ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Texas Judge Rules Biden Debt Forgiveness Program Illegal; Appeal Expected

AUSTIN, Texas. — A federal judge in Texas is blocking President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Judge Mark Pittman, previously appointed by former President Trump, ruled it unconstitutional on Thursday. The lawsuit was filed last month by a conservative group, the Job Creators Network Foundation, on behalf of borrowers who didn’t qualify for debt relief.
TEXAS STATE
Deseret News

What happens to family policies like child care, paid leave now?

Deseret News asked experts across the political spectrum what they expect for family policy in the next two years. From abortion to the child tax credit, paid leave and child care subsidies, experts have different priorities and views of control of the House and Senate post-midterms as final counts for Democrats and Republicans are tallied.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy