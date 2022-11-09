ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uatrav.com

Razorback Women’s Basketball reloading for ‘23 after consecutive NCAA tournaments

Entering his sixth season as head coach of Arkansas women’s basketball, Mike Neighbors has the Razorbacks’ program in a spot of luxury. His team is on the heels of a “down year,” which still concluded with an NCAA Tournament appearance. When he took over in 2017, the Razorbacks had made the Big Dance just twice since 2003. Arkansas has now qualified in back-to-back seasons, and if not for the pandemic forcing the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, Neighbors and the Hogs would have gone three years straight.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
uatrav.com

Arkansas Soccer’s Ava Tankersley stepping up as veteran leader

When head coach Colby Hale recruited junior forward Ava Tankersley to play for the Razorback soccer team three years ago, he told her she would play a big role for the Hogs. The daughter of former Major League Baseball player Dennis Tankersley, she attended Fort Zumwalt South High School in the suburbs of St. Louis. From afar, she admired the certain aggression and fire Arkansas plays with, and that is why she committed to the Razorbacks, she said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Eric Musselman breaks down 76-58 win over NDSU in season opener

Eric Musselman breaks down 76-58 win over NDSU in season opener. Eric Musselman breaks down 76-58 win over NDSU in …. Eric Musselman breaks down 76-58 win over NDSU in season opener. Voters brave long lines on Election Day. Voters brave long lines on Election Day. NWA family adopts a...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games

(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
MOORHEAD, MN
fargoinc.com

Business Spotlight: Dakota Fence

Dakota Fence is one of the area’s most prominent installers of residential and commercial fence. The company evolved from a back garage operation to open offices in Bismarck, Minot and Williston, North Dakota and added a location in the Twin Cities in February 2022. Today, Dakota Fence remains headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota and is one of the largest fence companies in the United States.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Portland, ND man dies in crash

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Portland, North Dakota man is dead after a crash in Traill County. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was heading east on 3rd Street Northeast seven miles southwest of Portland around 2:50 PM Tuesday. Another pickup pulling a trailer was going south on 145th Avenue Northeast. The first pickup struck the second as it drove through an intersection that doesn’t have a stop sign.
PORTLAND, ND
newsdakota.com

I-94 Westbound Lane Closed From VC to Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The westbound lane of I-94 is currently closed between Valley City and Jamestown due to a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday evening. No further information is available at this time. NDDOT road reports show scattered ice covering most of the Interstate. For more information on road...
JAMESTOWN, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo woman dies in crash near Milbank, S.D.

MILBANK, S.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision west of Milbank in eastern South Dakota. Josephine Jacobawi, 28, was driving a van on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. Jacobawi died at the scene. The...
MILBANK, SD
valleynewslive.com

Semi rollover near the Casselton overpass

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions. Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop. They also warn if you...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father

(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Traill County

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 54-year-old man from Portland, ND, Ryan Domier, is dead after running into another vehicle at an unmarked intersection. It happened around 2:45 PM Tuesday. Highway Patrol says the man was driving a Ford F150 eastbound on 3rd Street NE. A Ram driven by a 39-year-old Scott Hovde from Portland, ND was southbound on 145th Avenue NE, pulling a flatbed trailer laden with a seed tender.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave. According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Police say they...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo School Board to discuss Superintendent's performance, FEA contract talks at meeting

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo School Board may be having a busy night Tuesday, but it won't be because of the election this time around. The board is set to hold their annual review of Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi's job performance. For all intents and purposes, he is expected to get a satisfactory report by board members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy