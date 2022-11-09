ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9News

Jeffco board votes to close 16 schools

Jefferson County's board of education made the closures official Thursday. The move was expected, but still met with strong reactions.
sentinelcolorado.com

APS asking for recommendations on repurposing Sable and Paris elementary schools

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools is asking community members to participate in an online survey soliciting feedback about potential repurposing options for Sable and Paris elementary schools. The survey is available online on the district’s website in English and Spanish and nine other languages, and will be open through Nov....
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Community College of Aurora plans to cut certain degree programs

As enrollment continues to diminish in many public school districts in Colorado, colleges are now also beginning to see fewer students. With student bodies declining, some colleges are deciphering which courses should be offered. The Community College of Aurora says it plans to cut certain degree programs, but highlights industry changes as the reason for the adjustments to the curriculum. "I'm saving time, I'm saving money and they're helping me kickstart my career in the right way," said Nadia Kress, a CCA student. "It's helping me graduate with the intention to be able to go into a high-wage career field."CCA...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools opens free grocery store to help families

Denver Public Schools is opening a free grocery store at Place Bridge Academy to help families that are dealing with food insecurity. The free grocery store will be a part of the DPS' new Community Hubs, through the Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE). This is to provide access to resources and help build relationships with the community around schools in DPS."We have things for them to access that's what these hubs were created for," said Michaelle Salvador, Manager of Operations for Denver Public School's Family and Community Engagement Department (FACE). "They're community services, that's why they are called community...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Lindstedt on pace to defeat Dougherty in House District 33 race

Broomfield Democrat William Lindstedt is on pace to defeat Thornton Republican Stacie Dougherty for the open seat to represent House District 33. Election night returns as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday revealed Lindstedt was leading Dougherty 61% to 38%. At that point, Lindstedt had received 21,798 votes compared to 13,765 for Dougherty.
BROOMFIELD, CO
David Heitz

Aurora mayor wants police officers to get into shape

(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says the city’s police officers need to get into shape. Coffman made remarks about police physical fitness in a Facebook post Monday. “When I was in the Army, and later the Marines, both on active duty and in the reserves, I had to take a physical fitness test every year throughout my 21-year military career,” the mayor posted. “However, in the Aurora Police Department they are only required to pass a physical fitness test to graduate from our police academy and then there are no further requirements.”
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Election results for Denver area sheriff's races

DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson and Douglas counties were headed for victory after Tuesday night's election, while the races in Adams and Arapahoe counties were too close to call on Wednesday night. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
DENVER, CO

