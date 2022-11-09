Live Election Analysis With Northern Michigan Experts
We’re bringing you some expert insight and analysis as we break down election results and talk about some of the biggest race and issues facing Michigan voters.
Dr. Scott LaDeur is a North Central Michigan College Political Science Professor, with a PhD in Political Science.
Dr. Christian Peterson is a Ferris State University History Professor. He has his PhD in History and a background in 20th Century U.S. Political History.
9&10’s Bill Froehlich is sitting down with both of these experts as the votes are counted.
