Conservation district to host listening session in North Routt

Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Oak Creek to bid out Sheriff Reservoir fixes again, now with Routt County, state support
Routt County approved more support to complete upgrades at Sheriff Reservoir on Tuesday, Nov. 8, this time for installation of a new head gate at Oak Creek’s nearly 70-year-old water source. The $80,000 from the county will be used with an equal amount of town funding to get a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County voters extend 1A funding for land conservation program
Dressed in a full-body jersey cow costume during the downtown Halloween Stroll, Community Agriculture Alliance Executive Director Michele Meyer was happily reminding voters to mark yes for Routt County Referendum 1A. A passerby taking advantage of the chocolate candy at the information table noted there was no formal opposition to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Steamboat Springs Fire District did not endorse candidate
I am writing to correct an incorrect heading to a letter to the editor in the Nov. 9 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. The heading stated, “Steamboat Springs Fire District should not have endorsed a candidate in race for Routt County Commissioner.”. The Steamboat Springs Area Fire...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
South Routt residents boost library budget with passing of 6A
South Routt voters approved a measure to allow the South Routt Library District to grow its budget by removing the cap on revenue. In the waning hours of Election Day, South Routt Library District Manager Debbie Curtis expressed confidence that Ballot Issue 6A would pass ahead of results, but was still engulfed in emotion when she saw the margin of victory.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa River committee releases recommendations including temperature gauges, informational dashboard
After almost four years of studies, meetings and laborious consensus-building, the Yampa River Integrated Water Management Plan committee released its public report in September that included 20 recommendations to provide a road map to protect the long-term health of the Yampa River. “The feat itself is amazing, people from across...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
LiftUp of Routt County: Here to serve you
How much did your groceries cost this month? Your rent? It seems that everyone is affected by the spike in cost-of-living prices. If you or someone you know is facing an emergency, or needs help getting enough nutritious food, LiftUp of Routt County is here for you. LiftUp serves over 1 in 10 Routt County residents with food, emergency financial assistance, clothing assistance, scholarships, and more every year.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
North Routt Chili Cook-off revived by Steamboat Lake Outpost
The North Routt Chili Cook-off is back after taking a few years hiatus. The new owners at the Steamboat Lake Outpost is bringing back the beloved, cozy contest on Sunday, Nov. 13. “Ever since we started the business we heard whisperings about the North Routt Chili Cook-off and people were...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Live updates: Routt County 2022 midterm election
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive results and more information regarding the election. Find up-to-date results on all races and issues at SteamboatPilot.com/Election. 11:04 p.m. — Savannah Wolfson concedes to Meghan Lukens in House District 26 race. 10:18 p.m. — While candidate Meghan Lukens...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Talking Green: Looking back on another year of successful restoration projects
The Yampa Valley Climate Crew has wrapped up its second season, and what a great season it was. Yampa Valley Sustainability Council would like to thank all of the volunteers, partners and sponsors who supported this great program, which saw over 300 volunteers join us on 14 different restoration projects this year.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
More Routt County voters cast a ballot in this midterm election than ever before
Routt County voters cast more than 14,000 ballots before polls closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the highest number of votes ever for a midterm election locally, according to data released by the Colorado Secretary of State. The figure was still behind the record 17,000 votes received in the contentious 2020...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
UPDATED: Democrat Meghan Lukens wins race for Colorado House District 26, Wolfson concedes
Democrat Meghan Lukens will represent Northwest Colorado in Colorado House District 26, after Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson conceded the race at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The first-time candidate ran up leads in Routt and Eagle counties, larger than the margins her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson was gaining...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Oak Creek Mountain Park to unveil new parking lot this spring
The town of Oak Creek has officially committed to assist its public works department in the construction of a new parking lot at Oak Creek Mountain Park. When the Oak Creek Mountain Park property was sold to the town in 2019, there was always a plan to build a parking lot for visitors, but it just never got underway.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: City Council should reconsider geothermal system for city hall, fire station project
With interest, I read Ms. Stewart’s recent guest column in the Steamboat Pilot and Today and subsequent letters to the editor regarding City Council’s decision to use natural gas in the planned new city hall and fire station. Echoing the sentiments of Ms. Stewart’s column and a number...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Scherar defeats incumbent Wiggins in Routt County sheriff’s race
Routt County voters elected Democrat Doug Scherar as the next Routt County sheriff to defeat Republican incumbent Garrett Wiggins. Scherar has spent 25 years in local law enforcement and has been undersheriff since 2017 and has worked with Wiggins for years. “It’s very humbling to see the amount of support...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Stoller steps down after 15 years, Steamboat Chamber begins search for new leader
Kara Stoller, chief executive officer of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, announced Thursday, Nov. 10, she is stepping down as the organization’s leader in January. “Kara’s impact in our community is immeasurable,” Sarah Fox, board president of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, wrote in a news release. “She has given her heart and soul to better our community, and we thank her for her relentless support of our local businesses and her commitment to keep our economy thriving.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Thank you for the newspaper box in the Silver Spur neighborhood
On behalf of many longtime locals in the Silver Spur neighborhood, I want to say a big “Thank You” for bringing one of our newspaper boxes back to our subdivision. Many of us read the printed paper and work the puzzles; we take daily walks to pick up the paper and we stop by to pick it up on the way to/from work or chores in town. Once again, thank you for your help in getting the box back in place.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Incident at Steamboat High School leads local Jewish congregation to join Anti-Defamation League program
On Sept. 26 in the middle of the Jewish New Year, Rash Hashana — considered one of the highest of Jewish holidays — a Jewish student at Steamboat Springs High School found a swastika scrawled across his car. The incident was caught on camera, and the offending student...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: City Council should lead by example with city hall complex
Regarding the Steamboat city hall complex energy decision, one of the high priority tactics of the Steamboat/Routt County Climate Action Plan is to “lead by example.” The recent Steamboat City Council decision regarding the city hall complex sets a bad precedent. As a registered professional engineer specializing in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Explore More: 8 events not to miss this weekend
Friday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs. Join Off the Beaten Path for our grand reopening. While we were closed from Nov. 7-10, underwent a lot of changes. So you will definitely want to stop by.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Record for Oct. 31-Nov. 6
8:50 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a reported theft at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. 6:40 p.m. — SSPD helped search for a missing person near the intersection of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue. 7:42 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Comments / 0