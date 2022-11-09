Read full article on original website
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at Northwestern
Second-year long snapper Mason Arnold’s second-career start for the Buckeyes began with conditions the Tampa, Florida, native had never played in before — rain and winds that reached 50 mph. No. 2 Ohio State managed a 21-7 win at Northwestern last Saturday in unfavorable weather, limiting the Buckeyes...
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four sets
The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to 13 games in four sets at No. 15 Purdue Thursday. Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales opened up the match with a kill, and the Buckeyes (18-5, 14-1 Big Ten) found themselves with a 16-9 lead following the Boilermakers’ (18-7, 9-6 Big Ten) second timeout. Purdue scored out of the timeout but were outmatched 9-5 down the stretch, and Ohio State won the set 25-14.
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston Southern
The new-look Buckeyes got their season off on the right foot and now turn their focus to their latest nonconference test. Ohio State (1-0) hosts Charleston Southern Thursday as the Buckeyes continue their three-game homestand to start the year. Graduate guard Sean McNeil, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the season opener against Robert Morris Monday, said Ohio State showed potential to reach the goals set for this season.
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-double
Junior forward Zed Key posted his second double-double in as many games, as the Ohio State men’s basketball team downed Charleston Southern 82-56 Thursday at Value City Arena. Key scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and became the first Buckeye to post a first half double-double since former...
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio State
There are more than 550 miles separating the Covelli Center and Marietta, Georgia. Seniors outside hitter Gabby Gonzales and middle blocker Reilly MacNeill grew up playing volleyball there together since they were teenagers and both made the journey to Ohio State to begin their collegiate volleyball careers. “Reilly’s been with...
USG announces free 1-year subscription to The New York Times for Ohio State community
The Undergraduate Student Government announced free digital access to The New York Times for students, faculty and staff Nov. 1, including access to all articles and games. Jack Tumulty, USG’s director of Student Affairs and a second-year in finance, said in an email research in the spring found that many students already purchase an annual $52 subscription. He said students may need access to the Times to complete coursework and hopes the free subscription will alleviate some of those costs.
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDog
Ohio State students feeling peckish and looking for a new fried chicken restaurant can find their way over to OX-B’s Chicken. OX-B’s Chicken, an Ohio-based chicken brand, partnered with BrewDog’s Short North location and opened Oct. 27 at 1177 N. High St. With several locations throughout Lincoln...
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film Festival
Daniel Raim’s acclaimed 2022 documentary “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” will be shown at the Columbus Museum of Art at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, concluding the Columbus Jewish Film Festival. With narration by Jeff Goldblum, the film chronicles the making of Norman Jewison’s famous musical film...
