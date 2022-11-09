Read full article on original website
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
KCRA.com
Fire breaks out at industrial trucking site in Placer County
Crews battled a fire at an industrial trucking site in Placer County on Thursday morning. The fire broke out at the industrial site along Athens Avenue near Fiddyment Road. This is near Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln. Fire crews first received a call about the blaze around 4:30 a.m....
KCRA.com
Water service restored to Placer County residents after it abruptly shut off
COLFAX, Calif. — The water is back on for residents in the City of Colfax after it inexplicably shut off for nearly three hours Wednesday afternoon. The Placer County Water Authority said the issue centered around a water main near the AMPM convenience store off Auburn Street. Ross Branch,...
Tornado confirmed to have touched down north of Galt
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A tornado with winds estimated to have peaked around 70 mph touched down and reportedly caused minor damage a few miles away from Galt on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed it touched down after receiving reports from local officials. It reportedly touched down four miles north of Galt
KCRA.com
Sacramento traffic delays on westbound I-80 after crashes
Traffic is being delayed for drivers along westbound Interstate 80 near Northgate Blvd. in Sacramento on Thursday morning, following three crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the crashes was a hit-and-run involving three vehicles and no injuries. The second crash involved two vehicles where there were minor...
KTVU FOX 2
Tornado touches down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
Collision near SacRT station impacts vehicle and light rail traffic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision in the area of Cosumnes River Blvd. and Franklin Boulevard on Thursday has impacted vehicle and Regional Transit light rail traffic, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The agency said that the collision was preceded by a pursuit involving West Sacramento Police, and that Sacramento police officers were not […]
Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Sacramento Two-Vehicle Rollover
A two-vehicle rollover accident in Sacramento on November 9 caused minor injuries to at least one person. The collision occurred along U.S. 50 westbound near the 15th Street on-ramp around 2:45 p.m. One of the vehicles rolled over in the crash, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
KCRA.com
Thousands left without power in Nevada City after snowstorm brings down broken branches and power lines
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — At the height of the snowstorm in the low Sierra,Pacific, Gas and Electric said about 4,000 customers lost power in Nevada County. Less than 24 hours later, that number dwindled to about 500. Keri Taylor, who lives with her family off Scott Flats Road is...
Tornado touches down north of Galt along Highway 99
SACRAMENTO — A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon just north of the city of Galt, the National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed.The tornado occurred on the east side of Highway 99 near Arno Road, between Galt and Elk Grove in Sacramento County.At around 3 p.m., the NWS said it received multiple reports of damage that occurred as a strong line of thunderstorms rolled through the region.Initial reports stated there were potential sightings of a funnel cloud in the area, but the NWS confirmed a tornado touched down at approximately 1:40 p.m.Preliminary information suggests the tornado tracked around 0.8 miles with a width of around 400 yards. Peak winds were around 70 miles per hour.Local law enforcement agencies said the tornado led to downed power lines and winds taking the roof of a barn. No injuries have been reported.The NWS said the northern half of the Central Valley typically averages 11 tornadoes annually.
Strong line of thunderstorms move through Sacramento region
A strong line of storms are rolling through the Sacramento region Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service and issued Special Weather Statements for a couple of areas. The first statement was issued for the Ione, Wilton, and Rancho Calaveras until 2:15 p.m.Another statement was then issued for Roseville, Citrus Heights, and Folsom until 2:45 p.m.Forecasters say small accumulating hail, gusty winds, and brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms. At least one CBS13 viewer spotted what is possibly a funnel cloud near Highway 99 between Galt and Elk Grove. What are you seeing in your neighborhood?
Car crash knocks out street light in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO – An early morning crash on a West Sacramento street left two vehicles and a street light damaged on Thursday.The crash happened along Southport Parkway and Ramco Street just before 4 a.m. One truck was left on its side while a sedan slammed into a light pole. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: How long Valley rain, Sierra snow will linger on Wednesday
KCRA 3 weather team says that Tuesday's wet weather will linger into Wednesday morning in Northern California. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says the system is winding down and will be tracking out of the region later in the day. Rain Timeline. Berg said to expect a few showers in the morning,...
Weather Alert: Sacramento County opens overnight motels for unhoused during rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials say they're reaching out to unhoused residents and offering motel stays between now and Thursday because of rain and low temperatures in the region. According to the city's Department of Human Assistance, outreach workers will make contact with unhoused residents who they say...
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
KCRA.com
Eastbound I-80 in Nevada County clear after jackknifed big rig snarls traffic
FLORISTON, Calif. — Eastbound Interstate 80 in Nevada County has cleared after a jackknifed big rig blocked all lanes, according to the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans. The big rig overturned just west of the community of Floriston, which is close to the California-Nevada state border, Caltrans said....
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
KCRA.com
1,800 still without power after PG&E outage in Nevada County; Nevada City School District cancels classes
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews are making progress on an outage in Nevada County that has affected nearly 4,000 customers and has forced some schools to close. PG&E said several outages started late Tuesday and early Wednesday in and around Nevada City. “We have crews patrolling to identify trouble...
KCRA.com
Sacramento sheriff’s office investigates after shots fired near ampm
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday night near an ampm. The incident unfolded at 65th Street and Florin Road in south Sacramento. A spokesperson with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired in the direction of deputies but that no one was...
