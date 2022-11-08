ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corryton, TN

wvlt.tv

He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland sees changes in Kodak

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - An attraction that brings in thousands of families every year is adding a new location in a matter of weeks. This will be the 13th and final year of Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland which is located next to the Tennessee Smokies Stadium. On Nov. 25, the...
KODAK, TN
WCNC

Artist creates 'Dolly Carton' crowns to spread joy and uniqueness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An East Tennessee artist combines her love of Dolly Parton and creativity to craft a crown she dons at Dollywood. JJ Barrows is most herself while covered in craft supplies. Her art studio in her Chattanooga home is filled to the gills with glitter, paint and pom poms.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

New musical experience coming to Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Songs and Stories has been taking East Tennessee music lovers through what it’s like to be a songwriter. Now, the series is moving to a new venue to reach larger audiences. This weekly event allows audiences into a unique and intimate live music event...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Family reflects 1 year after Amber Alert for Noah Clare

November marks one year since Noah Clare’s mother was reunited with her son after his disappearance changed state law. Family reflects 1 year after Amber Alert for Noah …. November marks one year since Noah Clare’s mother was reunited with her son after his disappearance changed state law.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee Shine Company celebrates moonshine

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Shino Company (TN Shine Co.) you can explore the rich history of moonshine in Tennessee and sample a wide selection of their products. From their sweet “Buttersquatch Moonshine” to “Straight off the Still” moonshine, there is something for every taste at...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Look What’s Returning! (More Than You Might Realize)

A simple walk around the core of downtown will tell you that some of the favorite parts of the season are taking shape. The Christmas Tree on Gay Street is under construction and should be finished soon with lighting at 6:00 pm, November 29. Also in evidence is the beginnings of an ice rink, though at this stage it looks more like a sand box. The rink will be open for skaters from November 25 through January 2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
MADISONVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Route, Road Closures Adjusted for Veterans Day Parade

Knoxville’s 97th Veterans Day Parade will march down Gay Street on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, with some minor changes to the route and new road closures. As usual, parking on Gay Street will be prohibited starting at 8 a.m. New this year: Hill Avenue between Gay Street and Hall of Fame Drive will be closed to local traffic from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the Gay Street Bridge will be closed from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN

