FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight.
KMOV
South City man held at gunpoint in attempt to sell car through Facebook Marketplace
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s a rather unique sight on the road: a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with an American flag decal draped over the body. “Her name is Old Glory,” said South City resident Wayne Ervin. “Used it for Fourth of July parades, Veterans Day parades and just a joke.”
advantagenews.com
No injuries in car fire on River Road
Traffic was snarled briefly during the Thursday evening drive on the Great River Road due to a car fire near the Clifton Terrace intersection. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage. The Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze at about 5pm....
Police investigating an assault in Webster Groves
Police are investigating an assault Wednesday in the Webster Groves area.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man reportedly falls asleep before accident on I-55 near Imperial
A De Soto man was injured after he reportedly fell asleep while driving south on I-55. An SUV he was driving hit the back of a tractor-trailer south of Imperial Main Street, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. At 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Larry E. Clark, 26, was...
Police investigating a shooting in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in Ferguson on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Canfield Drive. Ferguson Police Department said the victim was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at the...
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
KMOV
1 dead after stabbing in Webster Groves
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) – A person was killed in Webster Groves Wednesday night. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
21-year-old charged in young mother's death in south St. Louis found guilty
ST. LOUIS — A jury returned a guilty verdict for a 21-year-old linked to a 2020 murder of a new mother in south St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. On Thursday, Steven Washington was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. His initial trial in September ended with a mistrial amid unanimous verdicts.
So St. Louis: My Car Was Stolen Twice and It Wasn't a Kia
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
FOX2now.com
13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus
The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
KOMU
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday. According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m. News 4 was on the scene and saw several...
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
KMOV
Firefighters battle North City fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in north St. Louis City Friday afternoon. The St. Louis Fire Department said a fire broke out at a brick building in the 1700 block of Marcus Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The department said the building was occupied and crews were searching for the residents.
KMOV
14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
timesnewspapers.com
Man Charged With Murder Following Stabbing In Webster Groves
A man from the Benton Park area has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Webster Groves. Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Thursday, Nov. 10, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond, according to an arrest warrant filed with the charges.
16-year-old shot in north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left a teen wounded Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Obear Ave near 20th Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a 16-year-old was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots. He was struck in the abdomen.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 30-November 5, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ryan Lindgens, 33 of Mount Olive, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present and causing over $500 of criminal damage to property in connection with an October 28 incident.
Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school
ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said. Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.
KMOV
FBI arrest Illinois woman for allegedly stealing more than $400k from bank
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former bank employee was arrested by the FBI Thursday after being accused of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha Cherry, 35, of Morrisonville, Ill. was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Oct. 26 on one count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer.
