Read full article on original website
Related
KQED
California Proposes Cutting Compensation For Solar Power Owners
California Commission May Reduce Rooftop Solar Incentives. The California Public Utilities Commission has released a proposal that would gradually reduce the price utilities pay for power from rooftop solar systems. The proposal has been met with widespread criticism. Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED. An Uncuffed Wedding In An Unlikely Place. This...
KQED
Awaiting California House Results with Will Rollins
Scott and Marisa discuss the midterm results in California: from tight House races to statewide offices and propositions. Then, Democratic congressional candidate Will Rollins joins to talk about waiting for results in his deadlocked race with incumbent Ken Calvert, his career in counterterrorism and how redistricting reshaped his run for Congress.
KQED
California Sues Multinationals Over Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' That Taint Water
A lawsuit filed Thursday (PDF) by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals manufactured by the firms that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams. Attorney General Rob...
KQED
2022 Midterm Elections | Tech Layoffs
We look at the confirmed winners and losers of California’s election results, and what hangs in the balance as the final votes are counted. Plus, one of the top issues across the state was housing. Which measures passed? Which failed? We breakdown what Californians voted for and what it says about the future of housing in the golden state.
KQED
California's Bid to Police Its Police Over Fatal Shootings Is Lagging
They were shot in lengthy standoffs or in seconds. They were shot when they stumbled toward an officer, hid behind a wall or drew a fake gun. They were shot during wellness checks, homicide investigations and traffic stops. In the last 16 months, the California Justice Department opened 25 investigations...
KQED
Grass Valley Teens Stand Up to Racist Bullying as School Board Election Becomes a Battleground
Thomas Gruver, 16, was well into his freshman year at Nevada Union High School when he hit his limit. His school of some 1,500 students, in the mountain town of Grass Valley, in Nevada County outside Sacramento, is 80% white. Gruver identifies as Afro-Latino and white, and he said that, from the beginning of ninth grade, he was getting racist comments.
Comments / 0