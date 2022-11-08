Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
wvlt.tv
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland sees changes in Kodak
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - An attraction that brings in thousands of families every year is adding a new location in a matter of weeks. This will be the 13th and final year of Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland which is located next to the Tennessee Smokies Stadium. On Nov. 25, the...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 11-13
There are some free events to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military.
WCNC
Artist creates 'Dolly Carton' crowns to spread joy and uniqueness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An East Tennessee artist combines her love of Dolly Parton and creativity to craft a crown she dons at Dollywood. JJ Barrows is most herself while covered in craft supplies. Her art studio in her Chattanooga home is filled to the gills with glitter, paint and pom poms.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
Jefferson County student riding wave of success as pro wakesurfer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — On the water is where Tripp Allen feels most at home. The Jefferson County sophomore is a professional wakesurfer at only 15 years old. Allen learned to surf in a landlocked state and on Douglas Lake, his skills are a welcome addition to the waves. Wakesurfing isn't just his hobby, it's his life.
Young-Williams Animal Center in urgent need of pet food
Another industry is now feeling the impacts of supply chain back-ups.
wvlt.tv
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peyton Manning, host of the 2022 Country Music Awards, brought on a special guest at the awards show Monday night. Zeb Ross, part of the viral JCreekCloggers, took to the stage to perform while “Rocky Top” (Manning’s self-proclaimed favorite country music song) played.
East Tennessee family takes home $20K prize for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ clip
A family from Maryville has taken home a prize in Sunday's airing of "America's Funniest Home Videos" which is currently in its 33rd season.
Zoo Knoxville moved ‘a ton of tortoises’ after greenhouse malfunction
Zoo Knoxville's tortoises have been moved to a new home temporarily after a carbon monoxide alarm went off in their greenhouse, according to a video shared by the zoo.
WATE
New musical experience coming to Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Songs and Stories has been taking East Tennessee music lovers through what it’s like to be a songwriter. Now, the series is moving to a new venue to reach larger audiences. This weekly event allows audiences into a unique and intimate live music event...
WATE
Family reflects 1 year after Amber Alert for Noah Clare
November marks one year since Noah Clare’s mother was reunited with her son after his disappearance changed state law. Family reflects 1 year after Amber Alert for Noah …. November marks one year since Noah Clare’s mother was reunited with her son after his disappearance changed state law.
WATE
Tennessee Shine Company celebrates moonshine
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Shino Company (TN Shine Co.) you can explore the rich history of moonshine in Tennessee and sample a wide selection of their products. From their sweet “Buttersquatch Moonshine” to “Straight off the Still” moonshine, there is something for every taste at...
Veterans Day 2022 deals and freebies
Companies and restaurants are offering special deals and free items on November 11 to veterans in recognition of their sacrifice and service.
Monument unveiled at Powell High School for 13 graduates and servicemembers who were killed in action
POWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday, Powell High School will unveil a new veteran monument dedicated to 13 servicemembers who were killed in action over the course of many years and three conflicts. According to a release from the Veterans Appreciation Program, they served in three different conflicts — World...
knoxfocus.com
Morning Pointe Foundation Seniors Got Talent, Knoxville reveals acts for Nov. 14 show
With Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent, Knoxville variety show coming up on Monday, Nov. 14, the names of the participants have been released. The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre. It is produced by the Morning Pointe Foundation in conjunction with Morning Pointe Senior Living.
Farragut house fire extinguished, family cat saved by Rural Metro
Rural Metro Fire officials are reminding people about the importance of working smoke detectors after crews responded to a house fire in Farragut early Wednesday morning.
insideofknoxville.com
Look What’s Returning! (More Than You Might Realize)
A simple walk around the core of downtown will tell you that some of the favorite parts of the season are taking shape. The Christmas Tree on Gay Street is under construction and should be finished soon with lighting at 6:00 pm, November 29. Also in evidence is the beginnings of an ice rink, though at this stage it looks more like a sand box. The rink will be open for skaters from November 25 through January 2.
Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
knoxfocus.com
Route, Road Closures Adjusted for Veterans Day Parade
Knoxville’s 97th Veterans Day Parade will march down Gay Street on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with some minor changes to the route and new road closures. As usual, parking on Gay Street will be prohibited starting at 8 a.m. New this year: Hill Avenue between Gay Street and Hall of Fame Drive will be closed to local traffic from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the Gay Street Bridge will be closed from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
