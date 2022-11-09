Beaming Gisele Bündchen Looks Carefree In Costa Rica After Finalizing Her Divorce With Tom Brady

Source: mega

Living her best life! Gisele Bündchen has entered a new chapter of her life — and it's very suiting for her.

The supermodel was all smiles on Monday, November 7, in tropical Costa Rica mere days after she and Tom Brady, 45, finalized their divorce following their 13 years of marriage.

Dressed in a matching taupe set featuring a low-cut top that tied around the back and stretchy pants, Bündchen, 42, was photographed smiling from ear-to-ear as she grabbed a bite to eat with the two children she shares with her ex-husband: son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. (The Super Bowl pro is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

The former Victoria's Secret Angel went makeup-free for her day out with the kiddos, showing off her natural beauty and happiness while enjoying one of her favorite places to vacation post-divorce.

Bündchen may be spending some more time on the island now, as she will be keeping the former couple's home on Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula, while Brady will likely get their $17 million mansion on Miami's Indian Creek Island that is currently under construction.

It's no surprise that Bündchen appears to be nothing short of a ray of sunshine after parting ways with the father of her children, as they have seemingly been living separate lives for months — and the divorce paperwork was the last thing needed to end their union.

Amid rumors that the demise of their marriage stemmed from Brady's decision to return to the league after he announced his retirement earlier this year, OK! learned Bundchen has welcomed life on her own, considering Brady's demanding schedule and lack of presence with the family had been a years-long issue.

Bündchen "has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself," explained a source, who said that while their split "was hard at first, enough time has passed that she is settling in."

Bündchen's natural glow post married life can also be credited to being around her offspring, as the insider noted, "Gisele is great with her children and radiates happiness when either one or both are around."

"Having them with her has helped her move ahead," as "her mood is up and jovial around" her youngsters, they added of Benjamin and Vivian.

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce on Friday, October 28, confirming their split on their respective social media accounts.

The former couple filed for divorce in their home state of Florida, and while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did not contest the filing, he was far from thrilled about breaking up their family.

The father-of-three "didn't want the kids to have divorced parents," said a source after their split. "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea."

