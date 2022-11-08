ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Proposes Cutting Compensation For Solar Power Owners

California Commission May Reduce Rooftop Solar Incentives. The California Public Utilities Commission has released a proposal that would gradually reduce the price utilities pay for power from rooftop solar systems. The proposal has been met with widespread criticism. Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED. An Uncuffed Wedding In An Unlikely Place. This...
Awaiting California House Results with Will Rollins

Scott and Marisa discuss the midterm results in California: from tight House races to statewide offices and propositions. Then, Democratic congressional candidate Will Rollins joins to talk about waiting for results in his deadlocked race with incumbent Ken Calvert, his career in counterterrorism and how redistricting reshaped his run for Congress.
2022 Midterm Elections | Tech Layoffs

We look at the confirmed winners and losers of California’s election results, and what hangs in the balance as the final votes are counted. Plus, one of the top issues across the state was housing. Which measures passed? Which failed? We breakdown what Californians voted for and what it says about the future of housing in the golden state.
California's Bid to Police Its Police Over Fatal Shootings Is Lagging

They were shot in lengthy standoffs or in seconds. They were shot when they stumbled toward an officer, hid behind a wall or drew a fake gun. They were shot during wellness checks, homicide investigations and traffic stops. In the last 16 months, the California Justice Department opened 25 investigations...
