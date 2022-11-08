Read full article on original website
NEWS10 ABC
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for scores of voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been...
Gen Z heads to the polls in large numbers to vote blue
Voters between the age of 18 and 29 showed up in record numbers in the midterm election, preliminary data shows.
GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement will backfire
Former President Trump is plowing ahead with his 2024 campaign launch next week despite the pleas of even some of his closest advisers, who point to risks for both Trump and the Republican Party as a whole. For Trump, a formal declaration of his candidacy would cut off support from the Republican National Committee (RNC) […]
Trump set to officially launch 2024 comeback bid
Former US president Donald Trump is expected to officially launch another White House bid on Tuesday, refusing calls from within his own Republican party to fade away after his loyalists underperformed in this year's midterm elections. Delaying the announcement now, as some of his advisors have reportedly suggested to him, would be highly awkward for Trump because he has billed it as "perhaps be the most important speech given in the history of the USA." - 'Red wave' crashes - A 2024 White House bid would be Trump's third presidential campaign and -- if he wins his party's nomination -- the fifth national election with him as the Republican Party standard-bearer.
NEWS10 ABC
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents...
NEWS10 ABC
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
Biden urges continued fight against climate change at COP 27
During Friday's COP 27 climate conference in Egypt, President Biden vowed the United States will meet emissions targets --warning the world is facing a climate catastrophe.
Biden admin stops accepting student loan forgiveness applications
Borrowers are no longer able to apply for federal student loan forgiveness after a federal judge ruled against the program Thursday.
Doug Mastriano concedes to Josh Shapiro in race for Pennsylvania governor
Doug Mastriano released a statement Sunday evening officially conceding to Josh Shapiro in the race for Pennsylvania governor. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do, and I look to the challenges ahead. Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him an opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well,” Mastriano said.
