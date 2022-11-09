NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis will retire at the end of the year, officials announced Thursday. “While we will miss his leadership tremendously, Chief Lewis leaves behind an exceptional department that will ensure the continuation of excellent public safety service to our community,” City Manager Grace Leung said. “We thank Chief Lewis for his many years of service and wish him the very best in retirement.”

