Center, CO

Broncos place C Lloyd Cushenberry III on injury reserve

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 2 days ago

Watch Week 8's Upon Further Review with Michael Spencer and Brandon Marshall 33:33

The Broncos announced Tuesday it's placing center Lloyd Cushenberry III on injured reserve after injuring his groin in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cushenberry is eligible to return close to Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was selected by the Broncos back in 2020 with the 83rd pick in the third round. He was named starting center in his rookie season.

With Cushenberry sidelined with an injury, backup Graham Glasgow plans to continue starting at center, according to sources.

The team will also be promoting safety Anthony Harris to the active roster. Harris is in his eighth year in the league with a total of 340 tackles, 207 being solo, 10 interceptions, 31 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and four recoveries. He appeared in two games with the Broncos this year.

Denver, CO
