Bring back the Bounty! Celebrations Christmas advert shows an emotional reunion for the lonely sweet and its chocolate pals – after being axed from special-edition tubs

By Abi Turner For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Mars Wrigley UK's tear-jerking Christmas advert has been released, pleading with Britons to show their support for Bounty chocolates before it's 'too late' - after the firm announced it will be removing the sweet from some Celebrations tubs this year.

The company revealed last week the controversial new trial of 'No-Bounty' tins in selected Tesco stores over the festive season after mounting public demand.

And its ad sees Bounty, spurred on by online haters, make the heart-breaking decision to leave the Celebrations tub and go it alone.

The film opens with a 'Mr Bounty' scrolling through Twitter, confronted by Bounty trolls. Feeling rejected, he takes down his stocking from the Celebrations mantelpiece and leaves for a life of solitude.

Set to a poignant soundtrack, the story follows Mr Bounty as he is found alone in the woods by a kind old woman who takes him in and reminds him that he is still cared for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYVMH_0j3ij1uB00
Mars Wrigley UK have launched a new Christmas advert about the lonely Bounty after it launched Bounty-free Celebrations tubs this year 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mS6e_0j3ij1uB00
 The tear-jerking finale sees Bounty happily reunited with his fellow Celebrations, including Maltesers and Snickers, after public pleas for him to come home make the news

The pair strike up an unlikely friendship - spending quality time knitting, playing scrabble and decorating the house - leading to Bounty's revived hope and happiness as he then returns home.

The tear-jerking finale sees Bounty happily reunited with his fellow Celebrations, including Maltesers and Snickers, after public pleas for him to come home make the news.

And according to research, Maltesers and Snickers wouldn't be the only ones pleased to see Bounty this Christmas.

A study conducted by Mars Wrigley UK found that a whopping 58 per cent of the nation would miss Bounty if it was permanently removed from the tub, with a further 17 per cent saying they would feel joy if they opened a Celebrations tub to find only Bounty's.

Those in Gloucester and Warrington admitted to being the biggest Bounty lovers (40 per cent) followed by people from Peterborough and Chelmsford where just under a third (27 per cent) revealed the coconut choc is their favourite in the tub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BruYm_0j3ij1uB00
Bounty decides to make it on his own after he scrolls through Twitter and is confronted by Bounty trolls 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YWw8_0j3ij1uB00
The heart-breaking ad sees the coconutty chocolate taking down his Christmas stocking before leaving the Celebrations tub

Mars Wrigley are encouraging Bounty fans to 'speak now or forever hold their peace' and get involved with the debate by using the hashtag #BringBackBounty to save the sweet treat.

Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley's Head of Celebrations Festive Cheer said: 'Bounty has always been a divisive presence in the Celebrations tub, but no matter which side of the debate you stand, our film teaches an important lesson; you don't know what you've got until it's gone.

'We're urging fans who want to keep Bounty in the tub to show their support with #BringBackBounty before we make our final decision on whether Bounty-less tubs are the future of Celebrations.'

The new festive ad acts as a sequel to last year's story of the 'Lonely Bounty' - where an unlucky-in-love chocolate finds festive happiness with a Brussels Sprout.

The accompanying song was written especially for the campaign and poses the idea that 'Christmas isn't Christmas' without Bounty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAx77_0j3ij1uB00
Set to a brand-new poignant soundtrack, the story follows Mr Bounty as he is found alone in the woods by a kind old woman who takes him in and reminds him that he is still cared for
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bNsY_0j3ij1uB00
The pair strike up an unlikely friendship; spending quality time knitting, playing scrabble and decorating the house, leading to Bounty’s revived hope and happiness as he then returns home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488OUQ_0j3ij1uB00
Statistics shared by Mars Wrigley with Femail reveal that only 22 per cent of people said the Bounty was their least favourite Celebrations pick, which means that a whopping 78 per cent of people have nothing against the coconutty treat

People took to Twitter to share their strong reaction after Mars Wrigley announced it was rolling out Bounty-free tubs this Christmas.

'Why would you remove the Bounty when the disgusting and pointless Milky Way exists? What self respecting person resorts to eating the Milky Ways? I feel personally attacked,' one said.

'Why do you [people] hate Bounty so much? It’s such a lovely chocolate bar… like, how can you not like coconut,' another asked.

One said: 'Half the people who hate on bounty have never tried it but follow the crowd.

However, some sided with the decision to ban the sweets, with one saying: 'Stop pretending Bounties are anything other than landfill.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjIBB_0j3ij1uB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6uR3_0j3ij1uB00
Reaction: People shared their frustration online after it was announced that bounty-free tubs of Celebrations would be available this year 

