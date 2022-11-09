ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, WA

The Suburban Times

Lakewood makes changes to tree code, adds protections for significant trees

City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council took unanimous action Monday adopting an ordinance that protects some of the city’s oldest and most significant trees. “This ordinance strikes a balance and moves the needle forward on tree preservation in the city. This is a significant step in our...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

N. Tacoma Avenue closure at N. 1st Street for final restoration has started

Sound Transit announcement. Construction is occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are finishing the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing and installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control affects, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup: 7th St. NW and W Stewart Ave intersection closures

Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of 7th St. NW and W Stewart Ave during the daytime on November 9th, 10th, and potentially 11th for new traffic signal installation. The intersection will be closed again for asphalt grinding and overlay, which is expected to take place on Monday, November 14th, but the work is weather dependent and could take place later that week. In addition, the sidewalks on each corner of the intersection are closed until the end of the year, in preparation for installing 4-way traffic lights.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Operation Green Light

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. The second item surrounds Veterans Day, which we will be celebrating tomorrow, November 11. District 6 covers all of Joint Base Lewis-McChord and many of our over 85,000 veterans in our county call District 6 their home or where they access medical care, services, and supports.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

2022 Guide to Christmas Tree Farms in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Clyde ‘n Dale’s Holiday Trees & Gifts gives you the whole tree farm experience, complete with a ride through the trees in a trolley! Pre-tag a tree on November 12 and 19 if you want first pick! Choose from noble, Fraser, grand and Douglas firs. They also have a gift shoppe full of holiday décor and gifts that remains opens on the above dates and times even if they run out of trees.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
AUBURN, WA
The Suburban Times

Applications filed for 245 unit apartment complex in Lakewood

APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4344 – Lakewood Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 3840 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 245 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 4.59 acres.
LAKEWOOD, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Griffin Fuel Company sales yard

Prior to Thomas Edison’s development of the electric heater in the 1880s, almost all homes were heated by wood, coal, peat, or dried animal dung. According to the U.S. Census, by 1940, 75% of homes still used wood or coal as their primary heating fuel. Today in America, about 48% of homes use natural gas, 40% electricity, 10% diesel oil or propane, and 2% other including coal and wood, plus 0.2% utilizing solar heat.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Downtown Winlock

Firefighters from multiple districts were battling a blaze in downtown Winlock Tuesday night. Video from the scene shows a structure on Southeast Front Street fully engulfed in flames. The building houses the Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. Residents told The Chronicle about 30 people were evacuated when the fire began...
WINLOCK, WA
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Public Statement on Nov. 6 event

Town of Steilacoom announcement. On November 6, at approximately 0845 hours, officers from the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety, the Dupont Police Department, and the Lakewood Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Commercial Street in Steilacoom, Washington. At the end of the street, officers located a lone vehicle with one occupant inside. The occupant had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was as a 19-year-old male. Subsequent investigation confirmed that a second person had been present in the vehicle during the shooting and that she was previously transported to a hospital emergency room in Tacoma. This additional victim has been identified as a 22-year-old female. The additional victim underwent intensive surgery overnight and her condition appears to have stabilized. Identities of the victims are not being released at this time.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Library closed for Veterans Day

The library will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022 in honor of Veterans Day. We resume normal hours on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am – 5pm. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
thejoltnews.com

Martin Way Affordable Housing Phase 2 passes review

The Olympia Design Review Board held its virtual meeting for a Detail Design Review of the Martin Way Affordable Housing project on Thursday, November 3. According to the board’s staff report, the current work is the second stage of a two-phase project on 111 Pattison St NE. The first phase, completed in 2021, included a five-story residential building and a shelter.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties

Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Free Military Car Wash on Veterans Day at Classy Chassis Car Washes

Submitted by Classy Chassis. Classy Chassis is offering their annual FREE car washes on Veterans Day, November 11, to veterans and all military personnel (active and retired) and their family. The complimentary car wash can be redeemed open to close (rain or shine) at any of the five automatic tunnel sites located in Pierce County: Lakewood, Puyallup (Canyon Rd and Downtown), Tacoma/Fircrest and Gig Harbor. The cashiers will ask for military ID, but veterans need to only verbally confirm their status to receive their free car wash.
