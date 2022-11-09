A scooter accident has landed a Carmi woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday afternoon November 8th, 43 year old Heather Schepp of Webb Street wrecked her Tao scooter on Plum Street. After Schepp refused treatment from the White County Ambulance Service she was taken into custody on a Saline County Warrant for Failure to Appear and for driving on a revoked license. Bond for each charge was $250.

CARMI, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO