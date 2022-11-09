Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Bass trims Caruso's lead, but LA mayor's race remains virtually deadlocked
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rep. Karen Bass trimmed Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become Los Angeles’ next mayor, according to updated election returns released Thursday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass trailed Caruso Thursday by just under 2,700 votes — down from a...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council President Paul Krekorian seeks climate budget for city
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Council President Paul Krekorian is seeking a climate budget for Los Angeles, according to a motion filed Wednesday. Citing a need to align the city’s budget with its climate goals, Krekorian is seeking reliable data regarding greenhouse gas emissions to help Los Angeles reach its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.
spectrumnews1.com
With race still undecided, Rick Caruso woos the Latino electorate
On Election Day, Rick Caruso went to Boyle Heights to cast his vote. While he doesn't live in the area, it was a strategic move for the Los Angeles mayoral candidate. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani point out Caruso's not-so-secret campaign strategy: woo the votes of the oft-ignored Latino and Asian American electorates.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim investigating former mayor amid corruption scandal
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A team of independent investigators is looking into allegations of corruption against the former mayor of Anaheim, recently updated the City Council. While they could not share any specific details of their active investigation, they say they have made some significant findings. The investigation is expected...
spectrumnews1.com
Porter, Levin, Foley, Increase Leads in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Democrats widened their slim leads in three Orange County congressional races key races with the latest ballot count Thursday evening. In one of the most notable of those races, Rep. Katie Porter, D- Irvine, picked up about 1,400 votes, and now has a 2,970-vote lead over Republican Scott Baugh in the 47th Congressional District.
spectrumnews1.com
Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
spectrumnews1.com
Chinese real estate company convicted in Huizar bribery case
LOS ANGELES — A Chinese real estate company has been convicted of federal charges for bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar with cash and gambling trips in exchange for his support in getting approval for a downtown LA hotel project. Shen Zhen New World I LLC,...
spectrumnews1.com
Newport Beach police chief announcements retirement
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis will retire at the end of the year, officials announced Thursday. “While we will miss his leadership tremendously, Chief Lewis leaves behind an exceptional department that will ensure the continuation of excellent public safety service to our community,” City Manager Grace Leung said. “We thank Chief Lewis for his many years of service and wish him the very best in retirement.”
spectrumnews1.com
Eviction notice leads to standoff at Hollywood apartment building; person dead
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A person was found dead of an “apparent self- inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Police seek suspects in mailbox burglaries in Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find the suspects involved in at least 10 mailbox burglaries at apartment complexes in the Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks areas since August. “Detectives believe a ring of suspects may be working together and will continue to...
spectrumnews1.com
Average SoCal gas prices record largest increases since early October
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose by its largest amount since Oct. 4 Wednesday, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.528 after dropping 33 of the past 34 days. The average price dropped 97.3 cents over...
spectrumnews1.com
Los Angeles County, state see spike in COVID hospitalizations
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 52 people to 492, according to the latest state figures released Wednesday, continuing a recent uptick that has health officials concerned about another possible cold-weather surge in transmission. Of those patients, 43 were...
spectrumnews1.com
Disneyland announces new treehouse theme
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Throughout the 1960s and 1990s, visitors to Disneyland were able to explore, walk and jump in an 80-foot "Swiss Family Robinson"-themed treehouse in Adventureland. The Robinson family theme fell to the wayside in 1999 when Disney Imagineers re-themed the bulking treehouse after the Disney animated movie...
spectrumnews1.com
Evacuations lifted as SoCal dries out from storm
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California was drying out Wednesday from a drenching storm that set rainfall records in parts of the area, with forecasters saying some light Santa Ana winds will push temperatures up slightly during daylight hours later this week, but chilly temperatures could still prevail at night.
