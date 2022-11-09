Read full article on original website
Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock’s first runoff in 2021 was a titanic nine-week clash to control the Senate that included three weeks of early in-person voting and lots of mail ballots. Warnock’s victory against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler – and Democrat Jon Ossoff’s tilt against Republican...
GOP’s Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. The victory means the GOP succeeded in flipping a seat that was previously held for seven terms by moderate Democrat Kurt Schrader. Schrader lost the primary to progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Republicans saw the seat as vulnerable. The 5th was also significantly redrawn to include parts of central Oregon, and the closely watched contest attracted millions in outside money. Elsewhere, Democrats maintained control of the 1st, 3rd and 4th Districts, and the GOP kept the sprawling 2nd. The newly created 6th District is still undecided.
Democratic wins in Washington state buoy party hopes
SEATTLE (AP) — Democrats have won a second key House race in Washington state. It was an open seat in a conservative region that long evaded the party. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an independent-minded Democrat, pulled off a victory against Joe Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Combined with Rep. Kim Schrier’s strong reelection to what Democrats feared was a vulnerable seat in the 8th District, Gluesenkamp Perez’s victory helped buoy party hopes of keeping a majority in the House.
What to know about the outstanding votes in Nevada and Arizona
The razor-thin elections for Nevada’s Senate seat and Arizona’s governorship have yet to be called on Saturday as counties in both states work to whittle down the tens of thousands of ballots that still need to be counted. Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by about 31,000...
South Carolina gives GOP a ruby-red bright spot in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Republicans tallied key victories on a night when the GOP nationwide struggled to generate the wins historically associated with a midterm election under an opposing party’s president. They won the governor’s race by the largest margin in over 30 years and reached a supermajority in the legislature. South Carolina GOP officials attribute their success in part to a historically large ground campaign, strong candidates at the top and record straight-ticket voting. After sustaining such great losses, some state Democrats are questioning the enthusiasm among the party’s base. Democratic straight ticket vote totals fell dramatically compared to the number four years ago despite increased voter registration.
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Oregon governor, Christine Drazan, has conceded that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share, and said it’s a sign that moderation is called for. Drazan said in a statement that she had spoken with Kotek and “hope for the best for our state as she steps into this role.”
Maricopa County elections official pushes back on allegations of misconduct in vote counting
The chairman of Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors, Bill Gates, pushed back on allegations of misconduct from Arizona Republican senatorial candidate Blake Masters, the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona on Friday night. “The suggestion by the Republican National Committee that there is something untoward going...
2 US House seats in Oregon still unresolved in tight races
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The races for two US House seats in Oregon remain unresolved heading into the weekend, with tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted in the vote-by-mail state. Oregon’s 5th Congressional District and 6th Congressional District hung in the balance Friday. A new law in Oregon allows votes to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, meaning that some ballots have just arrived at election offices and many county offices were closed Friday for Veteran’s Day. Clackamas County, key in both contests, says it has as many as 65,000 late-arriving ballots left to count.
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed – again – but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Democrats in Wyoming have suffered another dismal election despite their party’s respectable performance in the midterms nationwide. Democrats didn’t even field candidates for three of Wyoming’s six statewide races and lost badly in the other three, the contests for U.S. House, governor and superintendent of public instruction. Democrats also lost two of their nine seats in the Wyoming Legislature, pushing their share of the statehouse under 8%. Democratic winners in the state included Aaron Appelhans, who won 52% of the vote to become Wyoming’s first elected Black sheriff. Appelhans credits knocking on doors and help from volunteers for the win.
4th grader uses Heimlich to save fellow student from choking
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old Wisconsin elementary school student may have saved the life of one of her classmates by peforming the Heimlich maneuver on her as she choked during lunch. Fourth grader Essie Collier noticed Tuesday that a classmate was in distress and holding her neck during lunchtime. The girl says she rushed to the student. Teacher Samantha Bradshaw says Essie wrapped her arms around the student and began performing the Heimlich. Her classmate’s airway was cleared, and within seconds the girl was breathing fine. Essie says that she learned the technique two years ago from a YouTube video and that the lesson stayed with her.
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they...
