carolinacoastonline.com
Team and individual successes mark SHS fall sports
Swansboro High School’s fall season has wrapped up, during which there were plenty of moments to celebrate. The girls tennis team led the way with a 3A Coastal Conference championship, the program’s first since 2014. The boys soccer team and the girls cross country team both placed second in the league, while the boys cross country team placed fourth and the volleyball team fifth.
carolinacoastonline.com
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
OCEAN — The 3A boys cross country state championship was going to come down to Croatan and North Lincoln. North Lincoln’s Stephen Fernetti was going to finish in the top five and Croatan’s James Wallace and Tyrese Cone would give their team its first two finishers. Whichever...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougars apply pressure in 2-1 third-round boys soccer triumph over J.H. Rose
OCEAN — Croatan’s strategy of “keeping the pressure on” J.H. Rose worked flawlessly Monday in the third round of the 3A boys soccer state playoffs. The No. 4-seeded Cougars (15-4-2 overall) took 14 shots to just four from the visitors and earned nine of the game’s 10 corner kick opportunities en route to a 2-1 victory over the No. 12 Rampants (16-4-2).
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Public School System hosts the North Carolina Symphony
— The Carteret County Public School System hosted the North Carolina Symphony for educational concerts for county fourth-grade students, as well as middle and high school band students, on Thursday, Nov. 9 at West Carteret High School. These concerts are sponsored in partnership with the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Bath High School Class of 1967 holds reunion
Bath High School class of 1967 held its 55th reunion in the King Chicken Banquet Room on Saturday Night, October 29, 2022. Members and spouses enjoyed a good meal and time socializing with classmates. Deceased classmates were recognized. Front Row: Mary Nixon, Lucinda Poole, Rita Lee, Barbara Woolard, Asa Everett.
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
carolinacoastonline.com
Pine Knoll Shores Board honors Rep. McElraft for service to town, county, and state
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners Wednesday night honored state Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle for her long years of service to the county and state in the N.C. General Assembly. The board, during its monthly meeting in the town hall, adopted a resolution...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Community College approves bid for construction of fire tower
— Carteret Community College trustees approved a $649,971 bid Wednesday to construct a fire tower that will be used for training students as well as area first responders. The board approved the bid following a closed session at the end of its meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Martha Overton, 72; service November 11
Martha Dean "Deanie" Saunders Overton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Rocky Mount on January 26, 1950, to John M. Saunders and Anne Saunders as their first and only daughter. Deanie grew up in northern Nash County as part of the Aventon Community, surrounded by cousins and so many family members. After being a member of the 2nd graduating class of Northern Nash High School, she attended and graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Speech and Hearing Pathology. She worked in the Nash County School system as a traveling Speech Pathologist for 10 years while also helping in the Overton Family restaurants, Overton's Barbecue and River's Edge, in Rocky Mount and Jamesville, respectively.
carolinacoastonline.com
Next meeting of N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will take place Nov. 16-18
EMERALD ISLE — The next meeting of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission (MFC) will take place Nov. 16-18 at the Islander Inn in Emerald Isle. This is another important moment in the ongoing fight for fisheries management reform led by Coastal Conservation Association of N.C. Event Details:. What: N.C...
carolinacoastonline.com
Grace Owen, 91; service November 19
Grace Van Aken Owen, 91, of Morehead City, was born to eternal life on Saturday, October 22, 2022. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 19th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Grace was born on June 26, 1931, in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 8, 9 & 10
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
publicradioeast.org
Coast Guard looking for boat that sped away from crash with sailboat
Coast Guard crews are looking for a boat involved in a crash with a sailboat on the Intracoastal Waterway near Broad Creek Sunday night. Official with U.S. Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle say nobody was hurt and the sailboat was safely towed to a nearby harbor. However, they say the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle donates $16,000 from marathon race fees to bike/pedestrian patch and Hope Mission
EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Marathon and Half-Marathon races, run Saturday, Oct. 22, were a huge success, in terms of participation and fundraising. Candace Dooley, the town’s parks and recreation director and a former town commissioner, briefed town commissioners on the event during their monthly meeting Tuesday night.
coastalreview.org
High water in Sea Level
The waters of Styron Creek in Sea Level are pushed by high winds Monday onto Cedar Creek Road, blocking access to a fish house in Down East Carteret County. Photo: Dylan Ray. The North Carolina coast is spectacular. When you purchase a North Carolina Coastal Federation license plate, you help keep our coast healthy and beautiful. Learn more!
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle board makes no decision on McLean-Spell Park plan, public hearing to be held before vote
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night took no action to approve, alter or reject a consulting firm’s master plan for McLean-Spell Park, but five residents used the public comment section of the agenda to oppose locating a dog park within the 30-acre natural area. The commissioners’...
carolinacoastonline.com
Operation Christmas Child gears up to collect shoeboxes filled with gifts for needy children
— County volunteers with Operation Christmas Child are gearing up to open their regional shipping center and two relay centers to collect gift-filled shoeboxes to send to needy children around the world. National Collection Week is Nov. 14-21. Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City will once again serve as a...
newbernnow.com
Petition of Citizens, Talbots Lot for Sale, Among Items on New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Nov. 8
The Nov. 8 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham....
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point’s Toys for Tots collection boxes will roll out to businesses next week
CEDAR POINT — It’s one of the favorite times of each year for the town staff in Cedar Point: the beginning of the Toys for Tots drive. Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun, who has headed the town’s effort for many years, said Thursday the collection boxes will begin rolling out early next week to businesses that want them and will also go up in the town Board of Commissioners’ meeting room in the town hall at 427 Sherwood Ave.
wcti12.com
Scott Hammonds beats Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina — Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Hammonds had 54.97% of votes, compared to Rogerson's 45.03%.
