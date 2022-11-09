ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors GM Bob Myers Makes A Statement Amid Major Struggles

By Nico Martinez
 2 days ago

Bob Myers responds to Warriors' 4-7 start.

Just a few months removed from their 2022 title run, the Golden State Warriors look like a shell of themselves.

Klay Thompson is battling through a major shooting slump, Draymond Green is still looking for his defensive edge, and the Warriors' bench (which was thought to be one of the best) continues to shock everyone with just how bad they have been .

For any other team, any other year, the alarm bells would be ringing like they are in Los Angeles and Brooklyn.

Instead, there's a certain feeling of calm about the franchise as they try and navigate these early season struggles. Speaking to the media after his team's 116-113 victory over the Kings on Monday, Warriors GM Bob Myers made the following statement to reporters:

( via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic )

“I know it’s been written and maybe too succinctly: We’re always open to anything. Nothing is concrete in this business and it’s never been more so in the NBA,” Myers said. “Doesn’t mean we’re doing anything now. We haven’t made any decisions. But I would say that we think we’re a contender and we’ll evaluate if we’re still a contender, what we look like, many games from now and decide the best course to move forward. But it is 11 games,” he continued. “I’ll get back on the phone with you after 40 games or half the season and if we’re talking about the same stuff, maybe it’ll be different answers. But at this point, it is early. Not so early that we don’t care what we’re looking like. But it is too early to kind of make any drastic decisions.”

Stephen Curry Calls For Change Amid Team's 4-7 Start

It was only by Steph Curry's heroic 47-point performance that the Warriors edged out the win on Monday, otherwise, they would be 3-8 overall. And after securing a win for his team last night, Curry made sure to speak loudly about the changes that have to be made .

"Not the way I'm playing is a burden because you expect to play like that every night. But it's the message of just how fine or thin the margin is of winning in this league," Curry stated. "There's no secret about just how we have some rollercoaster rides in the middle of games and like you come out in the first quarter and you have a pretty good lead. Not just the score, but we've control of the game and then guys get going ... you look up and you are down, it's part of our story right now. But it's something that we need to correct if we really wanna be a serious team that's going to be who we say we are. So whatever it takes to make those changes as a group, we gotta do that."

The Warriors are one of the biggest stories in the league right now, and for all the wrong reasons. After looking so good early on and in the pre-season, many experts are without an explanation as to why this Warriors team is somehow unable to get it done.

Regardless, the key for Golden State is in unlocking their young guys. If players like Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody start to get it going, a huge turnaround could be on the way.

If not, then Curry is going to have to play the best basketball of his life to keep Dub Nation alive in the unforgiving Western Conference.

