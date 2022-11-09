ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To TCU's Playoff Ranking

The College Football Playoff Committee released its updated rankings on Tuesday. Fans in Forth Worth should be happy to know that their team sits in the top four with three weeks to go in the regular season. The playoff spots as of today are occupied by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names "Biggest Thing" That Impacts College Football Playoff Rankings Late In Season

According to college football analyst Kirk Herstreit, "style points" are going to play a significant role in the final choices for this year's College Football Playoff. That being said, Herbstreit believes one factor will trump all when it comes to selecting the final four teams. He feels whatever teams strike the most fear in the hearts of their opponents will ultimately get the nod to compete in this year's playoff.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Rose Bowl Reportedly Negotiating Role in Expanded College Football Playoff

One sticking point for the College Football Playoff adopting a 12-team format as soon as the 2024 season could be its relationship with the Rose Bowl. According to Heather Dinich of ESPN, a top Rose Bowl official said on Wednesday that "everyone involved in the existing [CFP] 12-year contract must unanimously agree to changing the terms, and the CFP and the Rose Bowl are still negotiating the historic game's role in the new model."
Bleacher Report

Potential Disaster Scenarios for Top 4 College Football Playoff Teams

TCU (9-0) These four teams are the only unbeaten FBS teams in the country, so it's easy to see why the committee placed them in the Top Four. It may seem like this quartet is fated to land in the playoff semifinals come December, but there are plenty of things that can happen with a lot of football to be played.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bleacher Report

NEW ORLEANS, LA
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

College Football Playoff national championship odds updated

The College Football Playoff race was drastically shaken up following an action-packed Week 10, according to the updated national championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook this week. Following Georgia's win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs are one of four unbeaten teams left in the Power Five, along with Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. These four teams all have greater than 30/1 odds of bringing home the trophy, per the experts.
GEORGIA STATE

