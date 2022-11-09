Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
buckeyesports.com
Holtmann Comments on “Exciting” 2023 Recruiting Class On Signing Day
All four of Ohio State’s 2023 commits put ink on their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, affirming their pact with the Buckeyes and head coach Chris Holtmann. Riding off of the momentum of signing a top-10 class during the 2022 cycle, Holtmann took it one step further in 2023 — capturing the fifth-best class in the nation. With Minneapolis-Totino four-star combo guard Taison Chatman (6-4, 170), Pickerington (Ohio) Central four-star small-forward Devin Royal (6-7, 210), Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian four-star small forward Scotty Middleton and St. Marys (Ohio) Memorial three-star center Austin Parks (6-9, 240) in the fold, Holtmann emphasized that this group pushes the program’s increasing attention to versatility forward.
Cleveland Glenville LB and Ohio State commit Arvell Reese receives Army All-American Bowl Game jersey
CLEVELAND — In what has seemingly become an annual tradition at Glenville High School, another Tarblooder is heading to the United States Army All-American Bowl. On Thursday, senior linebacker Arvell Reese was presented with his jersey for the game, which is considered the premier high school football All-Star exhibition. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, and will feature the nation's top outgoing high school seniors.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Buckeyes fine in CFP, CJ competitive for Heisman, but each could use a few style points
Another week of CFP rankings and another week where Ohio State is sitting pretty. Predictably, Georgia, by knocking off previously No. 1 Tennessee, jumped the Buckeyes into the No. 1 spot. But Ohio State is sitting pretty at 2nd and Michigan is 3rd, with Tennessee falling to 5th. For Ohio...
'Our Time Is Now': Harbaugh Focused As Ohio State Draws Near
No. 3 Michigan has the opportunity to build on last years success that led to a Big Ten Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff, and Jim Harbaugh knows it.
Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure
Taison Chatman, Scotty Middleton, Devin Royal and Austin Parks signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.
buckeyesports.com
Key’s Double-Double Powers Ohio State To 82-56 Win Over Charleston Southern
Junior forward Zed Key finished with his second consecutive double-double to open the season, dropping 17 points and corralling 13 rebounds, as Ohio State cruised past Charleston Southern 82-56 at Value City Arena on Thursday. Key was off and running from the opening whistle, scoring Ohio State’s first six points...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud is the Frontrunner for the Heisman, the Buckeyes and Wolverines Are On a Collision Course and Ryan Watts Still Won't Say the Word “Michigan”
The Ohio State University men's basketball team is off to a great start. The Buckeyes defeated Robert Morris, 91-53, on Monday in their season opener and are still in the running to go undefeated. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. STROUD FOR HEISMAN. One of the positive storylines to...
ocolly.com
OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day
Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
"Emotional" Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State To Win In Return From Injury
Nearly a year since he last played, the sixth-year senior scored a game-high 20 points against Robert Morris.
buckeyesports.com
Sueing Shines In First Game Back From Injury
It was a long road back to the court for Justice Sueing. The Ohio State redshirt senior forward had not played in an organized basketball game in 360 days prior to the Buckeyes’ season-opening win over Robert Morris, but, Sueing appeared to be right back to form against the Colonials despite the long time away from the floor. Sueing dazzled the 9,141 Buckeye fans that descended on the Schottenstein Center for Monday’s game by dropping a game-high 20 points — nearly reaching his best mark as a Buckeye, which sits at 22 against Illinois on March 14, 2020 — while adding a pair of rebounds and assists alongside a trio of steals.
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case
A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Columbus, Ohio
Located smack in the middle of Ohio, Columbus is the state’s bustling capital city. While it tends to get overshadowed by Cleveland and Cincinnati, Columbus will surprise any skeptic with its thriving arts scene, seriously impressive food scene, and popular annual festivals and sporting events. No matter what time of year you visit, there’s always something fun happening in Columbus!
Queer Columbus: A deeper reckoning for Indigenous Peoples’ Month
For my work, I travel to high schools throughout Ohio, which usually means turning up at a sweaty gym on a weeknight for a college fair. More often than I would expect, the conversations I’ve had with high school students and their families about their hopes for the future have taken place beneath the gaze of an Indigenous man in profile.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
This Ohio City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
Comments / 0