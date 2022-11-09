ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Fire breaks out at industrial trucking site in Placer County

Crews battled a fire at an industrial trucking site in Placer County on Thursday morning. The fire broke out at the industrial site along Athens Avenue near Fiddyment Road. This is near Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln. Fire crews first received a call about the blaze around 4:30 a.m....
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Tornado confirmed to have touched down north of Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A tornado with winds estimated to have peaked around 70 mph touched down and reportedly caused minor damage a few miles away from Galt on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed it touched down after receiving reports from local officials. It reportedly touched down four miles north of Galt […]
GALT, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento traffic delays on westbound I-80 after crashes

Traffic is being delayed for drivers along westbound Interstate 80 near Northgate Blvd. in Sacramento on Thursday morning, following three crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the crashes was a hit-and-run involving three vehicles and no injuries. The second crash involved two vehicles where there were minor...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado touches down in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Collision near SacRT station impacts vehicle and light rail traffic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision in the area of Cosumnes River Blvd. and Franklin Boulevard on Thursday has impacted vehicle and Regional Transit light rail traffic, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The agency said that the collision was preceded by a pursuit involving West Sacramento Police, and that Sacramento police officers were not […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Sacramento Two-Vehicle Rollover

A two-vehicle rollover accident in Sacramento on November 9 caused minor injuries to at least one person. The collision occurred along U.S. 50 westbound near the 15th Street on-ramp around 2:45 p.m. One of the vehicles rolled over in the crash, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tornado touches down north of Galt along Highway 99

SACRAMENTO — A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon just north of the city of Galt, the National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed.The tornado occurred on the east side of Highway 99 near Arno Road, between Galt and Elk Grove in Sacramento County.At around 3 p.m., the NWS said it received multiple reports of damage that occurred as a strong line of thunderstorms rolled through the region.Initial reports stated there were potential sightings of a funnel cloud in the area, but the NWS confirmed a tornado touched down at approximately 1:40 p.m.Preliminary information suggests the tornado tracked around 0.8 miles with a width of around 400 yards. Peak winds were around 70 miles per hour.Local law enforcement agencies said the tornado led to downed power lines and winds taking the roof of a barn. No injuries have been reported.The NWS said the northern half of the Central Valley typically averages 11 tornadoes annually.
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Strong line of thunderstorms move through Sacramento region

A strong line of storms are rolling through the Sacramento region Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service and issued Special Weather Statements for a couple of areas. The first statement was issued for the Ione, Wilton, and Rancho Calaveras until 2:15 p.m.Another statement was then issued for Roseville, Citrus Heights, and Folsom until 2:45 p.m.Forecasters say small accumulating hail, gusty winds, and brief funnel clouds are possible with the storms. At least one CBS13 viewer spotted what is possibly a funnel cloud near Highway 99 between Galt and Elk Grove. What are you seeing in your neighborhood? 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car crash knocks out street light in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – An early morning crash on a West Sacramento street left two vehicles and a street light damaged on Thursday.The crash happened along Southport Parkway and Ramco Street just before 4 a.m. One truck was left on its side while a sedan slammed into a light pole. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy