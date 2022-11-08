Read full article on original website
Michigan House introduces bill that would penalize adults who facilitate ‘gender transition procedures’ for youth
Helping a child obtain a "gender transition procedure" could soon be classified as first degree child abuse in Michigan. House Bill 6454, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Township) with a group of...
Michigan enshrines right to abortion in state constitution with passing of Proposal 3, nullifying controversial 1931 ban
On Tuesday, the Michigan ballot measure to enshrine the right to obtain an abortion into the state constitution passed with 56.7% of voters voting in support of the measure and 43.3% of voters voting against it.
Utah council on youth mental health and education approves recommendations for upcoming legislative session
The Utah Education and Mental Health Coordinating Council unanimously approved its 2022 Findings and Recommendations Report (the initial draft of which is available here) on Wednesday. The council is tasked with annually engaging local education...
AHCCCS ‘Talk Heals’ public awareness campaign aims to tackle youth substance misuse
The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) used supplemental funding to its annual Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Substance Abuse Block Grant funding to launch the "Talk Heals" public awareness campaign to reduce substance misuse among youth in the state.
RSV cases in children surge across Michigan, pediatric health leaders on high alert
Michigan hospitals are under immense strain as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to rise in the state, and this strain is being felt the most by pediatric hospitals. As of Nov. 4th, Michigan pediatric...
