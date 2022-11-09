Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
AP: Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state
VERMONT (WRGB) — Voters in deep blue Vermont have reelected a Republican to be the state's chief executive. Sixty-four-year-old Gov. Phil Scott was elected to his fourth, two-year term. Scott defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott says he has focused...
WRGB
Democrat Balint will be Vermont's 1st woman in Congress, AP reports
VERMONT (WRGB) — Democrat Becca Balint has won the race for Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House. She will become the state's first woman and first openly gay person to represent Vermont in Congress. Balint is president of the state Senate and a former teacher. She beat the...
WRGB
Dem Rep. Lisa Rochester reelected to represent Delaware in House
DOVER, De. (TND) — Democratic Rep. Lisa Rochester will represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District for a fourth consecutive term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Rochester defeated Republican Lee Murphy, who was seeking the House seat for the third time. Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is a...
WRGB
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wins reelection
CONCORD, N.H. (TND) — Republican Gov. of New Hampshire Chris Sununu has secured a fourth term, according to the Associated Press (AP). Sununu held off Democratic Senator Tom Sherman, who represents New Hampshire's Senate District 24. Sununu surprised members of the Republican Party when he announced he would seek...
WRGB
Democratic Governor's Association pleased with Investment in Hochul Campaign
The Democratic Governor's Association tells CBS 6 news they are pleased with the funds spent to ensure Governor Kathy Hochul's victory Tuesday night. DGA Representative David Turner says that relying on polls was insufficient as the Association poured 1.7 million dollars into Tuesday's race. This cycle, Turner says, the Association...
WRGB
AP: Paul Tonko retains NY 20th Congressional District
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: The Associated Press calls the 20th Congressional District for incumbent Paul Tonko. CBS 6 is tracking some of the biggest Capital Region races on Election Day. The 20th Congressional District is seeing a 'rematch' this year, between democratic incumbent Paul Tonko and his...
WRGB
Voters prioritize inflation, newly elected officials tasked with delivering
Albany — As the run up to the 2022 midterm elections went on, several issues were on the minds of voters. Reproductive rights, crime, democracy and the 2nd Amendment were all part of candidates' campaigns, but it was the economy, and more specifically inflation, which ended up being the top issue voters valued in filling out their ballots.
WRGB
Here's a look at the House results in Pennsylvania, nearly split between parties
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (TND) — As House results come in for Pennsylvania, it appears voters were split going to the polls. Both Republican and Democratic candidates have prevailed. Here's the results currently in:. 2nd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle has won reelection to represent Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District, according...
WRGB
AP: Stefanik wins re-election in 21st Congressional District
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: The Associated Press is reporting Stefanik has won re-election. One of the most watched races in New York this Election Day is in the 21st Congressional District where Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is seeking re-election and is challenged by Democrat Matt Castelli. Stefanik...
WRGB
Gov. Kathy Hochul secures election to first full term, Zeldin waiting on remaining votes
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The Associated Press reports, Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin spoke to his supporters, not to concede, but brought up uncounted votes in Suffolk County.
WRGB
How New Jersey's tight midterm races could flip the House
TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — Several congressional races in New Jersey stand to play a pivotal role in which party retains control of the House of Representatives. 10 of New Jersey's congressional seats are held by Democrats heading into Tuesday, compared to only two belonging to Republicans. However, challenges from multiple Republican candidates threaten to flip that.
WRGB
New York State Senate and State Assembly supermajorities on the line in 2022 Election
As the 2022 Election began, the Democratic Party held supermajorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, hoping to continue that control through the next election. This comes as federally, the Democratic party faced stiff competition from their Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives and the Senate. All...
WRGB
Unlimited money pouring into race for New York governor in the final hours
Million dollar advertising buys are being made across New York State broadcast markets in the final day before Election Day 2022. The money is not coming from small donors or large political machines. In this case, it is a Political Action Committee called Save our State NY that is funded by massive six figure donations by mega rich Republicans looking to steer the outcome of the race from incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul to challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.
WRGB
What impact will election results have on the economy?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Polls showed the economy was a top concern for many voters in Monday's midterm elections. It was a platform many Republicans ran on, some of whom accused Democrats of causing inflation. “I am optimistic that the inflation rate is going to go down. Is it...
WRGB
NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act: What to know
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67 percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
WRGB
Abortion rights are a hot topic as New Yorkers head into the voting booth
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Abortion remains a hot-button political topic – with many of New York’s Democratic candidates using it to rally their supporters, in spite of the fact that access is protected here in New York. Democratic incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Gubernatorial candidate...
WRGB
REPORT WATCH: With Election Day over when will two key NYS financial reports be released?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We are still waiting on two key reports that will give us insight into how Governor Kathy Hochul's (D-NY) administration is handling your tax dollars. Political analysts are speculating these reports were held until after election day because of what they may contain. The first...
WRGB
Why some races in Arizona still aren't called
Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested state as former President...
WRGB
NY born and raised, one man became arguably the most effective California Governor
Sit in the Executive Mansion in California and the whole world watches. It has caught the eye of a former president --Ronald Reagan, another movie star--Arnold Schwarzenegger, and a future Supreme Court Justice—Earl Warren. So, it’s not surprising that the 35th Chief Executive of the Golden State would find...
Comments / 0