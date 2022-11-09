Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Luzerne County election board to hold special meeting on ballot paper shortage
The Luzerne County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the ballot paper shortage that caused widespread problems in the county’s general election on Tuesday. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre, election board...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Council members want tighter timeline, smaller search committee to find next county manager
Less than nine months after a citizen search committee recommended Randy Robertson as one of three finalists for Luzerne County manager, county council must appoint a new search committee to help find Robertson’s successor. Robertson, who started work June 13, announced Wednesday he would resign before the end of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Other business from Scranton City Council's Nov. 10, 2022 meeting
In other business Thursday, Scranton City Council:. Approved a motion to advertise an upcoming council vacancy. Council President Kyle Donahue, who won election Tuesday to serve as state representative in the 113th House District, will resign from council effective Nov. 30. Introduced an ordinance establishing permit parking on the 1500...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Four properties to be demolished in Tamaqua
POTTSVILLE — Four properties in Tamaqua are slated for demolition after the Schuylkill County Commissioners approved contracts at a meeting Thursday. “They are all blighted properties,” said James Connely, Tamaqua codes officer and fire chief, in a telephone interview after the meeting. The buildings approved to be torn...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeAngelo Family donates $150,000 toward City View Park playground project
Paul and Lisa DeAngelo stood Thursday with their sons near a parcel at the northeast corner of City View Park where construction is underway on the latest addition to Hazleton’s parks and recreation system. The $150,000 donation that the DeAngelos brought with them will ensure the project comes to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kenneth E. Long
Kenneth E. Long, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away at Rosewood Nursing Home on his birthday with his Dee by his side following a four-year illness. Born Nov. 4, in Washingtonville, Pa., he was a son of the late Guy Long. From the tree of life, I picked a plum, how...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Carbon supports veteran caregivers
JIM THORPE — Carbon County on Thursday joined a campaign to support military and veteran caregivers as it observes a week of events recognizing veterans. The commissioners signed on as a Hidden Hero County, joining a campaign launched by former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2016 and chaired by actor Tom Hanks to bring awareness to issues military caregivers face and resources to support them.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Thomas M. Howells
Thomas M. Howells, 78, of Mayfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Carbondale Nursing Home, Carbondale. Thomas was born in Peckville, Pa., on March 28, 1944, a son of the late Marshall and Marie (Drake) Howells. He was a retired machinist working for General Dynamics, Eynon. He was a member of the Carbondale Twp. Sportsman Club and was an avid hunter and took hunting trips to Anticosti, Alaska and Colorado. He enjoyed NASCAR races and Penn State football.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Concrete truck runs over man on Pierce Street in Kingston; victim in critical condition
Federal and state officials are investigating after a man was run over by a concrete truck Thursday afternoon on Pierce Street in Kingston. The man, whose name was not released, was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night, Kingston officials said. The concrete truck drove over the man while he was...
Comments / 0