Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. Missouri: Prediction and preview

Tennessee and Missouri are set to battle this Saturday with different, yet achievable, objectives in mind. The Vols host the Tigers at noon Eastern time on CBS at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee vs. Missouri preview. This one could get ugly. No, not because Mizzou is the vastly inferior team. The Tigers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Coaches, analysts weigh in on Alabama's 2023 signing class

Alabama signed the No. 13 class in the country on Wednesday, per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, and is hoping to get more good news on Saturday when four-star small forward Kaden Cooper announces his decision. Nate Oats weighed in with his thoughts on UA's early 2023 signing class. You can read his comments here.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou

Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn vs. Texas A&M: 3 keys and a prediction

Don’t ask Auburn or Texas A&M to describe the sweet taste of victory. Neither can remember that far back. Both teams enter Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. CT matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium on a 5-game losing streak. It has been since September that either team left the gridiron on the right side of the scoreboard.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel reflects on time at Missouri, heaps praise on the strong Tigers defense

Josh Heupel understands the challenge Tennessee faces this week in a Missouri defense that has proven to be one of the best around. “They got some different personnel from the previous year on their roster,” Heupel said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… Guys who were there a year ago did a good job developing. … They’ve handled everything offenses are throwing at them extremely well. It’s difficult to run the football and they’re really efficient against the pass, as well. … Third downs, they’re making it difficult on the quarterbacks.”
COLUMBIA, MO
Lake Charles American Press

Scooter Hobbs column: Closing thoughts about Bama

LSU has moved on from Alabama toward Arkansas, of course, as per the scheduling protocol. Probably a wise decision. Can’t trust those Hogs, and the chilly 11 a.m. kickoff in Fayetteville has already been declared a federal “trap game” in some precincts. But while the Tigers do...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon

The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit

Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSFA

ASU to take on FAMU Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV. Sign...
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: Can Cadillac drive the program in the right direction?

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is a placeholder at Auburn Universityb — a placeholder for a job in case a viable candidate isn’t interested. And the knee-jerk reaction, given the way Auburn has treated its head coaches the past handful of years, is: Who would want it?. Well,...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: What should Alabama expect?

Tropical Storm Nicole was buffeting the Bahamas with wind and rain on Wednesday and was nearly at hurricane strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole was forecast to move through the northwestern Bahamas today and approach Florida’s east coast tonight. It could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in southeast Florida on Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
hthuskies.com

Boys Basketball Wins in Overtime

Hewitt-Trussville Boys Basketball had to work overtime on Tuesday night to move to 2-0 on the season. The Huskies traveled to Montgomery and defeated Park Crossing 56-50 in overtime. Legion Gaston hit a pair of free throws late in regulation to give the Huskies a three point lead. The Thunderbirds hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. The Huskies persevered and won the extra period 9-3 to secure the win.
TRUSSVILLE, AL

