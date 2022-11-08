ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
klcc.org

Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness

Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
PORTLAND, OR
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE
107.3 KFFM

26 Freebies And Discounts List for Veterans in WA, OR, and CALIFORNIA

26 Freebies And Discounts List for Veterans in WA, OR, and CALIFORNIA. Veterans can get many freebies this Friday, November 11th at special locations in Washington, Oregon, and California. There are many national restaurant chains offering free meals and even travel and retail shops freebies to score! If you are a veteran, you should not be shy, please inquire at your favorite local stores to see if they will offer you a special Veterans Day discount, too. After all, we think you deserve it in our eyes; it's like a small token of our appreciation for your sacrifices and service to our country!
CALIFORNIA STATE
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy