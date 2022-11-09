'Cancel Your Subscriptions': Peacock Faces Boycott After Announcing Casey Anthony Docuseries

Mega

Not everyone wants to hear what Casey Anthony has to say. Hours after Peacock TV released its first trailer for the upcoming docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies , people are already calling for a boycott, RadarOnline.com has learned.

More than 5,600 Facebook users belong to a page called " Casey Anthony Boycott Information ," and their aim is on the new docuseries that promises to give an unbiased look into both sides of the 2011 murder trial.

Casey was famously acquitted after pleading not guilty to murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony . The docuseries will also give Casey a voice, in which she'll tell her side of what happened to Caylee .

Not only are naysayers calling for a boycott, but they are threatening to never watch Peacock again if NBC doesn't pull the plug.

"BE A VOICE FOR CAYLEE!!!" one person wrote on the Facebook page on Tuesday. "BOYCOTT any Casey Anthony Documentary, which is supposed to air on NBC Universal Peacock streaming. Do NOT make Casey Anthony rich! We will NEVER watch NBC PEACOCK they are just as sick as she is to give this murderer one second of air time!!"

The user urged fellow page followers to "write letters and emails and make phone calls," adding, "do not give them ratings. Do not support their Advertising Sponsors."

Another person informed the group that she sent a letter to NBC to no avail.

"For the record, I haven't heard anything back from NBC. If they move forward with this they're going to lose so many customers," the woman warned. "For every one twisted p----- obsessed with Casey Anthony there are 1 million more people who think she should be rotting in prison for life."

The Facebook page creator urged everyone to "CANCEL subscriptions to this Peacock streaming service and let NBC know why you canceled - because of the Casey Anthony documentary."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Casey will break her silence on everything surrounding the trial, acquittal, and daughter's murder.

"Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt," the docuseries' director Alexandra Dean said about the project.

"Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now," she continued. "And as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself."

Dean promised that "what emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence."

She believes "the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light."

The limited series premieres on November 29.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Peacock for comment.