Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
UPDATED: Hartsook defeats Henry for House District 44 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Denver company pays $33+ million for Thornton oil and gas rightsMatt WhittakerThornton, CO
Related
9News
Jeffco board votes to close 16 schools
Jefferson County's board of education made the closures official Thursday. The move was expected, but still met with strong reactions.
sentinelcolorado.com
APS asking for recommendations on repurposing Sable and Paris elementary schools
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools is asking community members to participate in an online survey soliciting feedback about potential repurposing options for Sable and Paris elementary schools. The survey is available online on the district’s website in English and Spanish and nine other languages, and will be open through Nov....
DougCo schools bond measure fails; mill levy override too close to call
(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo voters rejected the district’s proposal for a $450 million bond (ballot initiative 5B) to build new neighborhood schools, expand several middle schools, shore up critical maintenance needs, and enhance security by a margin of 8%.
Community College of Aurora plans to cut certain degree programs
As enrollment continues to diminish in many public school districts in Colorado, colleges are now also beginning to see fewer students. With student bodies declining, some colleges are deciphering which courses should be offered. The Community College of Aurora says it plans to cut certain degree programs, but highlights industry changes as the reason for the adjustments to the curriculum. "I'm saving time, I'm saving money and they're helping me kickstart my career in the right way," said Nadia Kress, a CCA student. "It's helping me graduate with the intention to be able to go into a high-wage career field."CCA...
Denver Public Schools opens free grocery store to help families
Denver Public Schools is opening a free grocery store at Place Bridge Academy to help families that are dealing with food insecurity. The free grocery store will be a part of the DPS' new Community Hubs, through the Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE). This is to provide access to resources and help build relationships with the community around schools in DPS."We have things for them to access that's what these hubs were created for," said Michaelle Salvador, Manager of Operations for Denver Public School's Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE). "They're community services, that's why they are called community...
Denver Archdiocese’s to Catholic schools: Don’t enroll transgender students.
The Archdiocese of Denver provides Catholic schools with explicit written guidance on the handling of LGBTQ issues, including telling administrators they should not enroll transgender students.
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, plans to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, defeated Castle Pines Democrat Eric Brody for the House District 39 seat.
Denver Archdiocese issues guidance against LGBTQ students at Catholic schools
A list of policy suggestions from the Archdiocese of Denver obtained by the Denver Post is drawing criticism for its approach to LGBT+ students, parents and staff at local Catholic schools.
broomfieldleader.com
Lindstedt on pace to defeat Dougherty in House District 33 race
Broomfield Democrat William Lindstedt is on pace to defeat Thornton Republican Stacie Dougherty for the open seat to represent House District 33. Election night returns as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday revealed Lindstedt was leading Dougherty 61% to 38%. At that point, Lindstedt had received 21,798 votes compared to 13,765 for Dougherty.
Out Boulder County blasts Catholic Archdiocese guidelines
The head of Out Boulder County wants Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila to meet with LGBTQ+ youth at the organization’s headquarters in Boulder to help put an end to “harmful ideas' ' about LGBTQ+ people in the Colorado Catholic Church. The invitation comes after the Denver Archdiocese released a...
UPDATED: Baisley defeats Ravage for Colorado Senate 4 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Republican Mark Baisley, the former vice chair of Colorado's Republican Party and Colorado House District 39 representative, defeated Democrat Jeff Ravage to win the Colorado Senate District 4 seat.
Castle Rock voters return one incumbent, defeat the other
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock voters Tuesday opted to give Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Backen another four-year term. And they chose challenger Max Brooks over incumbent Caryn Johnson.
Aurora mayor wants police officers to get into shape
(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says the city’s police officers need to get into shape. Coffman made remarks about police physical fitness in a Facebook post Monday. “When I was in the Army, and later the Marines, both on active duty and in the reserves, I had to take a physical fitness test every year throughout my 21-year military career,” the mayor posted. “However, in the Aurora Police Department they are only required to pass a physical fitness test to graduate from our police academy and then there are no further requirements.”
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora voters opposing required charter change allowing people with felonies to run for local office
AURORA | Preliminary results of the 2023 election showed Aurora voters opposing a proposed change to the city’s charter that would replace the city’s ban on people with any felony convictions running for City Council with a ban targeting convictions for crimes related to corruption. Initial results released...
denverite.com
Banned northeast Denver school co-founder Brandon Pryor files civil rights lawsuit against Denver Public Schools
Brandon Pryor, the co-founder of Robert F. STEAM Academy in far northeast Denver, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Denver Public Schools (DPS), Superintendent Alex Marrero and Deputy Superintendent Anthony Smith, alleging they violated Pryor’s first amendment rights after DPS banned him from most district campuses. The...
Weekly decisively wins DougCo sheriff’s race preliminary results show
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Darren Weekly appears to have won the race to be the county’s next sheriff, according to preliminary results released by the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Denver sidewalks ballot measure close early | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
It might take some time to sort out whether voters have approved the proposal to shift sidewalk maintenance from landowners to the City of Denver, as the results remained too close to call as of 7:30 p.m. The early and unofficial tally on Tuesday night showed, with over 103,000 votes...
Election results for Denver area sheriff's races
DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson and Douglas counties were headed for victory after Tuesday night's election, while the races in Adams and Arapahoe counties were too close to call on Wednesday night. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
9News
Denver PD officer released from hospital
Detective Jay Lopez was shot in the neck while on duty in Broomfield on Sept. 29. Video provided by DPD.
Comments / 0