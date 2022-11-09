Town of Steilacoom announcement. On November 6, at approximately 0845 hours, officers from the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety, the Dupont Police Department, and the Lakewood Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Commercial Street in Steilacoom, Washington. At the end of the street, officers located a lone vehicle with one occupant inside. The occupant had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was as a 19-year-old male. Subsequent investigation confirmed that a second person had been present in the vehicle during the shooting and that she was previously transported to a hospital emergency room in Tacoma. This additional victim has been identified as a 22-year-old female. The additional victim underwent intensive surgery overnight and her condition appears to have stabilized. Identities of the victims are not being released at this time.

STEILACOOM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO