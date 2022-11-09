This year I decided to take Telluride High School's Mentorship Class. I am very interested in medicine, specifically the nursing field. I have had the privilege of mentoring with Dr. Heather Linder of Telluride Whole Health. This mentorship has been extremely informative, and I have learned so much about nursing and the medical field. Telluride Whole Health is centered around Direct Primary Care (DPC). This means you pay a low monthly membership fee, and that membership gives you an all access pass to your doctor through office visits, phone calls, text messaging, email and even virtual office visits. D.P.C. aims to bring the patient back to the center of care and bring price transparency back into medicine. This mentorship class has helped me in my anatomy and physiology class, as well as my AP psychology class because they all correlate with each other in different ways. The knowledge I have gained through this mentorship and the wisdom of Dr. Linder will help me in the future if I pursue nursing in college. My dream is to be accepted into a nursing program next year when I apply to colleges. Dr. Linder is an extremely gentle, compassionate and thorough medical provider. She is a real gift to our small mountain town, and I can’t thank her enough for sharing her time with me and giving me this unique opportunity.

