KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
kbsi23.com
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
1 dead after semi hits 2 pedestrians in Crawford Co.
*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route […]
KFVS12
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57. According to Illinois State Police, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday November 8, a 2012 white truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran into the road.
westkentuckystar.com
Fatal semi crash on I-57 claims life of Kevil man
A semi rollover crash this morning on I-57 left a Kevil man dead and closed the interstate in southern Illinois for hours. The accident occurred about 5 am when the semi driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a deer on the interstate and rolled over in the northbound lanes, about 7 miles north of the I-24 junction toward Marion.
wrul.com
Schepp Arrested Following Accident On Tuesday
A scooter accident has landed a Carmi woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday afternoon November 8th, 43 year old Heather Schepp of Webb Street wrecked her Tao scooter on Plum Street. After Schepp refused treatment from the White County Ambulance Service she was taken into custody on a Saline County Warrant for Failure to Appear and for driving on a revoked license. Bond for each charge was $250.
wevv.com
Four vehicles involved in Gibson County crash
Authorities were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Indiana State Police said around 10:30 a.m. that four vehicles were involved in the crash on northbound Highway 41, just north of I-64. ISP says injuries were reported as a result of...
wevv.com
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
KFVS12
Suspects wanted in connection with chase, crash involving patrol vehicle identified, arrested
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for two suspects wanted in connection with a possible stolen vehicle, chase and a crash involving a patrol SUV on Interstate 55 in Perry County, Missouri last month. According to Perry County Sheriff Jason L. Klaus, investigators identified and arrested Terry...
There’s An Illinois Airbnb In The Middle Of A Wildlife Refuge
As an added bonus, it also is in the middle of southern Illinois wine country. The Refuge Cottage on the Shawnee Wine Trail is the latest Airbnb listing to garner some viral attention. Located in the southern Illinois town of Carbondale, this property isn't far from civilization, but also is...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia Fire Department at early morning fire
The Vandalia Fire Department was on the scene of an early morning fire in Bluff City. We hope to have more information on the fire later today.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
KFVS12
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old Jonesboro, Ill. man was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Monday, November 7. According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, Kadden S. Spencer was sentenced after he pled guilty on Thursday to two counts of theft, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of vehicle theft conspiracy and one count of possession of stolen vehicle charges.
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Paducah teen found safe
Paducah Police said Luke Pace was located and is safe. The Paducah Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. Luke Pace was last seen in the 200 block of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. Pace is a black male, 5'8" and 146 pounds with black hair...
POLICE: Stolen SUV found, suspect at large in Carmi
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Officers say a stolen Chevy SUV has been found, but their suspect still remains unidentified. According to the Carmi Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart parking lot around 6 o’clock Sunday evening. Police believe a man seen walking into the Walmart stole a blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, which has since […]
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced for aggravated kidnapping, home invasion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 24 years for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years for home invasion. Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale was sentenced Carr to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion after a sentencing hearing held on November 4.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
