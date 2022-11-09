Read full article on original website
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Ozarks First.com
Thursday, November 10 AM Weather – Summer-like day, into showers & storms
Happy Thursday! If you are a summer lover, you are in luck! We have one more day of near-record-breaking temperatures across the Ozarks. Springfield and Joplin have the best chance of tying or setting a new record-high temperature this afternoon. A strong cold front will be moving in from the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Storms Thursday Afternoon, A Cold Weekend
It is still going to be breezy tonight and tomorrow but showers and storms are likely in the afternoon. Some of this could bring heavy rain but severe weather looks to stay to the north of us. After that we are looking at a much colder weekend. Cold weather though...
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
KYTV
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to do before it gets cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Emergency management wants to ensure you’re not left out in the cold this year. Last year 76 people in Missouri died from hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when our body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Some of the warning signs are shivering, weakness and drowsiness. Stay warm by staying inside during cold weather and knowing the warning signs to prevent hypothermia. If you start to notice someone showing warning signs, call 911 immediately.
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close
NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
Sunshine Lamp Trolley to suspend services beginning Nov. 28
The City of Joplin today announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28.
I-49 tractor trailer jackknifed into median on Civil War curve
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer into the median on the I-49 south curve near Civil War Road exit 55. Google Maps screenshot showing crash location. Missouri State Highway Patrol report no injuries as the driver remained on scene. Traffic continues however look for delays in southbound traffic as it is...
KYTV
Barry County fire agency warns of dangers of tree stands after rescuing hunter
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks fire agency reminds hunters about deer tree stand safety. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District crews rescued a deer hunter stuck in a tree after his stand failed. Crews say the hunter was stuck 20-25 feet in a tree after his stand failed....
Man discovered drowned in Niangua River in Dallas County, Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in Dallas County Monday, Nov. 7. Dennis W. Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit was discovered in the Barclay Spring Access area of the Niangua River in Dallas County around 8:45 a.m. Nov. 7. Next of kin has been notified. Steckline was not wearing a safety device when he […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Chamber hosts holiday season “sip-and-shop”
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Several businesses in Carthage came together to kick off the holiday shopping season. The Carthage Chamber of Commerce hosted the first “Holiday Sip & Shop” at the Gaderian, located on the Carthage square. Those who attended tonight’s event were able to sample many types of appetizers, buy holiday gifts, and try several different varieties of wine – all from 15 small businesses located in Carthage, who came together under one roof.
fourstateshomepage.com
Downtown window decorating in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A friendly competition among business owners in downtown Joplin returns in a matter of days. The annual holiday window decorating contest starts on Thursday, November 17th. The event is sponsored by the “Downtown Joplin Alliance”, and pits business owners against each other, to see which one...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin public transportation reduced; driver shortage to blame
Joplin's public transportation options will be reduced starting November 28th. JOPLIN, Mo. — A shortage of drivers forces city leaders in Joplin to cut back on public transportation. Starting November 28th, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice. Riders will be referred to the MAPS (Metro Area Public-transit System) service which provides curb-to-curb bus service on a pre-scheduled basis to residents of the Joplin metropolitan area. MAPS has been in operation since 1997 and operated independently of the Trolley until 2007, when the new route method of transportation was introduced to Joplin.
fourstateshomepage.com
Connecticut Avenue open after gas leak
JOPLIN, Mo. — Fire Chief Andy Nimmo has confirmed that the gas leak closure has been resolved. Connecticut Ave is now open again. The gas leak was reportedly caused by 3rd party crew hitting a 4in main. It has since been fixed. JOPLIN, Mo. — Connecticut Ave. between 20th...
koamnewsnow.com
Ottawa County says its Fillmore complex is without power
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Ottawa County says its Fillmore Complex in West Olive is currently without power, impacting its ability to serve customers. The County says the outage does not currently impact any polling locations. Stay with KOAM as the story develops. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL...
lakeexpo.com
Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake Of The Ozarks Community Organizations
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — In October, the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board reported $100,000 in donations to seven Missouri-based entities as efforts continue to establish an Osage Casino & Hotel property near the Lake of the Ozarks. On Oct. 26, GEB Chair Geoff Hager wrote to Principal...
fourstateshomepage.com
Dallas Co EMTs helps injured driver and a monkey!
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy Hospital EMTs received an unusual challenge after arriving at the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The crew had to help out the driver, their pet kangaroo and their pet spider monkey. According to a Mercy Hospital EMS Facebook post, over the weekend the...
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, Missouri
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in California, there was a handful of winning tickets bought in Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City Seniors advance as the only Missouri team in global debate forum
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some local teens are getting the chance to test their debate skills on a global scale. Three Webb City High School students have advanced in the “International Public Policy Forum.” It started out as a virtual debate contest with hundreds of teams competing from around the world online.
KYTV
Circumstances surrounding Dallas County drowning under investigation
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning early Monday morning in Dallas County, Mo. An online report shows the body of Dennis Steckline, 75, from Lee’s Summit, was located in the Barclay Spring access of the Niangua River around 8:45 am. Because...
