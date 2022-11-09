It was a long road back to the court for Justice Sueing. The Ohio State redshirt senior forward had not played in an organized basketball game in 360 days prior to the Buckeyes’ season-opening win over Robert Morris, but, Sueing appeared to be right back to form against the Colonials despite the long time away from the floor. Sueing dazzled the 9,141 Buckeye fans that descended on the Schottenstein Center for Monday’s game by dropping a game-high 20 points — nearly reaching his best mark as a Buckeye, which sits at 22 against Illinois on March 14, 2020 — while adding a pair of rebounds and assists alongside a trio of steals.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO