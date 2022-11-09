ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Tupelo capital murder suspect denied bond after capture

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured Tupelo capital murder suspect Nijel Hall on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Tupelo Police Department, marshals made the arrest in West Point. Tupelo Police sought the 24-year-old for the deadly shooting of Raybric Mims, 21, on April 8. Hall’s being held in jail...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Fulton house fire

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
FULTON, MS
wcbi.com

Pontotoc police release identity of liquor store robbery suspect

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – New details in a liquor store robbery have been released. We first told you about it Monday night at 10. Pontotoc Police said 22-year-old Darren Holbrook is facing charges for the hold-up. Investigators are just releasing his mugshot and identity. The armed robbery happened Monday...
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Power outage scheduled for Friday in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is planning a temporary power outage for Friday morning, Nov. 11. Okolona Electric General Manager Eddie Tucker said the outage will begin at 9 a.m. and could last up to four hours. Power crews will use the outage to repair a broken...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

New Albany police arrest teenager for firing gun at motel

NEW ALBANY, MS (WTVA) -- New Albany police arrested a teenager involved in a shooting at Hallmarc Inn. 19-year-old Omarion Green is being charged with shooting into an occupied building. Police chief Chris Robertson says the suspect accidentally fired the gun, with the bullet going through the wall of the...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman injured Monday in Houston later died

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo, Union County schools receiving grant money for pre-K education

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo and Union County schools are among 11 school districts in Mississippi receiving $15 million to improve early childhood education. Tupelo Schools is receiving $100,000 a year until 2025. Union County Schools is receiving $200,000 a year until 2025. The State Board of Education awarded the...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Celebration of Hope: Speech therapy at RRC helps Collins Foote

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Collins Foote is one of many children who benefit from free services at the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo. Speech therapists use repetition, visuals and encouragement to help Foote improve his articulation and learn how to speak with a lisp. He has received speech help...
TUPELO, MS
panolian.com

South Panola High School Beauty Revue

Pictured are the young women chosen Top 5 in the South Panola High School Beauty Revue held Saturday, Nov. 6. They are (from left) Harlee Kate Clumpler (4th alternate), Emma Ray Estridge (2nd alternate), Mattilyn Herron (Winner), Tyra Walton (1st alternate), and Jozsi Caine (3rd alternate). (Malcolm Morehead)
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Police: Toddler shot self in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler accidentally shot himself Monday morning, Nov. 7 in Corinth. That's according to the Corinth Police Department. The incident happened before 8:30 at the Country Lane apartments on Proper Street. The victim, a 2-year-old boy, was transported to the local hospital, underwent surgery and was...
CORINTH, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy