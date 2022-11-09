Isiah Thomas blasts Michael Jordan for his portrayal in The Last Dance documentary -"This beef is gonna go on for a long, long time"

Former Pistons great Isiah Thomas doesn't seem to be ready to let the feud between him and Michael Jordan die

It seems that Isiah Thomas just can't let go of his grudge against Michael Jordan . In a recent interview, Thomas took another shot at Jordan, saying he won't stop until he gets a public apology. This beef between the two former basketball stars has been going on for years, and it doesn't seem like it will end any time soon.

Bad blood continues between the two NBA icons

Decades have passed since Thomas and Jordan competed on the same floor, but that doesn't mean the bad blood between them has dissipated. In fact, it seems like it has only gotten worse over the years. The latest salvo from Thomas came during the recent preseason games in Abu Dhabi. The Pistons legend had some derogatory things to say about Jordan during a talk to Greek NBA rights holder Cosmote TV:

Thomas found it ironic that Jordan would call him an "assh***" when the ESPN documentary "The Last Dance" was essentially 10 episodes of the latter showing his greatness and, at the same time, his legendary ruthlessness.

"When I was watching The Last Dance, I'm sitting there, and I'm watching it with my family, and I'm thinking everything is good. And then this guy comes on television, and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an assh--e," said Thomas .

"And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an assh--e. I'm like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time 'cause I'm from the west side of Chicago ," Thomas added.

Three-decade long feud

Thomas and Jordan have bickered on and off the floor for over three decades. Jordan says their relationship took a bad turn during the 1985 NBA All-Star Game when he claimed Thomas led the infamous "freezeout." Jordan accused Thomas of blatantly not passing the ball to him during that game which ended with Jordan scoring just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field. Thomas, though, refuted that allegation.

The two also had clashed during the Bull-Pistons playoff bloodbaths in the late 80s before Jordan and the Bulls finally got past the Pistons in 1991. Numerous Pistons — including Thomas — refused to shake hands with the Bulls after they were swept in that year's Eastern Conference Finals.

During the 1992 Dream Team Olympics, Thomas was again left off the final roster due to his feud with Jordan. Rumors had circulated that Jordan pushed for Thomas' exclusion from the team, but he and USA Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo have denied those claims.

Whatever the case, the Thomas-Jordan beef has been propelled back into the spotlight, and it doesn't look like it will die down anytime soon.