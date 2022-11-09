Read full article on original website
County begins East End Master Plan process
San Miguel County has begun the East End Master Plan update process, which kicked off with an introductory advisory meeting Thursday, followed by several focus group discussions this week — all of which were and are open to the public. “We're really happy to begin the East End Master...
Telluride Foundation is hiring! Accounting Clerk Telluride Foundation seeks a
Telluride Foundation seeks a part-time bookkeeper (10-16 hr/wk) to support the Organization’s accounting operations. Responsibilities include Accounts, Grants & Scholarship payables as well as general accounting functions. Visit telluridefoundation.org/jobs. for full job description. Send resume to elaine@telluridefoundation.org.
Spreading the word on composting
The next time you are about to dump your dinner scraps into the kitchen garbage, stop. You could take meaningful steps toward greenhouse gas reduction (and more) by tipping those scraps into a compost bin instead. “People say food waste ‘biodegrades’ in the landfill as if that’s a good thing,...
Nonprofits feeling lodging crunch
Nonprofits are feeling the effects of inadequate lodging options, according to Telluride Theatre Artistic Director Sasha Cucciniello. She talked about the unexpected pandemic problem during Monday’s intergovernmental meeting, during which she explained essentially every nonprofit in town is having a hard time finding short-term lodging for visiting guests, volunteers and seasonal employees.
Pinion Park waits on home delivery
David Bruce, the architect and project manager for the Pinion Park neighborhood in Norwood, told The Norwood Post the site work for the project is basically done. Bruce said the structural concrete is in place, the foundations and garage slabs, and now the development is ready to receive modules. Last...
Strong voter turnout powers Democrats statewide
The 2022 midterm election, though it featured no contested local candidates and none of the typically hot-button issues that can motivate San Miguel County and Telluride voters to the polls, was remarkable for its healthy turnout and one nail-biter of a marquee contest. The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch had not yet been decided as of press time Wednesday afternoon, when, with nearly all the ballots counted, the two are in a virtual dead heat for the Colorado District 3 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Pinhead Robotics Team team readies for comp
Ready! Get set! Change the world! While that might be a lofty end result of Saturday’s Lego Robotics team competition in Fruita, what the Telluride Intermediate School and Telluride Mountain School students on the team learn in this STEM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) pursuit could, in fact, lead to just the kind of innovations that could change the future. The First Lego League (FLL) competition is the regional qualifier for the Colorado state championship.
Mentorship kudos
This year I decided to take Telluride High School's Mentorship Class. I am very interested in medicine, specifically the nursing field. I have had the privilege of mentoring with Dr. Heather Linder of Telluride Whole Health. This mentorship has been extremely informative, and I have learned so much about nursing and the medical field. Telluride Whole Health is centered around Direct Primary Care (DPC). This means you pay a low monthly membership fee, and that membership gives you an all access pass to your doctor through office visits, phone calls, text messaging, email and even virtual office visits. D.P.C. aims to bring the patient back to the center of care and bring price transparency back into medicine. This mentorship class has helped me in my anatomy and physiology class, as well as my AP psychology class because they all correlate with each other in different ways. The knowledge I have gained through this mentorship and the wisdom of Dr. Linder will help me in the future if I pursue nursing in college. My dream is to be accepted into a nursing program next year when I apply to colleges. Dr. Linder is an extremely gentle, compassionate and thorough medical provider. She is a real gift to our small mountain town, and I can’t thank her enough for sharing her time with me and giving me this unique opportunity.
Mentorship gratitude
I am writing to express gratitude to the Telluride Regional Medical Center and Emily McGough for my unique mentorship this past fall. Through the Telluride High School Mentorship Program, I am lucky enough to spend time shadowing appointments in the med center each week and learning more about the medical world. From watching well-child checks and ER visits to observing blood pressure monitoring and skin checks, I’ve learned invaluable information about the ways in which our bodies work and how we heal.
