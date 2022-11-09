ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Storms Thursday Afternoon, A Cold Weekend

It is still going to be breezy tonight and tomorrow but showers and storms are likely in the afternoon. Some of this could bring heavy rain but severe weather looks to stay to the north of us. After that we are looking at a much colder weekend. Cold weather though...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to do before it gets cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Emergency management wants to ensure you’re not left out in the cold this year. Last year 76 people in Missouri died from hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when our body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Some of the warning signs are shivering, weakness and drowsiness. Stay warm by staying inside during cold weather and knowing the warning signs to prevent hypothermia. If you start to notice someone showing warning signs, call 911 immediately.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close

NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
VERNON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-49 tractor trailer jackknifed into median on Civil War curve

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer into the median on the I-49 south curve near Civil War Road exit 55. Google Maps screenshot showing crash location. Missouri State Highway Patrol report no injuries as the driver remained on scene. Traffic continues however look for delays in southbound traffic as it is...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage Chamber hosts holiday season “sip-and-shop”

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Several businesses in Carthage came together to kick off the holiday shopping season. The Carthage Chamber of Commerce hosted the first “Holiday Sip & Shop” at the Gaderian, located on the Carthage square. Those who attended tonight’s event were able to sample many types of appetizers, buy holiday gifts, and try several different varieties of wine – all from 15 small businesses located in Carthage, who came together under one roof.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Downtown window decorating in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A friendly competition among business owners in downtown Joplin returns in a matter of days. The annual holiday window decorating contest starts on Thursday, November 17th. The event is sponsored by the “Downtown Joplin Alliance”, and pits business owners against each other, to see which one...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin public transportation reduced; driver shortage to blame

Joplin's public transportation options will be reduced starting November 28th. JOPLIN, Mo. — A shortage of drivers forces city leaders in Joplin to cut back on public transportation. Starting November 28th, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice. Riders will be referred to the MAPS (Metro Area Public-transit System) service which provides curb-to-curb bus service on a pre-scheduled basis to residents of the Joplin metropolitan area. MAPS has been in operation since 1997 and operated independently of the Trolley until 2007, when the new route method of transportation was introduced to Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Connecticut Avenue open after gas leak

JOPLIN, Mo. — Fire Chief Andy Nimmo has confirmed that the gas leak closure has been resolved. Connecticut Ave is now open again. The gas leak was reportedly caused by 3rd party crew hitting a 4in main. It has since been fixed. JOPLIN, Mo. — Connecticut Ave. between 20th...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Ottawa County says its Fillmore complex is without power

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Ottawa County says its Fillmore Complex in West Olive is currently without power, impacting its ability to serve customers. The County says the outage does not currently impact any polling locations. Stay with KOAM as the story develops. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Dallas Co EMTs helps injured driver and a monkey!

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy Hospital EMTs received an unusual challenge after arriving at the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The crew had to help out the driver, their pet kangaroo and their pet spider monkey. According to a Mercy Hospital EMS Facebook post, over the weekend the...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Webb City Seniors advance as the only Missouri team in global debate forum

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Some local teens are getting the chance to test their debate skills on a global scale. Three Webb City High School students have advanced in the “International Public Policy Forum.” It started out as a virtual debate contest with hundreds of teams competing from around the world online.
WEBB CITY, MO

