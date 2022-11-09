Thomas M. Howells, 78, of Mayfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Carbondale Nursing Home, Carbondale. Thomas was born in Peckville, Pa., on March 28, 1944, a son of the late Marshall and Marie (Drake) Howells. He was a retired machinist working for General Dynamics, Eynon. He was a member of the Carbondale Twp. Sportsman Club and was an avid hunter and took hunting trips to Anticosti, Alaska and Colorado. He enjoyed NASCAR races and Penn State football.

MAYFIELD, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO