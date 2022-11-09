ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Team and individual successes mark SHS fall sports

Swansboro High School’s fall season has wrapped up, during which there were plenty of moments to celebrate. The girls tennis team led the way with a 3A Coastal Conference championship, the program’s first since 2014. The boys soccer team and the girls cross country team both placed second in the league, while the boys cross country team placed fourth and the volleyball team fifth.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

OCEAN — The 3A boys cross country state championship was going to come down to Croatan and North Lincoln. North Lincoln’s Stephen Fernetti was going to finish in the top five and Croatan’s James Wallace and Tyrese Cone would give their team its first two finishers. Whichever...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cougars apply pressure in 2-1 third-round boys soccer triumph over J.H. Rose

OCEAN — Croatan’s strategy of “keeping the pressure on” J.H. Rose worked flawlessly Monday in the third round of the 3A boys soccer state playoffs. The No. 4-seeded Cougars (15-4-2 overall) took 14 shots to just four from the visitors and earned nine of the game’s 10 corner kick opportunities en route to a 2-1 victory over the No. 12 Rampants (16-4-2).
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret County Public School System hosts the North Carolina Symphony

— The Carteret County Public School System hosted the North Carolina Symphony for educational concerts for county fourth-grade students, as well as middle and high school band students, on Thursday, Nov. 9 at West Carteret High School. These concerts are sponsored in partnership with the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Bath High School Class of 1967 holds reunion

Bath High School class of 1967 held its 55th reunion in the King Chicken Banquet Room on Saturday Night, October 29, 2022. Members and spouses enjoyed a good meal and time socializing with classmates. Deceased classmates were recognized. Front Row: Mary Nixon, Lucinda Poole, Rita Lee, Barbara Woolard, Asa Everett.
BATH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community College approves bid for construction of fire tower

— Carteret Community College trustees approved a $649,971 bid Wednesday to construct a fire tower that will be used for training students as well as area first responders. The board approved the bid following a closed session at the end of its meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. The...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Martha Overton, 72; service November 11

Martha Dean "Deanie" Saunders Overton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Rocky Mount on January 26, 1950, to John M. Saunders and Anne Saunders as their first and only daughter. Deanie grew up in northern Nash County as part of the Aventon Community, surrounded by cousins and so many family members. After being a member of the 2nd graduating class of Northern Nash High School, she attended and graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Speech and Hearing Pathology. She worked in the Nash County School system as a traveling Speech Pathologist for 10 years while also helping in the Overton Family restaurants, Overton's Barbecue and River's Edge, in Rocky Mount and Jamesville, respectively.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Grace Owen, 91; service November 19

Grace Van Aken Owen, 91, of Morehead City, was born to eternal life on Saturday, October 22, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 19th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Grace was born on June 26, 1931, in...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 8, 9 & 10

Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
coastalreview.org

High water in Sea Level

The waters of Styron Creek in Sea Level are pushed by high winds Monday onto Cedar Creek Road, blocking access to a fish house in Down East Carteret County. Photo: Dylan Ray. The North Carolina coast is spectacular. When you purchase a North Carolina Coastal Federation license plate, you help keep our coast healthy and beautiful. Learn more!
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point’s Toys for Tots collection boxes will roll out to businesses next week

CEDAR POINT — It’s one of the favorite times of each year for the town staff in Cedar Point: the beginning of the Toys for Tots drive. Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun, who has headed the town’s effort for many years, said Thursday the collection boxes will begin rolling out early next week to businesses that want them and will also go up in the town Board of Commissioners’ meeting room in the town hall at 427 Sherwood Ave.
CEDAR POINT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy