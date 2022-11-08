Ruth I. Yoder, a gentle and kind soul, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 90. She passed away at Elkhart Hospital in Elkhart. Ruth was born on Oct. 3, 1932, the daughter of William Gerald and Clarissa (Bridenstine) Hall in Wakarusa. She married Ernest C. Yoder Jr. on July 8, 1951; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017, after 65 years of marriage.

ELKHART, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO