Update: $50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Rockville 7-Eleven

Per the Maryland Lottery: Hopes of winning the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot got him into the lucky 7-Eleven on Rockville Pike, a Montgomery County man told Lottery officials. Who would have thought, however, that while the Powerball tickets he bought that day produced no matches, the “other” game he played would produce nothing but matches and a $50,000 top prize.
ROCKVILLE, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Record-Shattering Powerball Jackpot Won In California

– Although Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning, it delivered a record-shattering jackpot on a winning ticket sold in California, along with nine prizes of at least $50,000 on tickets sold in Maryland, including a $1 million second-tier win in Catonsville. The estimated annuity value of...
CALIFORNIA, MD
mymcmedia.org

Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week

The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Lanham Man Shares Excitement After $50,000 Scratch-Off Win

LANHAM, Md. – A Lanham man felt so much excitement after a $50,000 Cash Is King scratch-off win that everyone in the store joined in on the fun too. The Prince George’s County resident said he was enjoying a few games of Racetrax recently when a thought entered his mind:
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

Car hits and kills Gaithersburg couple on their way to vote

A Gaithersburg, Maryland, couple was hit and killed on Election Day as they walked to their polling site at a local elementary school. At around 7:20 a.m., just after polls opened in Montgomery County, 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz and her husband, 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz, were crossing School Drive at a crosswalk on their way to the polling site at Fields Road Elementary School. A Prius driving toward Muddy Branch Road then hit the couple.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Silver Diner in Gaithersburg is Building an Outdoor Patio That Can Remain Open in Any Weather

Many may have noticed the deconstruction of Silver Diner’s outdoor patio in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront, but it is just temporary and a new patio is on the way. We were told by an employee this morning that the diner is planning on constructing a new outdoor patio that can remain open in any weather. The patio will be covered to protect customers from precipitation and will have the ability to be heated in colder months. Silver Diner has experienced delays because the patio is situated above water and supports must all go beneath the water, but the diner expects the new patio to be ready to go in about a month.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Signage Up at Gaithersburg Roaming Rooster

Permanent signage has been erected and construction is ongoing at the upcoming Roaming Rooster at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Commercial Observer

Vape Shop Takes Last Spot at Gaithersburg Retail Center

Tobacco Hut & Vape, a smoking and vape shop with locations throughout Virginia and Maryland, has inked a 1,003-square-foot retail space at Gaitherstowne Plaza in Gaithersburg, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord, Milbrook Properties, which acquired the center this summer in a $24.5 million deal.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

Woman reported missing in Rockville

by MCPD, Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Rockville Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Natasha Mukuka, a missing 23-year-old from Rockville.   Mukuka was last seen on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the 12000 block of Village Square Terrace.    Mukuka is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing.   Police and family are concerned for her welfare.   Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Natasha Mukuka is asked to call the police non-emergency number The post Woman reported missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Multiple people shot in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say multiple people were shot early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area. Police and emergency crews are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with us...
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Police Blotter: Robbery at Panera in downtown Bethesda

Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Property was taken from two vehicles between Oct. 17 and 21. One vehicle was broken into in the 3100 block of Rolling Road and the other incident occurred in the 6500 block of Western Avenue. No force was reported. Property...
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Six places in Montgomery County to order Thanksgiving dinner

Overseeing a holiday meal for the whole family can be taxing. It can also take time and energy that many people just don’t have during the holiday season. Want to spend more time focused on family instead of over a hot stove? Check out these businesses, which offer catered Thanksgiving dinner menus.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Monday Properties Purchases Park Plaza I & II in Rockville For $42 Million

Monday Properties, a real estate investment firm, acquired Park Plaza I & II, a 266,077 square foot, Class A office complex in Rockville for $42 million earlier this fall. The two-building asset, located T 2101 & 2099 Gaither Road in Rockville, is Monday Properties’ first commercial acquisition in Maryland. Located in the I-270 Life Sciences Corridor, Park Plaza I & II are proximate to King Farm, Rio Lakefront and Downtown Crown. The property is located less than a mile from the Shady Grove Metro Station and is accessible via I-270, I-370, and Route 355. Amenities include a conference center, 24/7 fitness center, yoga studio, cafe, a three-level parking garage, and outdoor features including private terraces and a plaza.
ROCKVILLE, MD

