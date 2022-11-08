Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Ruth I. Yoder
Ruth I. Yoder, a gentle and kind soul, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 90. She passed away at Elkhart Hospital in Elkhart. Ruth was born on Oct. 3, 1932, the daughter of William Gerald and Clarissa (Bridenstine) Hall in Wakarusa. She married Ernest C. Yoder Jr. on July 8, 1951; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017, after 65 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Ruth Wasio
Barbara Ruth Wasio, 80, died Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Barbara was born on March 10, 1942. She married Don Wasio. She is survived by her children: Rebecca S. Palmer of Plymouth, Walter D. Jacobs of Plymouth, and Rodney L. (Tina) Jacobs of Plymouth, children from her marriage with Walt Jacobs. She is also survived by her children: Jonathan (Chelle) Costello of Fort Collins, Colo., Richard (Sarah) Costello of Marion from her marriage Paul Costello; and eight grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Michael J. Garrett
Michael J. Garrett, 74, of rural Wabash, died at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Healthcare Center in LaFontaine. He was born on Jan. 7, 1948. He is survived by his wife, Tricia Garrett of Roann; three children, Amy (Greg) Gibson and John Michael Garrett, both of Wabash, and Madison Garrett of North Manchester; one granddaughter; and sisters and brother, Linda (Kimble) Booker and Sherry (Tom) Bradley, both of Greenwood, Rick (Michelle) Garrett of Sherman, Texas.
inkfreenews.com
Robert ‘Bobby’ R. Knicker
Robert “Bobby” Knicker, 47, Rochester, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home in Rochester. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kewanna.
inkfreenews.com
Rachel R. Swain
Rachel R. Swain, 34, Warsaw, died at Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was born on Oct. 17, 1987. She is survived by her two sons, Zeryc and Raven Chalmers; two stepsisters, Krista Ballesteros (Louis), and Cara Conover (Jeremy Conover); two stepbrothers, the late Shawn Rangel (Amy), and Rodney Rangel.
inkfreenews.com
Lula Hall Lounsbery — UPDATED
Lula Maude “Lulu” Hall Lounsbery, 97, Granger, formerly of Niles, Mich., Cape Coral, Fla. and Winamac, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Lula was born July 6, 1925. On Feb. 17, 1945, Lula married the Rev. Larsene C. Hall; he preceded her in death....
inkfreenews.com
David C. Scott — UPDATED
David C. Scott, 64, Huntington, formerly of North Webster, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Huntington Nursing Home. David was born April 15, 1958. David is survived by his mother, Lillian; children, David Jay and Amber Felver; many grandchildren; and siblings, Sam Scott, Steve (Susie) Scott and Melissa (Dwayne) Knott.
inkfreenews.com
Mark T. Rosser
Mark Thomas Rosser, 62, New Paris, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 13, 1960. Mark is survived by his mother, Margaret (Moore) Rosser; three children, Kasey (Billy) Canty, South Bend and Nickolas and Knute Rosser, both of Elkhart; two grandchildren; a sister, Diane (James) Showers, Woolwich Township, N.J.; the mother of his children, Kathy Rosser, Elkhart; and his companion of 14 years, Tonya Purcell.
inkfreenews.com
Joseph Justin Allen Garrison
Joseph Justin Allen Garrison, 14, South Bend, died Nov. 6, 2022. He was born March 7, 2008. He is survived by his parents, Joseph Justin Roy Garrison and Maggie Jean Hess; and his sisters, Gabriella Garrison, Grace Shank, Harmony Hill (fiancé Lucas Schoonover), Syracuse and Alexis Baylis. Chapel Hill...
inkfreenews.com
Michelle Rae Spaulding — PENDING
Michelle Rae Spaulding, 40, Syracuse, died on Nov. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse,
inkfreenews.com
Edward ‘Ed’ Daniel Napier — UPDATED
Edward “Ed” D. Napier, Pierceton, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne at the age of 93. Ed was born on March 4, 1929. On Dec. 7, 1952, he married Joan M. Tucker who survives. In addition to his wife of 69 years, Joan...
inkfreenews.com
Harold Lee Galloway — UPDATED
Harold L. Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was born Aug. 18, 1942. He married Colleen Galloway; she preceded him in death. Those who survive include two children, Scott (Nanette) Galloway, Goshen and Angela (Samuel) Barnes, Elkhart; seven grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Carrol (Linda) Galloway and Ronnie (Robin) Galloway, both of Cromwell.
inkfreenews.com
Janice Sue Black
Janice Sue Black, 85, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Janice was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Union City, the daughter of William Russell and Neva (James) Koon. She was united in marriage to Gary Black on April 22, 1989, at the Church of God, Warsaw. He preceded her in 2009.
inkfreenews.com
Beverly Sue Murphy — UPDATED
Beverly Sue Murphy, 82, formerly of Akron, died at 8:27 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Sept. 30, 1940. On April 22, 1960, she married Paul L. Murphy; he preceded her in death. Surviving Beverly are three sons, Jeff P. (Tami) Murphy, Warsaw, Ryan...
inkfreenews.com
Linda Sue Holbrook
Linda Sue Holbrook, 72, rural Wabash, died at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 19, 1949. Linda married Cledies Holbrook on June 20, 1970; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by her four children, Adam (Michelle) Holbrook,...
inkfreenews.com
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr.
Rev. Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, Wabash, died at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. He was born on Feb. 9, 1927. He married June Elizabeth Wible on May 5, 1950; she passed away on Nov. 29, 2007. He is survived by two sons, Clinton “Kip” L. (Tary) Wasson, Jr....
inkfreenews.com
Robert M. Bennitt
Robert “Bob” Merl Bennitt, 77, died Nov. 5, 2022. He was born May 18, 1945. He married Judy Jean Sherk on July 27, 1963; she survives. Bob is survived by his children and spouses, Todd (Jenny) Bennitt, Robin (Chris) Griswold, Chad (Amy) Bennitt and Chris Bennitt, all of Bremen and Rhonda (Mark) Ingle, Nappanee; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Carolyn) Bennitt; sisters, Pam (John) Zeiger, Karen (Joe) Dillon, all of Bremen and Barb (Nick) Kintzel, Warsaw; sister-in-law Cheryl Bennitt, McPherson, Kan.; and brother-in-law Bob Hummel, Wheatland, Mo.
inkfreenews.com
Karissa Lyn Sellers — PENDING
Karissa L. Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, at IU Health Indiana Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Dean Swope — PENDING
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Beverly A. Slisher — UPDATED
Beverly A. Slisher 82, Logansport, formerly of Rochester, died at 2:59 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Woodbridge Health Campus, Logansport. She was born Jan. 22, 1940. On June 12, 1960, she married Fred L. Slisher; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Lonie (Nadine) Slisher, Peru, Darla...
Comments / 0