Senate races in Pa., Ga. and Ariz., new poll shows
Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman and incumbent Sens. Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly hold slim leads over their Republican opponents, a New York Times and Siena College poll shows. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and GOP challenger Adam Laxalt are locked in a dead heat in Nevada, according to the poll.
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Key races to watch | US Senate, House, state Supreme Court and why it matters to North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The stakes are high for a number of key races in North Carolina that could decide the state’s future on the real issues that matter to you in another historic election race. ►Polls close Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. and race results are expected soon...
Close, closer, closest: The races that will decide the Senate
KNIFE’S EDGE — Democrats and Republicans have already spent half a billion dollars on television ads in just two battleground states — Georgia and Pennsylvania. To that end, control of the Senate looks to be a toss-up — tiny margins in just a few key states may well make the difference on Election Day.
3 Senate races that could still surprise us
Every cycle, there are the obvious Senate races that could decide the majority. In this year’s midterms, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada are the closely watched contests that fall into this category. Beyond these, however, there are a couple of states where unique dynamics have made the races more competitive — and interesting — than previously expected.
The unresolved 2022 House and Senate races that will determine control of Congress
Washington — After Democrats' surprisingly robust performance in the 2022 midterm elections, the battle for control of Congress remains unsettled with a handful of Senate races and several dozen House contests still up in the air. According to CBS News estimates, four Senate races were unresolved as of Thursday,...
Former Interior Secretary Zinke wins Montana US House seat
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican Ryan Zinke has prevailed over his Democratic challenger in the race for a newly drawn Montana U.S. House district. He won in the midterm elections that concluded Tuesday by overcoming early stumbles this year, including a razor-thin victory in the primary. Zinke served previously in the House from 2015 to 2017 before leaving to join former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as Interior Secretary. He resigned after less than two years amid numerous ethics investigations. Democratic challenger Monica Tranel tried to capitalize on the scandals by characterizing him as a “snake” who quit Trump’s Cabinet in disgrace. Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994.
US midterm elections: The six races that could decide the US Senate
Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again. Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber. Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties,...
Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned Tuesday announcement, pressing on with a third presidential run. His decision comes as members of his party continue to blame him for an unexpectedly poor midterm showing and some call for the party to move on. Some advisers had urged Trump to delay his planned announcement until after the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election in Georgia that could determine which party controls the Senate. Trump is rebuffing that advice as he finds himself in a position of extraordinary vulnerability after dominating the party, largely unchallenged, since he won the nomination in 2016.
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called Senate, House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House or Senate as of early Thursday. Control of the Senate hangs on three races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.
Zach Nunn wins election in Iowa’s 3rd District for Republican sweep of Congressional races
Republican Zach Nunn won election to Iowa's 3rd District seat in the U.S. House, unseating two-term incumbent Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne. The Associated Press called the race for Nunn Wednesday afternoon. Iowa's 3rd District includes Polk and Dallas counties, as well as areas to the south and west. ...
Hassan wins critical New Hampshire Senate race
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) is projected to win a second term representing the Granite State, fending off Republican challenger Don Bolduc in a key victory for Democrats. NBC News and ABC News both called the race. The victory allows Democrats, whose hopes of keeping the Senate would have been diminished...
At least 168 elections deniers have won their races in the 2022 midterms
More than 370 Republican candidates on the ballot denied or questioned the 2020 election results, according to a New York Times analysis.
Defense rests in Capitol riot trial of Oath Keepers leader
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes have rested their case in his Capitol riot trial. That move came after a man described as the far-right extremist group’s “operations leader” for Jan. 6, 2021, told jurors that he never heard anyone discussing plans to storm the building. It’s the sixth week of testimony in the case accusing Rhodes and four co-defendants of a violent plot keep Democrat Joe Biden from the White House. Prosecutors have argued that the Oath Keepers came to Washington intent on stopping Biden from becoming president at all costs and sprang into action when a pro-Donald Trump mob started storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.
