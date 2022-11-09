ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Cancel Your Subscriptions': Peacock Faces Boycott After Announcing Casey Anthony Docuseries

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170tug_0j3ijYhf00
Mega

Not everyone wants to hear what Casey Anthony has to say. Hours after Peacock TV released its first trailer for the upcoming docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies , people are already calling for a boycott, RadarOnline.com has learned.

More than 5,600 Facebook users belong to a page called " Casey Anthony Boycott Information ," and their aim is on the new docuseries that promises to give an unbiased look into both sides of the 2011 murder trial.

Casey was famously acquitted after pleading not guilty to murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony . The docuseries will also give Casey a voice, in which she'll tell her side of what happened to Caylee .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNlPE_0j3ijYhf00
Mega

Not only are naysayers calling for a boycott, but they are threatening to never watch Peacock again if NBC doesn't pull the plug.

"BE A VOICE FOR CAYLEE!!!" one person wrote on the Facebook page on Tuesday. "BOYCOTT any Casey Anthony Documentary, which is supposed to air on NBC Universal Peacock streaming. Do NOT make Casey Anthony rich! We will NEVER watch NBC PEACOCK they are just as sick as she is to give this murderer one second of air time!!"

The user urged fellow page followers to "write letters and emails and make phone calls," adding, "do not give them ratings. Do not support their Advertising Sponsors."

Another person informed the group that she sent a letter to NBC to no avail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qbhel_0j3ijYhf00
Mega

"For the record, I haven't heard anything back from NBC. If they move forward with this they're going to lose so many customers," the woman warned. "For every one twisted p----- obsessed with Casey Anthony there are 1 million more people who think she should be rotting in prison for life."

The Facebook page creator urged everyone to "CANCEL subscriptions to this Peacock streaming service and let NBC know why you canceled - because of the Casey Anthony documentary."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Casey will break her silence on everything surrounding the trial, acquittal, and daughter's murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6pOw_0j3ijYhf00
Mega

"Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt," the docuseries' director Alexandra Dean said about the project.

"Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now," she continued. "And as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself."

Dean promised that "what emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence."

She believes "the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light."

The limited series premieres on November 29.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Peacock for comment.

Comments / 116

L.D.
2d ago

I am 100% convinced that she was solely responsible for her Daughter's death. I will not be watching her story.

Reply(9)
74
Cunho
1d ago

Her lawyer got her free. I won't be watching the show but who am I to boycott it. Geeze my neighbor watched the Dommer(sp) documentary. Why?

Reply(1)
17
aloneisbest
2d ago

she deserves NO MORE PUBLICITY. Like OJ Simpson, she got away with murder. Nothing more to be said.

Reply(1)
70
Related
TMZ.com

Nancy Grace Rips Casey Anthony Documentary as 'Money and Fame Grab'

Nancy Grace says the upcoming Peacock docuseries on Casey Anthony is a sham ... she says Casey will lie her way through the series and laugh all the way to the bank. The queen of true crime joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" and we asked her why Peacock is coming out with a series on the woman Nancy called the "most hated mom in America" during the trial for her daughter Caylee's murder.
TODAY.com

Casey Anthony to speak on-camera for first time in new Peacock docuseries

For the first time, Casey Anthony will appear in an on-camera interview. In a 2011 trial that riveted the country, Anthony was acquitted of charges for murder, manslaughter and child-abuse in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. At the trial, she did not testify. But now, Anthony will speak on-camera for the first time in a Peacock docuseries titled "Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies," slated to premiere later this month.
Digital Trends

Casey Anthony tells all in first-look at Where The Truth Lies

In 2011, Casey Anthony was put on trial for allegedly murdering her young daughter, Caylee, in 2008. After a highly publicized trial, Anthony was found not guilty. Now, Anthony is finally sitting down to explain her side of the story in Peacock’s new documentary, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies.
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Cinemablend

Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’

Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
RadarOnline

Megyn Kelly Laughs At MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Being Fired, Calls Her 'Most Racist' News Anchor

Conservative news host Megyn Kelly had a field day when she announced that MSNBC host Tiffany Cross was fired from the network and called her the "most racist person in all of television," RadarOnline.com has learned. Kelly began the segment of her Sirius XM radio show by telling her guest, Dana Loesch, she had "good news" before announcing Cross was without a job. Cross' two-year contract was due for renewal but MSNBC decided to terminate the host early. "I have some good news, some good news," Kelly told Loesch during The Megyn Kelly Show, "One of them just got fired....
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
GAMINGbible

Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger

News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
Distractify

Who Are Danny Masterson's Siblings? The Disgraced Actor Comes From a Family of Talent

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. All eyes are on actor Danny Masterson, who is currently standing trial for allegedly raping three women. The victims, whose names are currently not being released to the general public, are said to be testifying at the trial which kicked off in October 2022. And since the #MeToo movement is alive and well, social media users and advocates are interested to see how things will pan out.
RadarOnline

'He's Blaming Everyone But Himself': Chris Cuomo DEMANDS New Time Slot At NewsNation As Ratings Continue To Plummet

Chris Cuomo is reportedly demanding he receive a new time slot at NewsNation as his current program at 8 PM continues to suffer plummeting ratings, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come less than one month after Cuomo’s NewsNation show, Cuomo, first premiered on October 3, the former CNN host is reportedly begging his bosses to give him the 9 PM time slot.According to the New York Post, Cuomo recently met with NewsNation’s president, Michael Corn, demanding he be given the 9 PM time slot that is currently held by Dan Abrams.“Cuomo is getting nasty about the ratings and...
NEW YORK STATE
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

123K+
Followers
3K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy