KFDA
Amarillo ISD Football Coaches Discuss Bi-District Games
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa, Palo Duro and Amarillo High kick off the high school football playoffs this week. Watch as the head coaches comment on their team’s first round matchups.
Updates with SAISD November 10, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff discuss recent updates in SAISD. “The Dot” by Peter Reynolds was donated to every second grader in SAISD and Dr. Dethloff had the opportunity to read the book to Fort Concho elementary students. SAISD Senior Day was a big success in helping students prepare for their […]
Carthage ISD approves $9 million baseball/softball field construction project
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage ISD board of trustees voted to approve a $9 million construction of new baseball and softball fields on the Carthage High School campus during a special meeting on Nov. 1. The project, awarded to Hellas Construction, Inc., is scheduled to begin next week and has a projected completion date […]
