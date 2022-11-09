Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick hints Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets may have stolen signals
The New England Patriots may have won each of their past two battles, but head coach Bill Belichick still seems
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for The Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Indianapolis Colts. Naming Jeff Saturday the head coach came out of nowhere, but Jim Irsay seems to have a lot of belief in him. He doesn’t have coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level and is more known for his days as Peyton Manning’s center. Regardless, if interim coaches do well, they usually get a decent look when owners are trying to find a new lead man and with Saturday’s public approval from his owner, he may get the benefit of the doubt.
Dan Orlovsky says Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to tank for a QB
Dan Orlovsky was on the 2011 Colts team that went 2-14. After the season was over, the Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick. The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback says Colts owner Jim Irsay is hoping the same thing happens this season. He thinks Irsay wants the Colts to tank. ...
Desperate Colts, Raiders face off in Las Vegas
INDIANAPOLIS (3-5-1) at LAS VEGAS (2-6) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 10-8. LAST MEETING: Raiders beat the Colts 23-20 on Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Patriots 26-3; Raiders lost to Jaguars 27-20 COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (12), SCORING...
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
Colts vs. Raiders primer: NFL Week 10 odds, picks, injuries, TV, streaming
For a midseason game involving struggling teams, this Indianapolis Colts visit to the Las Vegas Raiders is mighty interesting. The Colts (3-5-1) have undergone major changes each of the past two weeks, culminating with the firing of coach Frank Reich and pulling Jeff Saturday away from ESPN as interim coach. Indianapolis has...
Line moves sharply from Bills toward Vikings
Officially, Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s availability for Sunday against the Vikings is up in the air. If that were truly the case, however, the Vikings-Bills game likely would be off the board at every sports book. Instead, the game is available for wagering. With a line that has sharply...
Colts’ Jeff Saturday Makes Suprise Pick for Offensive Play-Caller
With Frank Reich and Marcus Brady out, who will call plays for the rest of the season for the Colts?
Locked On Colts: Can Jeff Saturday Right Ship Against Raiders?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Zach discusses the Indianapolis Colts' matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with the host of Locked On Raiders, and how things might look under new interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
Belichick makes surprising admission about Patriots tipping plays
The Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots pride themselves on out-scheming other teams and keeping their opponents off-balance. So, it was eye-opening to read that several Patriots players claimed they could hear Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays before the snap Sunday. But it was even more...
Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense
It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut. Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.
3 Indianapolis Colts Matchups to watch for in Week 10 against the Raiders
Well, this has certainly been a busy and interesting week for the Indianapolis Colts. From the termination of head coach
Roob's observations: Do Eagles need to get Smith going again?
Is DeVonta Smith’s declining production cause for concern? Is it time to give Nakobe Dean some playing time? Is it too early to start thinking about the 2023 draft?. All that and tons more in today’s edition of Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. It’s been surprising...
Pete Carroll: It’s an “honor” to play in Germany
On Sunday, the two teams who entered the NFL at the same time will become the first teams to play a regular-season game in Germany. In Munich at 9:30 a.m. ET, it will be the Buccaneers “hosting” the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll said that his team is embracing the opportunity, despite the long trip they’ll be making.
Colts release running back Phillip Lindsay from practice squad
The Indianapolis Colts released running back Phillip Lindsay from their practice squad on Thursday. Lindsay, 28, appeared in three games this season, carrying 15 times for 49 times. The Colts could not carry him on the practice squad any longer. The Colts signed running back Jake Funk to the practice...
Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
Jim Irsay suggests Matt Ryan could play again this year
Colts owner Jim Irsay has said many things this week. In addition to Monday night’s rollicking press conference introducing an objectively unqualified and inexperienced interim head coach, Irsay spoke on Tuesday to Bob Kravitz of TheAthletic.com. Among other things, Irsay re-opened the door to the possibility of quarterback Matt...
Short-handed Raiders face unknowns Sunday against Colts
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had no video or scouting reports this week to prepare for Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday. Until Monday, he was an ESPN analyst. The unorthodox move by the Colts to hire Saturday after firing Frank Reich has forced the Raiders...
'A total stab in the dark': National media on Colts firing Frank Reich, hiring Jeff Saturday
No, you didn't dream it: The Colts really did fire head coach Frank Reich on Monday and hire Jeff Saturday to be his interim replacement. We had plenty of coverage around here, but this story made waves nationally. Here's what national media is saying about the state of the franchise.
