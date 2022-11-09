Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Tupelo capital murder suspect denied bond after capture
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured Tupelo capital murder suspect Nijel Hall on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Tupelo Police Department, marshals made the arrest in West Point. Tupelo Police sought the 24-year-old for the deadly shooting of Raybric Mims, 21, on April 8. Hall’s being held in jail...
wtva.com
No injuries in Fulton house fire
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
wtva.com
Stolen road signs is expensive, dangerous problem in Chickasaw County
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Chickasaw County has replaced at least 100 stolen and vandalized signs. This can be confusing and create problems for first responders answering emergency calls. Road Manager Doug Winter said it could lead to severe or deadly consequences for people who need emergency help. Anyone found guilty...
wcbi.com
Pontotoc police release identity of liquor store robbery suspect
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – New details in a liquor store robbery have been released. We first told you about it Monday night at 10. Pontotoc Police said 22-year-old Darren Holbrook is facing charges for the hold-up. Investigators are just releasing his mugshot and identity. The armed robbery happened Monday...
wtva.com
Power outage scheduled for Friday in Okolona
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is planning a temporary power outage for Friday morning, Nov. 11. Okolona Electric General Manager Eddie Tucker said the outage will begin at 9 a.m. and could last up to four hours. Power crews will use the outage to repair a broken...
actionnews5.com
North Miss. dispensaries prepare to stock their shelves with medical cannabis
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Kathleen Self and her partners with Evergreen Dispensary just got the keys to their building last week. A lot of patience went into getting their soon-to-be dispensary just off Highway 6 in Batesville. “This particular building had to be annexed in, so we had to wait...
Officials: Mississippi teen missing since walking away from school Tuesday
Officials are looking for a Mississippi teen who walked away from school Tuesday and has not been located. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it was reported that Lania Claire Embry walked away from Fairview School in Itawamba County shortly after 3 p.m. She...
wtva.com
New Albany police arrest teenager for firing gun at motel
NEW ALBANY, MS (WTVA) -- New Albany police arrested a teenager involved in a shooting at Hallmarc Inn. 19-year-old Omarion Green is being charged with shooting into an occupied building. Police chief Chris Robertson says the suspect accidentally fired the gun, with the bullet going through the wall of the...
WLBT
Suspect arrested after UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ has car stolen
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect in the assault and carjacking incident that took place at the University of Mississippi Medical Center was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The UMMC employee was physically assaulted Tuesday evening and had their car stolen while they were leaving work. According to UMMC, the suspect, Frank...
Drug bust reveals nearly 200 grams of marijuana, meth during traffic stop in Byhalia, police say
BYHALIA, Miss. — One person is behind bars after a major drug bust during a traffic stop in North Mississippi. On Nov. 9, Byhalia Police officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 178 and Hwy. 309 for traffic violations. According to police, officers found 155.6 grams of marijuana, 44.9 grams...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
wtva.com
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Tupelo Police will get new license plate readers
A new crime fighting tool is on its way to Tupelo. The city's police department will rent sixteen new license plate readers to go across the town.
2-year-old boy accidentally shot in Mississippi, police say
CORINTH, Miss. — A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after accidental gunfire in Mississippi, according to police. The 2-year-old boy was shot in Corinth, Mississippi on Proper Street around 8:30 a.m., the Corinth Police Department told FOX13. That baby boy was rushed to Magnolia Hospital for surgery...
wtva.com
Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo
Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule.
wtva.com
Tupelo, Union County schools receiving grant money for pre-K education
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo and Union County schools are among 11 school districts in Mississippi receiving $15 million to improve early childhood education. Tupelo Schools is receiving $100,000 a year until 2025. Union County Schools is receiving $200,000 a year until 2025. The State Board of Education awarded the...
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope: Speech therapy at RRC helps Collins Foote
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Collins Foote is one of many children who benefit from free services at the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo. Speech therapists use repetition, visuals and encouragement to help Foote improve his articulation and learn how to speak with a lisp. He has received speech help...
panolian.com
South Panola High School Beauty Revue
Pictured are the young women chosen Top 5 in the South Panola High School Beauty Revue held Saturday, Nov. 6. They are (from left) Harlee Kate Clumpler (4th alternate), Emma Ray Estridge (2nd alternate), Mattilyn Herron (Winner), Tyra Walton (1st alternate), and Jozsi Caine (3rd alternate). (Malcolm Morehead)
wtva.com
Police: Toddler shot self in Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler accidentally shot himself Monday morning, Nov. 7 in Corinth. That's according to the Corinth Police Department. The incident happened before 8:30 at the Country Lane apartments on Proper Street. The victim, a 2-year-old boy, was transported to the local hospital, underwent surgery and was...
