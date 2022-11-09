As enrollment continues to diminish in many public school districts in Colorado, colleges are now also beginning to see fewer students. With student bodies declining, some colleges are deciphering which courses should be offered. The Community College of Aurora says it plans to cut certain degree programs, but highlights industry changes as the reason for the adjustments to the curriculum. "I'm saving time, I'm saving money and they're helping me kickstart my career in the right way," said Nadia Kress, a CCA student. "It's helping me graduate with the intention to be able to go into a high-wage career field."CCA...

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO