Iowa City, IA

247Sports

Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility

Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Athlete of the Week: Bliss Beck

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear Creek Amana shocked the volleyball world this year with upset after upset, making it all the way to class 4A championship game for the first time in school history. They did it behind the golden hammer of 6-2 Bliss Beck, who led the team in...
TIFFIN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Lisa Bluder Declares ‘No Way We’re Giving Up’ On Ava Jones

Wednesday was National Signing Day across college basketball. It also marked a special day for Iowa commit Ava Jones. A day that many thought might not happen. As the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports, Ava Jones verbally committed to Iowa back on July 3rd. Then, just two days later while at an AAU tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, Jones and her family were hit by an impaired driver while standing on a sidewalk. Ava and her mom Amy spent weeks in a local hospital. Ava's dad Trey did not survive the accident. Jones won't play her senior year of high school and will also miss the 2023-24 season at Iowa as she is facing multiple surgeries on both of her knees.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Kent, Tjoa Sign with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two prep prospects from the class of 2023 signed with the University of Iowa men’s golf team this week. The Hawkeyes added Noah Kent of Naples, Florida, and Maxwell Tjoa from Cedar Falls, Iowa. “We are proud to welcome these two talented young men...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids golf course to close for season Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gardner Golf Course will close for the season at the end of play on Thursday. The Cedar Rapids golf course is located near Wanatee Park along Highway 151. The city said the closure is due to predicted colder temperatures. Ellis and Twin Pines Golf Courses...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
Hutch Post

Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa

NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
NICKERSON, KS
KWQC

The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

A delicious alternative to pasta is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer discusses spaghetti squash, a delicious alternative to pasta, in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Low calories (40 calories per cup, cooked), fat, sodium, carbohydrates. Naturally gluten free. High in fiber, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C. Choose firm, well-shaped squash with a lemon color (if...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at the J Street bridge on November 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. He is 5′1″ feet tall...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted

Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa democrats optimistic after tough election night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Republicans were victorious Tuesday night winning nearly every seat at the state level and gaining seats in the legislature. We spoke with a couple of democrats Wednesday who came out on top in their races, and they remain hopeful they’ll be able to make an impact while in the minority.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Five Iowa counties pass EMS essential funding

Five Iowa counties pass EMS essential funding
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

How to keep your trees healthy throughout winter

How to keep your trees healthy throughout winter

Iowa City Police are doing their part in a city-wide effort to help those in crisis by increasing the visibility of a new hotline to help. Iowans are honoring veterans on Veterans Day, including at one ceremony at the Dubuque Ice Arena Friday morning.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Garage destroyed after a Cedar Rapids Fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters were sent to 1006 East Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of a garage on fire. At the scene, first responders quickly went to work, using hose lines to fight the flames. The garage is a complete loss. The Cedar Rapids Police says that the fire was caused by a wood burning stove. One man was at home during the fire, however he didn’t require medical attention.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

