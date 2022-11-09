Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross

Roman Reigns reaches 800 days as champion, Asuka & IYO SKY's promo translated, Jim Ross taking part in Dark Side of the Ring interview, and more.

*Match and performer of the week

*WWE business in detail, explanations and comments from Nick Khan, Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon

*Where revenue increased

*Numbers after the first nine months of the year

*WWE current value

*Lots of talk on the Bray Wyatt angle and how it performed

*Levesque talks the Wyatt angle

*Levesque talks future booking

*Notes on how the major events performed

*New TV shows WWE is producing

*Nick Khan talks sports rights

*Vince McMahon investigation notes

*How Raw and Smackdown are dong compared to the rest of television

*Why the USA Network needs Raw or it will become an also-ran station

*Khan talks future of television

*WWE attendance

*Nick Khan's contract

*Jeff Jarrett, Colt Cabana, Katsuyori Shibata and Mike Tyson in AEW

*Jarrett's planned role

*Why Cabana was brought back

*The back story on Shibata

*WWE Crown Jewel note

*The first pro wrestling show at the new Ariake Arena

*Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta and how it was set up

*New Japan's Rumble on 44th Street coverage

*UFC weekend coverage

*The most detailed look at TV numbers over the past week

*Streaming and international TV numbers

*Wrestler gets heat from the family of the originator of his gimmick'

*Stardom PPV coverage

*Popular wrestling TV show being revived in 2023

*Vikingo debuts outside Mexico

*MLW recent hires from ROH

*Dynamite ratings for the year as compared to last year

*AEW stars in England

*Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV numbers

*WWE PPV updates

*WWE returns

*WWE injury notes

*Story behind recent WWE cuts

*Sheamus wedding

*Ticket sales for upcoming shows

This Week's Retro Observer Newsletter:

September 21, 2005 Observer Newsletter: Spike & WWE counterprogram one another, TNA Unbreakable

