KCRG.com
Xavier takes down North Scott 38-10, will face Lewis Central in championship rematch
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier football team took down North Scott 38-10 in the Class 4A state semifinal at the UNI-Dome on Thursday. With the win, the Saints improve to 11-0 on the season and advance to the state title game next week. Xavier will face Lewis Central in a championship rematch Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 PM.
cbs2iowa.com
Thomas accounts for 4 TDs as Xavier returns to the 4A title game
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Junior quarterback Ronan Thomas ran for three touchdowns and threw for another one in the 4A semifinals on Thursday evening, and Xavier coasted to a 38-10 win over North Scott. The Saints will have a rematch with Lewis Central in next week's 4A title game.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
KCRG.com
Athlete of the Week: Bliss Beck
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear Creek Amana shocked the volleyball world this year with upset after upset, making it all the way to class 4A championship game for the first time in school history. They did it behind the golden hammer of 6-2 Bliss Beck, who led the team in...
'Majority of my game is pretty disrespected': Payton Sandfort showcasing all-around talent for Iowa
Since sports were first created, athletes have found different things to help them develop a chip on their shoulder. For Iowa sophomore guard Payton Sandfort, he didn't have to look hard for his. Sandfort has always been labeled as a 'shooter', but that's something that drives him to continue to develop as an all-around threat.
Lisa Bluder Declares ‘No Way We’re Giving Up’ On Ava Jones
Wednesday was National Signing Day across college basketball. It also marked a special day for Iowa commit Ava Jones. A day that many thought might not happen. As the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports, Ava Jones verbally committed to Iowa back on July 3rd. Then, just two days later while at an AAU tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, Jones and her family were hit by an impaired driver while standing on a sidewalk. Ava and her mom Amy spent weeks in a local hospital. Ava's dad Trey did not survive the accident. Jones won't play her senior year of high school and will also miss the 2023-24 season at Iowa as she is facing multiple surgeries on both of her knees.
hawkeyesports.com
Kent, Tjoa Sign with Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two prep prospects from the class of 2023 signed with the University of Iowa men’s golf team this week. The Hawkeyes added Noah Kent of Naples, Florida, and Maxwell Tjoa from Cedar Falls, Iowa. “We are proud to welcome these two talented young men...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids golf course to close for season Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gardner Golf Course will close for the season at the end of play on Thursday. The Cedar Rapids golf course is located near Wanatee Park along Highway 151. The city said the closure is due to predicted colder temperatures. Ellis and Twin Pines Golf Courses...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
"Feisty" Caitlin Clark Ready to Get It
Iowa's All-American PG Determined to Lead Hawkeyes to Great Heights
Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa
NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
KWQC
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids runner doesn’t let stage 4 cancer slow him down
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 45-year-old Phil Decker of Cedar Rapids was in the greatest shape of his life training for the Boston Marathon when a routine Colonoscopy changed his life. Now, he wants to help save other lives through colon cancer awareness.
KCRG.com
A delicious alternative to pasta is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer discusses spaghetti squash, a delicious alternative to pasta, in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Low calories (40 calories per cup, cooked), fat, sodium, carbohydrates. Naturally gluten free. High in fiber, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C. Choose firm, well-shaped squash with a lemon color (if...
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at the J Street bridge on November 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. He is 5′1″ feet tall...
KCRG.com
Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County.
KCRG.com
Iowa democrats optimistic after tough election night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Republicans were victorious Tuesday night winning nearly every seat at the state level and gaining seats in the legislature. We spoke with a couple of democrats Wednesday who came out on top in their races, and they remain hopeful they’ll be able to make an impact while in the minority.
KCRG.com
Five Iowa counties pass EMS essential funding
Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a category 1 early this morning along Florida's east coast. Things to remember when budgeting for the holidays. Kelzye Bedwell, the Program and Outreach Director at Horizons, joins us to talk about budget planning for the holidays. High blood pressure linked to COVID-19 risk.
KCRG.com
How to keep your trees healthy throughout winter
Iowa City Police are doing their part in a city-wide effort to help those in crisis by increasing the visibility of a new hotline to help. Iowans are honoring veterans on Veterans Day, including at one ceremony at the Dubuque Ice Arena Friday morning.
KCRG.com
Garage destroyed after a Cedar Rapids Fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters were sent to 1006 East Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of a garage on fire. At the scene, first responders quickly went to work, using hose lines to fight the flames. The garage is a complete loss. The Cedar Rapids Police says that the fire was caused by a wood burning stove. One man was at home during the fire, however he didn’t require medical attention.
