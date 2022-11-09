Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Lakewood makes changes to tree code, adds protections for significant trees
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council took unanimous action Monday adopting an ordinance that protects some of the city’s oldest and most significant trees. “This ordinance strikes a balance and moves the needle forward on tree preservation in the city. This is a significant step in our...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County awards $9.6 million in ARPA sewer and water utility infrastructure grants
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is awarding a total of $9.6 million to fund sewer and water system infrastructure improvement projects through its federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program. The Planning and Public Works Department received 28 total applications for the ARPA Sewer and Water Utilities Infrastructure Grant...
The Suburban Times
N. Tacoma Avenue closure at N. 1st Street for final restoration has started
Sound Transit announcement. Construction is occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are finishing the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing and installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control affects, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup: 7th St. NW and W Stewart Ave intersection closures
Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of 7th St. NW and W Stewart Ave during the daytime on November 9th, 10th, and potentially 11th for new traffic signal installation. The intersection will be closed again for asphalt grinding and overlay, which is expected to take place on Monday, November 14th, but the work is weather dependent and could take place later that week. In addition, the sidewalks on each corner of the intersection are closed until the end of the year, in preparation for installing 4-way traffic lights.
Yakima Herald Republic
Hydro company to pay $500k for spill of artificial turf in Puyallup River
A Washington hydroelectric company will contribute more than $400,000 to water quality and salmon habitat improvements, and pay $100,200 in fines, for a summer 2020 spill of used athletic field turf bits into the Puyallup River. In late July 2020, Electron Hydro was working to update a more than 100-year-old...
The Suburban Times
Operation Green Light
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. The second item surrounds Veterans Day, which we will be celebrating tomorrow, November 11. District 6 covers all of Joint Base Lewis-McChord and many of our over 85,000 veterans in our county call District 6 their home or where they access medical care, services, and supports.
thurstontalk.com
2022 Guide to Christmas Tree Farms in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Clyde ‘n Dale’s Holiday Trees & Gifts gives you the whole tree farm experience, complete with a ride through the trees in a trolley! Pre-tag a tree on November 12 and 19 if you want first pick! Choose from noble, Fraser, grand and Douglas firs. They also have a gift shoppe full of holiday décor and gifts that remains opens on the above dates and times even if they run out of trees.
Chronicle
Colder Weather in the Forecast After Wind Topples Trees and Knocks Out Power; Packwood Area Hit Hard
Multiple properties were damaged and power was knocked out for thousands following a wild wind storm that hit Packwood and other communities in Lewis and Thurston counties this past weekend. Packwood area resident Peter Charbonnier spoke to The Chronicle about the storm that blew in late Friday night, toppling trees...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Historical Society Annual Meeting, ‘On the Trail of a Legend’ program, Nov. 15
Phil Raschke announcement. The Lakewood Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, 15 November at the Lakewood History Museum located at 6114 Motor Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Doors will open at 6 pm to members and other interested people. Light refreshments will be available. Meeting will begin...
Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
The Suburban Times
Applications filed for 245 unit apartment complex in Lakewood
APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4344 – Lakewood Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 3840 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 245 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 4.59 acres.
Power restored to more than 9,000 customers in Auburn area
AUBURN, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy reported that more than 9,000 customers were without power in the south Auburn area. PSE says the outage started at 6:46 a.m. and was caused by equipment failure. The outage was south of State Route 18 and east of State Route 167. The...
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Griffin Fuel Company sales yard
Prior to Thomas Edison’s development of the electric heater in the 1880s, almost all homes were heated by wood, coal, peat, or dried animal dung. According to the U.S. Census, by 1940, 75% of homes still used wood or coal as their primary heating fuel. Today in America, about 48% of homes use natural gas, 40% electricity, 10% diesel oil or propane, and 2% other including coal and wood, plus 0.2% utilizing solar heat.
Chronicle
Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Downtown Winlock
Firefighters from multiple districts were battling a blaze in downtown Winlock Tuesday night. Video from the scene shows a structure on Southeast Front Street fully engulfed in flames. The building houses the Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. Residents told The Chronicle about 30 people were evacuated when the fire began...
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Public Statement on Nov. 6 event
Town of Steilacoom announcement. On November 6, at approximately 0845 hours, officers from the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety, the Dupont Police Department, and the Lakewood Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Commercial Street in Steilacoom, Washington. At the end of the street, officers located a lone vehicle with one occupant inside. The occupant had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was as a 19-year-old male. Subsequent investigation confirmed that a second person had been present in the vehicle during the shooting and that she was previously transported to a hospital emergency room in Tacoma. This additional victim has been identified as a 22-year-old female. The additional victim underwent intensive surgery overnight and her condition appears to have stabilized. Identities of the victims are not being released at this time.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Library closed for Veterans Day
The library will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022 in honor of Veterans Day. We resume normal hours on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am – 5pm. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
thejoltnews.com
Martin Way Affordable Housing Phase 2 passes review
The Olympia Design Review Board held its virtual meeting for a Detail Design Review of the Martin Way Affordable Housing project on Thursday, November 3. According to the board’s staff report, the current work is the second stage of a two-phase project on 111 Pattison St NE. The first phase, completed in 2021, included a five-story residential building and a shelter.
KING-5
2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties
Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
The Suburban Times
Free Military Car Wash on Veterans Day at Classy Chassis Car Washes
Submitted by Classy Chassis. Classy Chassis is offering their annual FREE car washes on Veterans Day, November 11, to veterans and all military personnel (active and retired) and their family. The complimentary car wash can be redeemed open to close (rain or shine) at any of the five automatic tunnel sites located in Pierce County: Lakewood, Puyallup (Canyon Rd and Downtown), Tacoma/Fircrest and Gig Harbor. The cashiers will ask for military ID, but veterans need to only verbally confirm their status to receive their free car wash.
Comments / 0