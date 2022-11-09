Read full article on original website
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold To Lucky Maryland Lottery Player In Catonsville
It wasn’t a $2 billion windfall, but some Maryland Lottery players are still feeling lucky after cashing in big in the latest Powerball drawing, including a seven-figure prize on a ticket sold in Catonsville. Powerball players had to wait overnight to get their results, but it was worth it...
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
Nottingham MD
Record-shattering Powerball jackpot won in California, $1 million ticket sold in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE, MD—Although Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning, it delivered a record-shattering jackpot on a winning ticket sold in California, along with nine prizes of at least $50,000 on tickets sold in Maryland, including a $1 million second-tier win in Catonsville. The estimated annuity value...
mocoshow.com
Update: $50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Rockville 7-Eleven
Per the Maryland Lottery: Hopes of winning the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot got him into the lucky 7-Eleven on Rockville Pike, a Montgomery County man told Lottery officials. Who would have thought, however, that while the Powerball tickets he bought that day produced no matches, the “other” game he played would produce nothing but matches and a $50,000 top prize.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
Bay Net
Record-Shattering Powerball Jackpot Won In California
– Although Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning, it delivered a record-shattering jackpot on a winning ticket sold in California, along with nine prizes of at least $50,000 on tickets sold in Maryland, including a $1 million second-tier win in Catonsville. The estimated annuity value of...
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
mymcmedia.org
Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week
The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
Bay Net
Lanham Man Shares Excitement After $50,000 Scratch-Off Win
LANHAM, Md. – A Lanham man felt so much excitement after a $50,000 Cash Is King scratch-off win that everyone in the store joined in on the fun too. The Prince George’s County resident said he was enjoying a few games of Racetrax recently when a thought entered his mind:
WTOP
Car hits and kills Gaithersburg couple on their way to vote
A Gaithersburg, Maryland, couple was hit and killed on Election Day as they walked to their polling site at a local elementary school. At around 7:20 a.m., just after polls opened in Montgomery County, 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz and her husband, 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz, were crossing School Drive at a crosswalk on their way to the polling site at Fields Road Elementary School. A Prius driving toward Muddy Branch Road then hit the couple.
mocoshow.com
Silver Diner in Gaithersburg is Building an Outdoor Patio That Can Remain Open in Any Weather
Many may have noticed the deconstruction of Silver Diner’s outdoor patio in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront, but it is just temporary and a new patio is on the way. We were told by an employee this morning that the diner is planning on constructing a new outdoor patio that can remain open in any weather. The patio will be covered to protect customers from precipitation and will have the ability to be heated in colder months. Silver Diner has experienced delays because the patio is situated above water and supports must all go beneath the water, but the diner expects the new patio to be ready to go in about a month.
mocoshow.com
Signage Up at Gaithersburg Roaming Rooster
Permanent signage has been erected and construction is ongoing at the upcoming Roaming Rooster at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
Commercial Observer
Vape Shop Takes Last Spot at Gaithersburg Retail Center
Tobacco Hut & Vape, a smoking and vape shop with locations throughout Virginia and Maryland, has inked a 1,003-square-foot retail space at Gaitherstowne Plaza in Gaithersburg, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord, Milbrook Properties, which acquired the center this summer in a $24.5 million deal.
Woman reported missing in Rockville
by MCPD, Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Rockville Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Natasha Mukuka, a missing 23-year-old from Rockville. Mukuka was last seen on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the 12000 block of Village Square Terrace. Mukuka is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Natasha Mukuka is asked to call the police non-emergency number The post Woman reported missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
fox5dc.com
Multiple people shot in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say multiple people were shot early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area. Police and emergency crews are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with us...
mocoshow.com
Where to Spend $1.9 Billion in MoCo if You Win Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot
Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1.9 billion, with a cash option of $929.1 million. Below are a few suggestions on where you can spend some of that money if you happen to win the big one. A bottle of Richard Hennessy Cognac from a Montgomery County...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Robbery at Panera in downtown Bethesda
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Property was taken from two vehicles between Oct. 17 and 21. One vehicle was broken into in the 3100 block of Rolling Road and the other incident occurred in the 6500 block of Western Avenue. No force was reported. Property...
bethesdamagazine.com
Six places in Montgomery County to order Thanksgiving dinner
Overseeing a holiday meal for the whole family can be taxing. It can also take time and energy that many people just don’t have during the holiday season. Want to spend more time focused on family instead of over a hot stove? Check out these businesses, which offer catered Thanksgiving dinner menus.
mocoshow.com
Monday Properties Purchases Park Plaza I & II in Rockville For $42 Million
Monday Properties, a real estate investment firm, acquired Park Plaza I & II, a 266,077 square foot, Class A office complex in Rockville for $42 million earlier this fall. The two-building asset, located T 2101 & 2099 Gaither Road in Rockville, is Monday Properties’ first commercial acquisition in Maryland. Located in the I-270 Life Sciences Corridor, Park Plaza I & II are proximate to King Farm, Rio Lakefront and Downtown Crown. The property is located less than a mile from the Shady Grove Metro Station and is accessible via I-270, I-370, and Route 355. Amenities include a conference center, 24/7 fitness center, yoga studio, cafe, a three-level parking garage, and outdoor features including private terraces and a plaza.
