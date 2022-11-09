Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Robert Downey Jr. Once Shared It Would Be Hard to Let Go of Iron Man If the Character Was Re-Cast
Robert Downey Jr. addressed the possibility of being re-cast in his earlier days as Iron Man, and he didn’t welcome the possibility.
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
Avengers: Endgame deleted scene appears to prove terrifying theory about Thanos
An Avengers: Endgame deleted scene could prove that a popular theory about the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) has been true all along. The clip, which you can watch on streaming service Disney Plus, is an alternate version of a conversation between Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) featured in the film.
The Spider-Verse Is Evolving… For The Worse: Previewing ‘Spider-Man’ #2
“THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE” RAGES ON! After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-Heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn’t their only problem… SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she’s had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS!
Stuck In Time: Previewing ‘Fantastic Four’ #1
“WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?” It’s the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they’re already in a ton of trouble. Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that’s been going on since before they were born… That’s been going on since before they were born… That’s been going on since before they were born…
Genie In A Bottle: Previewing ‘Venom’ #13
“Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year!”
Back Road To Hell: Previewing ‘Ghost Rider’ #8
Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad—working together?! As part of a splinter unit within the F.B.I., they will map out the shadow highways that crisscross the country, uncovering the larger design of an underworld conspiracy!
Preview: Dark Secrets Are Dragged Into The Light In ‘Crashing’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Crashing #3, out tomorrow from writer Matthew Klein, artist Morgan Beem, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. ‘The past strikes back! Doctor Rose Osler’s darkest secrets are dragged into a harsh light when she and her anti-Powered movement leader husband are threatened by a Powered menace. Will they survive this home invasion? Rose’s downward spiral sinks to a new low as we reach this explosive point of no return.’
Kraven the Hunter’s Origins Revealed: Previewing ‘Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt’ #1
Art by: Eder Messias, Belardino Brabo, Cris Peter, Neeraj Menon. “THE ORIGINS OF KRAVEN FINALLY REVEALED! J.M. DeMatteis continues to spin new webs within the past, this time partnered with artist Eder Messias! Revealing secrets and answering mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for—prepare to explore the depths of what made Kraven the Hunter the powerhouse villain he was! As PETER PARKER and MARY JANE prepare for their new lives in Portland, a man from Kraven’s past stalks them. Who is this mystery man, and what does he want with SPIDER-MAN? Find out when we return to the time period after SPIDER-MAN: THE FINAL ADVENTURE when Peter Parker was POWERLESS!”
It Ain’t Over Yet: Previewing ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day Omega’ #1
“THE FALLOUT OF JUDGMENT DAY IS FELT! After events, there are promises. “Nothing will ever be the same again.” For the Eternals, it’s a lie. It’s always the same and always will be. However, in the wake of Judgment Day, they discover what is truly Eternal…”
Bucky Won’t Back Down In ‘Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty’ #6 Preview
“Captain America has misjudged his place in the battle against the elusive Outer Circle…and it’s about to cost him everything. The Century Game has been turned upside down. And when the dust settles, Steve Rogers’ world will never be the same again.”. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty...
Double The Trouble For Spidey: Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #13
Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. “Hobgoblin’s story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn! Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin! What does this mean for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?!”
The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
Preview: An Urgent Stealth Mission In ‘Star Trek– Resurgence’ #1
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #1 (of 5), out today from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. ‘On a windswept planet bordering the notoriously hostile Talarian Republic, a scientist on the cusp of developing technology...
A Sinister Place Watched Over By An Ancient, Vengeful God: Previewing ‘Berserk’ Deluxe Vol 12
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Berserk Deluxe Volume 12 HC, out tomorrow from Kentauro Miura and translator Duane Johnson. ‘Griffith’s new Band of the Hawk assume their unholy forms to battle the monstrous Kushan emperor and his horde of demons, leaving the terrified Midland citizenry to wonder if their rescuers are another horrific curse. Meanwhile, Guts and his companions seek refuge on a small island that is not the safe haven they’d hoped for it’s a sinister place watched over by an ancient, vengeful god whose power is about to be unleashed!’
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #1 Review: Smart, Fun, Much Needed Satire From Mark Russell And Steve Pugh
We return to the scene of the crime, so to speak, in ‘Billionaire Island: Cult of Dogs’ #1 with Mark Russell and Steve Pugh delivering a debut issue crammed with well observed and well executed satire. Reporter Shelly By returns to. Overall. 10/10. A lot has happened in...
