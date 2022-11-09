Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross
Roman Reigns reaches 800 days as champion, Asuka & IYO SKY's promo translated, Jim Ross taking part in Dark Side of the Ring interview, and more.
Daily Update
Tuesday News Update
WWE
- As of today, Roman Reigns has reached the 800 day mark as WWE Universal Champion. He defeated Braun Strowman and then-champion Bray Wyatt to win the title at Payback on August 30, 2020.
- Wendy Choo vs. Tamina and Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa was taped for this week’s Main Event prior to Monday’s Raw.
- A translation of the promo Monday night between Asuka and IYO SKY.
- Nikki Cross on Twitter wrote about discarding the 24/7 Championship: “Il do whatever I want with it. Dump it on the Floor, inside the trash, outside in a dump, an incinerator…..bury the thing in a graveyard. Please, by all means, try and argue with me, try to stop me. I welcome it please. Hehehehehehehe honestly I won’t bite.”
- Omos recently returned to Nigeria , surprising his family.
- The Special Olympics has a school of strength section on their website that features Drew McIntyre.
- Former WWE star Gene Snitsky attended Monday’s Raw , writing on Instagram: “Like I never left! @wwe @tripleh @wwenetwork THANKS for the hospitality my wife @mrssnitsky1 and I had a blast.... was great seeing everyone yesterday! Truly the greatest show on earth.”
- Free matches added to WWE’s YouTube page today include Lita vs. Molly Holly from Survivor Series 2003, John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt from WrestleMania XXX, and Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso from WWE Clash of Champions 2020.
AEW
- AEW Road to Boston , which focuses on Sammy Guevara vs. Bryan Danielson 2 out of 3 falls, and Ethan Page vs. Eddie Kingston in an AEW World title eliminator tournament match.
- This week’s Sammy Guevara vlog .
Other Wrestling
- Jim Ross noted on his ‘ Grilling JR’ podcast that he will be speaking to Dark Side of the Ring for an upcoming look at The Junkyard Dog.
- Tonight’s Tales from the Territories will focus on Polynesian Pro Wrestling, which was run by The Rock’s grandfather Peter Maivia and later his grandmother, Leah Maivia.
- Fightful spoke to Gisele Shaw about Impact, WOW, and more.
- WrestlePro will stream their 100th event for free this Saturday.
- Matt Cardona spoke to ComicBook about his upcoming match for the NWA World Championship at NWA Hard Times 3.
- Former NXT UK talent Amale spoke to PWMania about her time with the promotion while also expressing interest in the NXT Europe project. For sure. I am loving the freedom I have as an independent wrestler right now, like I want to go across the world, get better, win titles and fight for many promotions, but I would love to part of NXT Europe as it is going to be really special. Like NXT UK, it is going to be big and I’m sure it will be a place where so much talent can go, become very good wrestlers and make great matches for the fans to see. Because of that, I want to be there. This is no gimmick, this is my life and I want to realize my dreams.”
- Will Hobbs vs. Rocky Romero has been added to Defy’s November 26 event.
- The Kingdom vs. The Briscoes has been added to WrestleCade Supershow weekend on November 26.
- Warhorse announced he and his wife are expecting a child .
