Columbus, OH

Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four sets

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to 13 games in four sets at No. 15 Purdue Thursday. Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales opened up the match with a kill, and the Buckeyes (18-5, 14-1 Big Ten) found themselves with a 16-9 lead following the Boilermakers’ (18-7, 9-6 Big Ten) second timeout. Purdue scored out of the timeout but were outmatched 9-5 down the stretch, and Ohio State won the set 25-14.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston Southern

The new-look Buckeyes got their season off on the right foot and now turn their focus to their latest nonconference test. Ohio State (1-0) hosts Charleston Southern Thursday as the Buckeyes continue their three-game homestand to start the year. Graduate guard Sean McNeil, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the season opener against Robert Morris Monday, said Ohio State showed potential to reach the goals set for this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State begins its national championship chase with a matchup against Bucknell — the winners of the Patriot League Tournament — Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes (10-5-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) hold the sixth seed in their region and are rewarded with the chance to host a first-round matchup against the Bison (8-5-6, 5-1-3 Patriot League).
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio State

There are more than 550 miles separating the Covelli Center and Marietta, Georgia. Seniors outside hitter Gabby Gonzales and middle blocker Reilly MacNeill grew up playing volleyball there together since they were teenagers and both made the journey to Ohio State to begin their collegiate volleyball careers. “Reilly’s been with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

USG announces free 1-year subscription to The New York Times for Ohio State community

The Undergraduate Student Government announced free digital access to The New York Times for students, faculty and staff Nov. 1, including access to all articles and games. Jack Tumulty, USG’s director of Student Affairs and a second-year in finance, said in an email research in the spring found that many students already purchase an annual $52 subscription. He said students may need access to the Times to complete coursework and hopes the free subscription will alleviate some of those costs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDog

Ohio State students feeling peckish and looking for a new fried chicken restaurant can find their way over to OX-B’s Chicken. OX-B’s Chicken, an Ohio-based chicken brand, partnered with BrewDog’s Short North location and opened Oct. 27 at 1177 N. High St. With several locations throughout Lincoln...
COLUMBUS, OH

