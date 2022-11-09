Read full article on original website
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
Georgia is College Football Playoff’s new No. 1; Penn State moves up
Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s...
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
College Football World Reacts To TCU's Playoff Ranking
The College Football Playoff Committee released its updated rankings on Tuesday. Fans in Forth Worth should be happy to know that their team sits in the top four with three weeks to go in the regular season. The playoff spots as of today are occupied by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan...
Kirk Herbstreit Names "Biggest Thing" That Impacts College Football Playoff Rankings Late In Season
According to college football analyst Kirk Herstreit, "style points" are going to play a significant role in the final choices for this year's College Football Playoff. That being said, Herbstreit believes one factor will trump all when it comes to selecting the final four teams. He feels whatever teams strike the most fear in the hearts of their opponents will ultimately get the nod to compete in this year's playoff.
Bleacher Report
Rose Bowl Reportedly Negotiating Role in Expanded College Football Playoff
One sticking point for the College Football Playoff adopting a 12-team format as soon as the 2024 season could be its relationship with the Rose Bowl. According to Heather Dinich of ESPN, a top Rose Bowl official said on Wednesday that "everyone involved in the existing [CFP] 12-year contract must unanimously agree to changing the terms, and the CFP and the Rose Bowl are still negotiating the historic game's role in the new model."
College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated
We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind few months that saw a series of bombshell commitments. Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he'll attend Texas. ...
Bleacher Report
Potential Disaster Scenarios for Top 4 College Football Playoff Teams
TCU (9-0) These four teams are the only unbeaten FBS teams in the country, so it's easy to see why the committee placed them in the Top Four. It may seem like this quartet is fated to land in the playoff semifinals come December, but there are plenty of things that can happen with a lot of football to be played.
Drew Peterson sparks USC to rout over Alabama State
Drew Peterson scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and USC cruised to a 96-58 victory over Alabama State on Thursday.
Bleacher Report
Expect New QBs Across the NFC South Next Year as Panthers and Falcons Struggle on TNF
This year's Thursday Night Football slate hasn't provided a showcase of stellar execution, and this week's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons was no different. Fans of great quarterback play weren't treated to much of it. Of course, this has been par for the course this year in...
Bleacher Report
Chris Olave Trade Advice, Saints WRs 2022 Outlook Ahead of Fantasy Football Deadline
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave represents a high-upside target ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline. The Saints' pecking order in the passing game is shifting with longtime No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas expected to miss the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve last week because of a toe injury, and Olave is in position to benefit.
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman and Texas A&M pledge, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
When Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks committed to Texas A&M in late September, he chose the Aggies over several others finalists. Among them was the Oregon Ducks, who had previously hosted the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman on a visit and had built a ...
USC remains behind Oregon in College Football Playoff rankings
The USC Trojans checked in at No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Trojans maintained a spot in the top 10 after barely beating Cal in Week 10 of the 2022 season. The big news for USC is that Alabama and Clemson were removed from the Trojans’...
Bleacher Report
Lions RBs D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams' Trade Advice Entering Fantasy Deadline
Fantasy football trade deadlines are looming, and the regular-season stretch run is upon us as well. With that in mind, here's a look at Detroit Lions running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams and whether you should consider dealing or acquiring either talent. Swift entered this year as a hot...
Bleacher Report
Pederson: Jaguars Want to Preserve Travis Etienne, Give More Touches to JaMycal Hasty
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he's aiming to reduce the workload for running back Travis Etienne Jr. after a 30-touch game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pederson explained discussions within the coaching staff have centered around more involvement for backup rusher JaMycal Hasty, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in August.
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections after wild Week 10
The last month of the regular season is off and running, and teams are starting to become bowl eligible. That’s why CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has shaken up his bowl projections — and his College Football Playoff has a new look after a wild Week 10. TCU...
Panthers down Falcons Thursday night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy night. The Panthers piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field […]
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Rips Marcus Mariota, Calls for Desmond Ridder in Falcons Loss vs Panthers
Desmond Ridder helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff. Perhaps he could have helped lead the Atlanta Falcons to a victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Instead, Marcus Mariota and the Falcons lost 25-15 and missed a golden opportunity...
247Sports
College Football Playoff national championship odds updated
The College Football Playoff race was drastically shaken up following an action-packed Week 10, according to the updated national championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook this week. Following Georgia's win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs are one of four unbeaten teams left in the Power Five, along with Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. These four teams all have greater than 30/1 odds of bringing home the trophy, per the experts.
