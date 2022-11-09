ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Conservation district to host listening session in North Routt

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 2 days ago
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County voters extend 1A funding for land conservation program

Dressed in a full-body jersey cow costume during the downtown Halloween Stroll, Community Agriculture Alliance Executive Director Michele Meyer was happily reminding voters to mark yes for Routt County Referendum 1A. A passerby taking advantage of the chocolate candy at the information table noted there was no formal opposition to...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Steamboat Springs Fire District did not endorse candidate

I am writing to correct an incorrect heading to a letter to the editor in the Nov. 9 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. The heading stated, “Steamboat Springs Fire District should not have endorsed a candidate in race for Routt County Commissioner.”. The Steamboat Springs Area Fire...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

South Routt residents boost library budget with passing of 6A

South Routt voters approved a measure to allow the South Routt Library District to grow its budget by removing the cap on revenue. In the waning hours of Election Day, South Routt Library District Manager Debbie Curtis expressed confidence that Ballot Issue 6A would pass ahead of results, but was still engulfed in emotion when she saw the margin of victory.
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa River committee releases recommendations including temperature gauges, informational dashboard

After almost four years of studies, meetings and laborious consensus-building, the Yampa River Integrated Water Management Plan committee released its public report in September that included 20 recommendations to provide a road map to protect the long-term health of the Yampa River. “The feat itself is amazing, people from across...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

LiftUp of Routt County: Here to serve you

How much did your groceries cost this month? Your rent? It seems that everyone is affected by the spike in cost-of-living prices. If you or someone you know is facing an emergency, or needs help getting enough nutritious food, LiftUp of Routt County is here for you. LiftUp serves over 1 in 10 Routt County residents with food, emergency financial assistance, clothing assistance, scholarships, and more every year.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

North Routt Chili Cook-off revived by Steamboat Lake Outpost

The North Routt Chili Cook-off is back after taking a few years hiatus. The new owners at the Steamboat Lake Outpost is bringing back the beloved, cozy contest on Sunday, Nov. 13. “Ever since we started the business we heard whisperings about the North Routt Chili Cook-off and people were...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Live updates: Routt County 2022 midterm election

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive results and more information regarding the election. Find up-to-date results on all races and issues at SteamboatPilot.com/Election. 11:04 p.m. — Savannah Wolfson concedes to Meghan Lukens in House District 26 race. 10:18 p.m. — While candidate Meghan Lukens...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Oak Creek Mountain Park to unveil new parking lot this spring

The town of Oak Creek has officially committed to assist its public works department in the construction of a new parking lot at Oak Creek Mountain Park. When the Oak Creek Mountain Park property was sold to the town in 2019, there was always a plan to build a parking lot for visitors, but it just never got underway.
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Scherar defeats incumbent Wiggins in Routt County sheriff’s race

Routt County voters elected Democrat Doug Scherar as the next Routt County sheriff to defeat Republican incumbent Garrett Wiggins. Scherar has spent 25 years in local law enforcement and has been undersheriff since 2017 and has worked with Wiggins for years. “It’s very humbling to see the amount of support...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Stoller steps down after 15 years, Steamboat Chamber begins search for new leader

Kara Stoller, chief executive officer of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, announced Thursday, Nov. 10, she is stepping down as the organization’s leader in January. “Kara’s impact in our community is immeasurable,” Sarah Fox, board president of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, wrote in a news release. “She has given her heart and soul to better our community, and we thank her for her relentless support of our local businesses and her commitment to keep our economy thriving.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Thank you for the newspaper box in the Silver Spur neighborhood

On behalf of many longtime locals in the Silver Spur neighborhood, I want to say a big “Thank You” for bringing one of our newspaper boxes back to our subdivision. Many of us read the printed paper and work the puzzles; we take daily walks to pick up the paper and we stop by to pick it up on the way to/from work or chores in town. Once again, thank you for your help in getting the box back in place.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: City Council should lead by example with city hall complex

Regarding the Steamboat city hall complex energy decision, one of the high priority tactics of the Steamboat/Routt County Climate Action Plan is to “lead by example.” The recent Steamboat City Council decision regarding the city hall complex sets a bad precedent. As a registered professional engineer specializing in...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Explore More: 8 events not to miss this weekend

Friday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs. Join Off the Beaten Path for our grand reopening. While we were closed from Nov. 7-10, underwent a lot of changes. So you will definitely want to stop by.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Record for Oct. 31-Nov. 6

8:50 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a reported theft at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. 6:40 p.m. — SSPD helped search for a missing person near the intersection of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue. 7:42 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

