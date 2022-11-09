ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

POLITICO

Close, closer, closest: The races that will decide the Senate

KNIFE’S EDGE — Democrats and Republicans have already spent half a billion dollars on television ads in just two battleground states — Georgia and Pennsylvania. To that end, control of the Senate looks to be a toss-up — tiny margins in just a few key states may well make the difference on Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
Vox

3 Senate races that could still surprise us

Every cycle, there are the obvious Senate races that could decide the majority. In this year’s midterms, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada are the closely watched contests that fall into this category. Beyond these, however, there are a couple of states where unique dynamics have made the races more competitive — and interesting — than previously expected.
IOWA STATE
KEYT

Former Interior Secretary Zinke wins Montana US House seat

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican Ryan Zinke has prevailed over his Democratic challenger in the race for a newly drawn Montana U.S. House district. He won in the midterm elections that concluded Tuesday by overcoming early stumbles this year, including a razor-thin victory in the primary. Zinke served previously in the House from 2015 to 2017 before leaving to join former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as Interior Secretary. He resigned after less than two years amid numerous ethics investigations. Democratic challenger Monica Tranel tried to capitalize on the scandals by characterizing him as a “snake” who quit Trump’s Cabinet in disgrace. Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994.
MONTANA STATE
AOL Corp

US midterm elections: The six races that could decide the US Senate

Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again. Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber. Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties,...
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Trump faces blame from GOP as he moves forward with WH bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned Tuesday announcement, pressing on with a third presidential run. His decision comes as members of his party continue to blame him for an unexpectedly poor midterm showing and some call for the party to move on. Some advisers had urged Trump to delay his planned announcement until after the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election in Georgia that could determine which party controls the Senate. Trump is rebuffing that advice as he finds himself in a position of extraordinary vulnerability after dominating the party, largely unchallenged, since he won the nomination in 2016.
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called Senate, House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House or Senate as of early Thursday. Control of the Senate hangs on three races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Hassan wins critical New Hampshire Senate race

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) is projected to win a second term representing the Granite State, fending off Republican challenger Don Bolduc in a key victory for Democrats. NBC News and ABC News both called the race. The victory allows Democrats, whose hopes of keeping the Senate would have been diminished...
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Defense rests in Capitol riot trial of Oath Keepers leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes have rested their case in his Capitol riot trial. That move came after a man described as the far-right extremist group’s “operations leader” for Jan. 6, 2021, told jurors that he never heard anyone discussing plans to storm the building. It’s the sixth week of testimony in the case accusing Rhodes and four co-defendants of a violent plot keep Democrat Joe Biden from the White House. Prosecutors have argued that the Oath Keepers came to Washington intent on stopping Biden from becoming president at all costs and sprang into action when a pro-Donald Trump mob started storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.
WASHINGTON, DC

